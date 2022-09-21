ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community School District board of directors. Noreen will continue in her role through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Her final day will be effective June 30th, 2023. In a message sent...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Substance Abuse Story and The New Cedar Rapids Recovery Center

Addiction is something that can affect individuals, families, and entire communities. If you don't know the struggles of an addict, consider yourself lucky. Cedar Rapids opened a new Recovery Community Center yesterday (9-21-2022) whose goal is to help individuals and families on the road to recovery. *I did ask Todd's...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids School District Leader Makes Difficult Announcement

The Cedar Rapids community is rallying around Noreen Bush this morning. According to KCRG, after announcing earlier this month that she was taking medical leave to focus on her cancer treatment, the Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent has made the difficult decision to submit her resignation from her position, effective at the end of the current school year. An announcement from the President of the district's board of directors stated:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Cedar Rapids, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
biztimes.biz

Breitbach’s owners garner Iowa Restaurant Association’s top honor

The owners of a Dubuque County restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association’s top honor this fall. Mike and Cindy Breitbach, of Breitbach’s Country Dining in Balltown, have been selected by the association as the restaurateurs of the year. Breitbach’s celebrates its title as the state’s oldest food...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

City of Cedar Rapids accepting applications for ‘Snow Buddies’ program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It may still feel like summer outside on Tuesday, but the city of Cedar Rapids is already preparing for this winter. People can now go to the city’s website to sign up for the Snow Buddies program, which pairs volunteers with people who may need help clearing snow off sidewalks and driveways over the winter months.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

New magnet school in Cedar Rapids set to open in 2023

Linn County Recovery Community Center focuses on peer recovery for those struggling with addiction. It happened at the intersection of 76th street and 23rd avenue - just northeast at Blairstown. The center connects people who struggle with substance use disorders with resources, to give them a more individualized approach to...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Transit announces fare changes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 26th, 2022, the Cedar Rapids Transit will resume fare collections with updated fare pricing. Passengers may use a bus pass, participating school ID, exact cash, a Free Fare ID Card, or a blue ticket in order to use the public bus service. Full...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

PETA Asks Waterloo Facility To Livestream Its Slaughterhouse

A famous animal rights group is calling out a Waterloo meatpacker asking that they install live-stream cameras. The request comes after federal reports were released documenting pigs being mutilated by machinery. On September 12th, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service inspection program personnel were doing an inspection of Tyson...
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Records smashed by rare late-September heat

The four-main climate sites in eastern Iowa all tied or broke records Tuesday as rate late-September heat took over fueled by a gusty southwest wind. All records stood for more than 90 years, with some as many as 127 years. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City broke the record by three...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Another Cedar Rapids Business For Sale Due to Staffing Issues [PHOTOS]

What's been the reaction to the news that a Cedar Rapids business is looking for a buyer? Noooooooooooooooooooo!. The word came via Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the owner of a popular bakery on the city's southeast side wants to sell his business. The post was accompanied simply by the word "Unfortunately" and an emoji with a tear dripping from one eye.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Unthinkable Tragedy: Eastern Iowa 2-Year-Old Suffocates to Death

A truly heartbreaking story from eastern Iowa, where a 2-year-old died after suffocating while at a city park. According to the Muscatine Police Department, they were called to Eversmeyer Park on Orange Street in Muscatine just a few minutes after 6 p.m. on Friday, September 16. The 911 caller had reported a child was unconscious and not breathing.
MUSCATINE, IA
1057kokz.com

The National Cattle Congress Fair

The 2022 National Cattle Congress Fair runs Wednesday, September 21st through Sunday, September 25th in Waterloo. Enjoy the carnival, rodeo, live music, food trucks and during the fair which is celebrating it’s 112th year. Get your tickets and all of the details on the National Cattle Congress Fair below.
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

Jones County Mexican Restaurant Will Soon Close

A popular Jones County Mexican restaurant has announced that it will be closing its doors for good later this month. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Anamosa is no longer able to stay open, The post states that despite trying to attract more employees and waiting for the economy to improve, the restaurant located at 1304 East 3rd Street in Anamosa will be shuttering operations later this month.
JONES COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Woman Arrested for Painkiller Scheme

A Wisconsin woman has been arrested after allegedly going to a Waterloo hospital under a fake name in order to get painkillers, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 44 year old Rebecca Jenkins of Independence, Wisconsin has been charged with Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud. She checked into Allen Hospital under the name Sophie and reported having a shoulder injury. She did not have identification and told staff she was allergic to certain medications. She was eventually given Valium and fentanyl for the alleged pain. She was stopped as she attempted to drive away with two small children in the vehicle.
INDEPENDENCE, WI
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
