KOLD-TV
New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than two dozen laws will go into effect on Saturday, Sept. 24, 90 days after the legislature ended its session. The one with the most attention appears to be SB 1164, which bans abortion after 15 weeks unless the mother’s life is at risk.
kjzz.org
Rural Gila County leads Arizona in opioid deaths. Here's how officials are responding
More than 2,000 Arizonans died last year due to opioid overdoses; fentanyl was a leading cause. Those are among the findings in the state health department’s latest Opioid Overdoses Surveillance Report. The data are also broken down by county, and show nearly 62 non-fatal overdose incidents in Maricopa County...
Arizona's getting $549 million from opioid settlement. Will it be enough?
PHOENIX — Maricopa County is getting a financial allocation from opioid manufacturers and sellers as part of the second-largest cash settlement ever. Last year, Arizona joined other states and agreed to a $26 billion dollar settlement with Johnson & Johnson, along with three drug whole-sellers; AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson. The settlement will end thousands of lawsuits claiming their practices helped fuel the opioid epidemic.
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To Collapse
With the Fed's fifth interest rate hike yesterday, the third at 0.75%, Phoenix real estate activity is set to collapse. The only question is how severe will the decline be over the next six months.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa pair sells all to pay cancer bills
It was a yard sale for love, not money. Andrew Kuzyk, 60, and Pamela Andersen of Mesa have spent the past four weekends selling most of their worldly possessions. Andersen said it’s “overwhelming” but it’s their last hope to pay for Kuzyk’s brain cancer treatment.
Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona
(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Wants Judge to Toss Out Lawsuit Over Homeless Encampment
The city of Phoenix made its first move in a lawsuit that is trying to force it to address a growing homeless encampment downtown known as the Zone: rejecting claims made in the case and arguing that it should be dismissed. In August, a group of property owners in the...
kyma.com
Man sentenced for straw purchasing 82 firearms
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - A 23-year-old man was sentenced to 27 months in prison, along with 36 months of supervised release on September 13, 2022 and previously pleaded guilty for making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona, Jorge...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix mobile home community residents being told to leave the property
PHOENIX - Residents of a mobile home community in Phoenix are being told to leave, and they say the deadline to figure out what's next is just too soon. Families are still shocked by a letter sent to them. The letter is a Notice of Termination of Tenancy, due to a change in land use. Residents have 180 days to move out, and eviction follows if they fail to leave by April 1, 2023.
kjzz.org
Phoenix has $22 million left to distribute for emergency rental assistance
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Phoenix has helped nearly 15,000 households experiencing hardship during the pandemic. This translates to roughly 38,000 residents, according to the city of Phoenix dashboard. The program has been helping Phoenix residents with housing and utility costs. Eligible participants receive up to $3,500 a month...
fox10phoenix.com
50 pounds of fentanyl seized in Arizona during traffic stop, DPS says it came from Mexico
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - More than 50 pounds of fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop in Arizona on Sept. 14, and authorities believe the drugs came from Mexico and were headed to Tucson. The driver of a Ford Fusion was stopped on I-19 near Sahuarita in Pima County...
AZFamily
Health inspectors uncover health code violations at restaurants across Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When customers sit down for a bite to eat, they’d like to think the restaurant they are at is following food safety guidelines to keep customers from getting sick, but that’s not always the case. “It is really important to me that the kitchen is clean,” said diner Amy Joshu. “Nobody wants to go to a pretty run down, dirty restaurant,” said Matt Huggins.
AZFamily
New Arizona education laws go into effect on Saturday
Video shows police surrounding a 7-Eleven near and escorting people out. Man once dubbed "Pregnant Man" living quiet life in Arizona. Aside from Thomas Beatie’s finance career, he also dabbles in the world of acting. City of Phoenix files to dismiss homeless encampment suit. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |
kjzz.org
Group home shooting shows cracks in Arizona's foster care system
North Star Independent Living Services in Phoenix serves as foster care for teens and young adults with the goal of transitioning them to living on their own. On Sept. 1, an 18-year-old was shot and killed there. The facility is supposed to be a safe space with strict policies against...
AZFamily
Serious crash in north Phoenix sends 3 to hospital
Jon Christopher Clark was found not guilty on Thursday for the death of Kiera Bergman. If you give the scammer that verification code, they can set up a Google Voice number that rings on their phone, but it’s under your name and your real number. Roman Catholic Diocese on...
Phoenix kidnapping victim found killed, dismembered south of Tucson
Police say 45-year-old John Cole kidnapped a Phoenix man, drove him to Tucson and killed and dismembered him there, then tried to hide the body.
prescottenews.com
Prescott prepared for a million-dollar solution to its pollution, Part 2 – Bill Williams
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality helped ID Prescott’s pollutant, now the city has to get rid of it. Most of the reports on water in Arizona this past year have been about quantity, with the seven states who are in the Colorado River compact going to battle, as Lakes Mead and Powell shrink. Several of the seven did not ratify the compact in time to prevent the feds from stepping in and bringing rationing. And now that Mexico raised its hand and said they want to be the eighth member, we have an international water rights crisis.
AZFamily
Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health code violations at Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Latest fed rate increase expected to further cool Phoenix real estate
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Shelby Payne is a first-time home buyer who’s still unpacking her belongings. As mortgage rates began to increase this summer, she took the plunge and bought a two-bedroom townhouse before interest rates went up anymore. “It can get really scary,” Shelby told On Your Side. “I mean just the price tag and then you throw in the interest rate, and your head kind of just starts spinning. So, I feel just super, super lucky.”
