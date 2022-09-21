NPDPSC at Case Western Reserve University to receive CDC funding for better understanding of prion diseases

Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
A virus that causes polio-like symptoms is spreading among children, CDC warns
AFM disease or acute flaccid myelitis medical concept as a neurologic condition representing enterovirus or polio virus, 3D illustration Getty Images/wildpixel. Public health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a resurgent virus causing severe respiratory illness that sometimes comes with polio-like symptoms.
WebMD
CDC Says 44% of People Hospitalized with COVID Had Third Dose or Booster
Sept. 6, 2022 -- Almost half the people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring had been fully vaccinated and received a third dose or booster shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Unvaccinated adults were 3.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who...
CDC recommends Pfizer's and Moderna's new Covid boosters
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday signed off on updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s Covid boosters, allowing vaccinations to begin. The final endorsement, from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, came shortly after the members of the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in...
Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer
A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scientists solve mysterious pneumonia outbreak in northwest Argentina
A cluster of pneumonia cases which led to the deaths of four people in northwest Argentina was caused by Legionella bacteria, health authorities in the country have said.The outbreak, which involved 11 reported cases, was linked to a single private health clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.PAHO said it had been informed by the Argentina Ministry of Health that Legionella was the cause, and added authorities were now investigating the source.Provincial health authorities are collecting environmental samples, conducting risk assessments, and implementing control measures in the healthcare clinic related to...
The 4 top omicron symptoms you need to look out for
Here are the top COVID-19 symptoms you need to watch for. What are the top omicron symptoms? How important is the bivalent vaccine? What are the two main symptoms of omicron?
outbreaknewstoday.com
Thailand warns of increases in dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease
Officials from the Thailand Department of Disease Control (DDC) are advising the public to be aware of diseases such as dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and other potential illnesses that could intensify during the rainy season. Government Deputy Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul urged people to see a doctor immediately if they experience...
Norovirus warning as cases 49% higher than average as schools go back – the 6 signs to know
SCHOOLS and care homes have reported a rising number of norovirus cases, as kids head back to the classroom. Cases of virus, sometimes know as the winter vomiting bug, are 49 per cent higher that what is expected of this time of year. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m a doctor and these 6 historical diseases are on the rise and what to look for – from Scarlet fever to tuberculosis
MANY believed them to be no match for modern medicine, but cases of historic diseases such as Scarlet fever and tuberculosis are now rocketing. The number of people having to be treated in hospital with malnutrition, scurvy and diphtheria has risen by 23 per cent in one NHS area to a five-year high.
NBC News
Mystery respiratory illness kills 3 and sickens 7 in Argentina, health officials say
A mystery respiratory illness has stricken 10 people in Argentina, killing three, as health officials scramble to find out what's causing the malady that includes pneumonia, fever and abdominal pain. The cluster's tenth patient, an 81-year-old man, was revealed Friday by the health ministry in Tucumán Province. All 10 have...
What Is the EV-D68 Virus? Everything You Need to Know to Keep Your Kids Safe
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a Health Alert Network (HAN) advisory notice on Sept. 9 regarding enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), a severe respiratory illness found primarily in children. According to the CDC's release, healthcare providers and hospitals in several regions of the United States flagged to the...
CDC warns of increase in respiratory illness among children that could lead to polio-like muscle weakness
(WXIN) – Doctors across the U.S. have seen an increase among children of a respiratory virus that can cause polio-like muscle weakness. In most cases, enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) causes a respiratory illness with mild symptoms. It can, however, result in a condition called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) that can cause inflammation of the spinal cord. Those suffering from AFM can have trouble moving their arms while others experience muscle weakness. In severe cases, it can lead to respiratory failure or life-threatening neurologic complications.
Do Omicron COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Protect Against Infection? Top Doc Explains
How well will the new bivalent COVID booster shots protect against infection from the newest variants and mutations, including the now-dominant BA.5?. While health officials have said vaccines continue to show effective protection, particularly when it comes to severe outcomes of the virus, experts hope the newest shots could go even further.
Ars Technica
Poopy lettuce at Wendy’s still prime suspect in outbreak that just doubled
A multistate outbreak of E. coli O157 infections linked to romaine lettuce on Wendy's burgers has more than doubled since last week, according to an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The case count now stands at 84 and spans four states: Indiana (6), Michigan (53), Ohio...
Three people have died of an unknown pneumonia in Argentina, with COVID and dozens of other illnesses ruled out
The patients tested negative for COVID, but their chest x-rays looked similar to those of people with the disease, according to health authorities.
Severe common cold cases increasing among young children may be pegged to COVID-19 lockdowns
As children have headed back to school over these last few weeks, doctors have noticed an increase in severe cases of the common cold among some children from two of the most common viruses known to cause the upper respiratory infection: rhinoviruses and enteroviruses. That's according to a recent report...
CDC warns about enterovirus in kids — and the risk of rare paralysis that can follow
After virtually disappearing for several years amid measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now urging doctors to be vigilant for a renewed wave of enterovirus D68, or EV-D68 — a viral infection in children that can cause a rare kind of paralysis.
ems1.com
CDC: Respiratory illness in kids that can cause polio-like syndrome on the rise
ATLANTA — The CDC issued a health alert Friday to health care providers about an increase in activity of a virus that causes respiratory illness and in rare cases leads to a polio-like syndrome in young children. An enterovirus called EV-D68 regularly circulates and typically just causes colds, but...
parentherald.com
CDC Issues Alert for Common Childhood Virus That Can Cause Paralysis and Muscle Weakness
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert on September 9 about the spread of a common childhood virus, the enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among children and can cause paralysis or muscle weakness in rare cases. Those who get it have symptoms...
Comments / 0