mprnews.org
Adair Mosley’s vision for racial equity in Minnesota
Adair Mosley has bold ideas for how to bring about racial equity in Minnesota. As president and CEO of Pillsbury United Communities he raised $1 million last spring to give a $10,000 scholarship for college or post-secondary training to each graduating senior at North Community High School. During his years...
fox9.com
New tip app aims to prevent violence in schools
The Minnesota BCA has a new app, "See it, Say it, Send it," which allows people to sent tips to the BCA regarding school safety. The hope is this anonymous way to send in tips, photos and other information will encourage people to report concerning information to law enforcement.
fox9.com
MN School Safety Center says relationship rebuilding is key to school safety
(FOX 9) - As the school year gets started and pandemic restrictions ease, Randy Johnson, director of the Minnesota School Safety Center, part of the Minnesota Department of Safety, says he believes rebuilding relationships between schools, students and families is key to keeping schools safe. The Minnesota School Safety Center...
fox9.com
Minnesota schools 'swatted' with false shooting calls
Bogus 911 calls sent schools across the state into lockdown Wednesday. The BCA said there were at least 15 confirmed swatting incidents.
fox9.com
Swatting calls at Minnesota schools came from same person, officials say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
Children's Minnesota patient advocate walks with patients every step of the way
MINNEAPOLIS — There is a part about going to the hospital that we often forget about: Navigating an already difficult situation with perhaps a language barrier or a cultural barrier is a reality many immigrant families face. To tackle this issue, Children's Minnesota has been working to redefine the...
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul police chief is short over 60 cops and suffering a sharp decline in candidates
The interim chief informed the city council on Wednesday that the St. Paul Police Department has 64 fewer officers than its authorized manpower and that finding new officers remains difficult. At the start of this month, 555 of the department’s 619 authorized officers were employed. 25 recruits are now undergoing...
KEYC
Gov. Walz addresses public safety concerns
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz , the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, State Patrol, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Metro Transit discuss the state’s ongoing, increased public safety presence this morning. Gov. Walz said Minnesota has a very low tolerance for crime and safety is...
stthomas.edu
In the News: DFC Receives $10M Gift
Dougherty Family College Dean Buff Smith spoke with the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the St. Paul Pioneer Press about the anonymous $10 million gift the two-year college received so that it can continue its work closing the educational achievement gap for underserved students. From the Star Tribune:. "Every conversation that...
virginiamercury.com
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
fox9.com
EMS service in rural communities stretched thin according to ambulance director
(FOX 9) - In small towns and rural communities across Minnesota, a crisis has been brewing for years. And it impacts the health and welfare of everyone who lives outstate. "It’s a tragedy waiting to happen, it really is," Rhonda Ingebritson told FOX 9. "It’s a serious tragedy waiting to happen."
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 20
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show cases remain fairly steady amid a very slow decline. There was an uptick in deaths over the seven day period compared to the week earlier – with 52 losing their lives to COVID in Minnesota – and hospitalizations jumped quite a bit. In total, 13,251 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.
St. Paul to see increased law enforcement presence Thursday for emergency drill
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- If you see a large law enforcement presence in St. Paul Thursday, be aware, it's likely a drill.Several agencies, including the St. Paul Fire Department and the Minnesota National Guard, are running an emergency preparedness exercise. It helps train them for real-world emergencies.This is happening from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday in the area near Como Park and McMurray Athletic Fields.Roads will remain open, but residents may run into some traffic backups.
wiproud.com
Small Minnesota town named among best to visit for Halloween
One Minnesota community made Trips to Discover’s list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween. The list included 18 small-town destinations that offer different attractions, from festivals to haunts. Minnesota’s contribution to the list was the city of Anoka, sitting just north of Minneapolis. Dubbed the...
valleynewslive.com
Three people plead guilty for role in murder of Red Lake man
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Three people have pleaded guilty for their roles in the murder of Daniel Alan Johnson on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in August of 2019. Alexia Cutbank pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, while Daniel Barrett pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in August of 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Minnesota BCA reports increase of ‘swatting’ incidents at schools
Authorities say that there have been an increased number of false reports of active shooters at Minnesota schools. They are calling these “swatting” incidents.
KIMT
FBI: 4 from Rochester, dozens from Minnesota involved in nation's largest COVID-19 scheme
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Federal charges have been filed against 47 Minnesotans, including multiple people from Rochester, in a $250M Feeding Our Future case. The FBI said Tuesday it is the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country. The charges state that the scheme involved exploiting a federally-funded child nutrition program...
mprnews.org
Lindell must face Smartmatic defamation claims, federal judge in St. Paul rules
A federal judge in St. Paul is allowing a voting machine company to proceed with its defamation suit against Minnesota businessman and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Smartmatic sued Lindell and his Chaska, Minn.-based company in January, alleging that while hawking merchandise, Lindell falsely and repeatedly claimed that Smartmatic voting machines were used to rig the 2020 election against Donald Trump.
12 charged with racketeering over downtown Minneapolis cellphone theft crime ring
Racketeering charges were filed Tuesday against a group of Twin Cities residents accused of running a “highly organized” crime ring that involved stealing cellphones from people in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office alleges 12 suspects worked together for nearly a year to systematically steal cell phones,...
Michigan jury awards $100k to woman who says she lost her job for refusing to falsify contamination data
A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who says she lost her job after refusing to falsify blood test results of children exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, her lawyer said Tuesday. April Cook-Hawkins worked at the Genesee County health department for approximately four to five months before being forced...
