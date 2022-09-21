ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Scientists solve mysterious pneumonia outbreak in northwest Argentina

A cluster of pneumonia cases which led to the deaths of four people in northwest Argentina was caused by Legionella bacteria, health authorities in the country have said.The outbreak, which involved 11 reported cases, was linked to a single private health clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.PAHO said it had been informed by the Argentina Ministry of Health that Legionella was the cause, and added authorities were now investigating the source.Provincial health authorities are collecting environmental samples, conducting risk assessments, and implementing control measures in the healthcare clinic related to...
#Wildfire#Bacteria#Microbes#Pollution#The University Of Idaho
The Conversation U.S.

La Crosse virus is the second-most common virus in the US spread by mosquitoes – and can cause severe neurological damage in rare cases

For the Laudick family of Greensburg, Indiana, life forever changed on Aug. 5, 2013. That was the day 4-year-old Leah Laudick told her mom, Shelly, that she had a bad headache. Two days later, Leah was hospitalized nearby with worsening headaches and a slightly elevated white blood cell count. She slept for most of the day and by Aug. 9 was largely unresponsive. That day, during her transfer to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, Leah had her first of several seizures. Doctors were unable to identify her illness – tests for diseases like meningitis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and...
Daily Mail

Regular vaping can cause damage to the airways of a person's lungs - giving them symptoms similar to asthma, study finds

Regular vape users could be putting themselves at risk of suffering obstructions to their lungs' airways and asthma like symptoms, a new study finds. Researchers at Harvard University found that chronic vapers were suffering severe lung damage after years of using the devices - a worrying prospect as prevalence of the devices grows among teenagers and young adults.
foodsafetynews.com

CDC issues Salmonella alert for people traveling to Mexico

Public health officials in the United States are warning travelers who have spent time in Mexico to be aware of multidrug-resistant strains of Salmonella Newport. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that some travelers have been infected with the strains, which have developed the ability to defeat drugs designed to kill them. Salmonella infections from the strains can be difficult to treat and result in very serious illnesses.
BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
natureworldnews.com

Genetically Engineered Mosquitoes Prevented the Growth of Malaria-causing Parasites in Their Gut

Scientists have created mosquitoes that inhibit the development of malaria-causing parasites in their stomachs, therefore decreasing disease transmission to people. The genetic change allows mosquitoes to create substances in their intestines that inhibit parasite development, making parasites less likely to reach the mosquitoes' salivary glands and be transmitted in a bite before the insects die, as per ScienceDaily.
News-Medical.net

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals found in the urine of Danish infants

As concerns regarding the effects of exposure to potentially toxic substances on fetal and infant health rise, researchers report the finding of several endocrine-disruptor chemicals in Danish infants in a recent Environment International journal study. More specifically, this study found that breastfeeding is associated with a higher concentration of some of these chemicals or their metabolites in infants compared to those fed a mixed diet.
Phys.org

New study finds that natural gas leaked from interstate pipelines contains hazardous air pollutants and carcinogens

Natural gas transported by interstate pipelines contains hazardous air pollutants and known human carcinogens, according to a first of its kind study published in Environmental Research Letters by researchers at the nonprofit research institute PSE Healthy Energy. In the United States, interstate transmission pipelines that transport natural gas release significant...
IFLScience

New Coronavirus That Could Infect Humans Discovered Lurking In Russian Bats

Scientists have revealed that a recently discovered coronavirus found in Russian bats has the worrying ability to infect human cells. Although the pathogen is very similar to SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, our current vaccines would be useless against it. Khosta-1 and Khosta-2 viruses were discovered living in horseshoe bats...
Daily Mail

US scientists develop revolutionary new treatment that can fights combats drug-resistant bacteria - and save up to 1MILLION lives each year

Scientists have developed a potentially groundbreaking drug that can solve the issue of drug resistant bacteria - and save over one million lives globally each year. Peptilogics, a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania biotechnology firm, published results of trials for its new drug PLG0206 last week showing that it could defeat drug-resistant infections in both the lab environment and in animals. Importantly, it also did not spur the bacteria to further mutate in a way that will lead to it gaining more resistances.
