WLWT 5
Police responding to Mount Washington for reports of a crash involving a school bus on Beechmont Avenue
CINCINNATI — Police responding to Mount Washington for reports of a crash involving a school bus on Beechmont Avenue.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport.
Fox 19
Multiple roads closed around Princeton High School amid police investigation
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple roads are closing around Princeton High School amid a police investigation Friday morning. Dozens of police officers converged on the school off Chester Road adjacent to southbound Interstate 75 shortly after 10 a.m. The high school is on a lockdown, which means no one can...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Ferguson Road in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Ferguson Road in West Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fort Mitchell
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fort Mitchell.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injury on Litton Lane in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Police responding to reports of a crash with injury on Litton Lane in Hebron.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along southbound Interstates 71 and 75 in Covington has been cleared by police. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Covington, Friday afternoon. The left lane along southbound Interstates...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury on Wooster Pike in Terrace Park
TERRACE PARK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury on Wooster Pike in Terrace Park.
WLWT 5
Police: 82-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in crash in Crescent Springs
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — A senior citizen woman has died following injuries she sustained from an accident on Saturday. According to the Villa Hills Police Department, a single-vehicle crash occurred last Saturday at 3:03 p.m. in the 700 block of Bromley Crescent Springs Road in Crescent Springs. A preliminary...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, building struck on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash, building struck on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Sixth Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Sixth Street in downtown Cincinnati.
WKRC
Suspect arrested for Warren County Dunkin' store robbery
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Warren County deputies said they tracked down the man they believed robbed a Dunkin' earlier this month. Investigators say a man driving a white 2020 Chevy Silverado truck pulled up to the Dunkin' on Kings Mills Road in Deerfield Township at about 5:30 in the morning on Sept. 12. He ordered a sandwich. When he pulled up to the window, he pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the clerk.
WLWT 5
Police close a stretch of Colerain Avenue following a crash in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Police have closed a portion of Colerain Avenue following a crash in Mount Airy, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Northbound Colerain Avenue is closed between Jessup and Blue Rock roads due to a crash involving an...
WLWT 5
Police reopen ramp after earlier overturned semi-truck
CINCINNATI — 2:03 p.m. The ramp from eastbound I-74 to northbound I-75 is reopened after a semi-truck overturned earlier Thursday. Police have closed the ramp from eastbound I-74 to northbound I-75 after a semi-truck flipped onto it's side, Thursday morning. The incident was reported by the Ohio Department of...
WLWT 5
Officials close roads in Warren County for local 5k race this weekend
MASON, Ohio — The Warren County Engineer's Office announced road closures for a local 5k race in Deerfield Township this weekend. According to officials, Innovation Way will be closed between Socialville-Fosters Road and Duke Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Duke Boulevard will also...
WLWT 5
Middletown officer gets award for life-saving actions while responding to motorcycle crash
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A Middletown police officer was given an award this week for his life-saving actions after a motorcycle crash last month. Officer Adam Grindstaff was one of the first to respond to the crash involving two motorcycles. When he got to the scene he found one person with a bad leg injury who was bleeding profusely.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported structure fire on Third Street in Trenton
TRENTON, Ohio — Crews responding to reported structure fire on Third Street in Trenton.
