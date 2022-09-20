ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewood, KY

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport.
NEWPORT, KY
Edgewood, KY
Kentucky Crime & Safety
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injury on Wooster Pike in Terrace Park

TERRACE PARK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury on Wooster Pike in Terrace Park.
TERRACE PARK, OH
WKRC

Suspect arrested for Warren County Dunkin' store robbery

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Warren County deputies said they tracked down the man they believed robbed a Dunkin' earlier this month. Investigators say a man driving a white 2020 Chevy Silverado truck pulled up to the Dunkin' on Kings Mills Road in Deerfield Township at about 5:30 in the morning on Sept. 12. He ordered a sandwich. When he pulled up to the window, he pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the clerk.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police reopen ramp after earlier overturned semi-truck

CINCINNATI — 2:03 p.m. The ramp from eastbound I-74 to northbound I-75 is reopened after a semi-truck overturned earlier Thursday. Police have closed the ramp from eastbound I-74 to northbound I-75 after a semi-truck flipped onto it's side, Thursday morning. The incident was reported by the Ohio Department of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Officials close roads in Warren County for local 5k race this weekend

MASON, Ohio — The Warren County Engineer's Office announced road closures for a local 5k race in Deerfield Township this weekend. According to officials, Innovation Way will be closed between Socialville-Fosters Road and Duke Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Duke Boulevard will also...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reported structure fire on Third Street in Trenton

TRENTON, Ohio — Crews responding to reported structure fire on Third Street in Trenton.
TRENTON, OH

