KCRA.com
As rain quiets activity on the Mosquito Fire, water managers in Placer County prepare for years of water quality challenges
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — This week's rain has been a welcome sight for those dealing with the impacts of the Mosquito Fire. The early season moisture has helped to significantly dampen fire activity over the last several days. | Read More on Mosquito Fire | Rain showers, cooler temperatures...
Phys.org
Study of how far pollen travels in atmosphere reveals new insights into causes of urban hay fever
Published in npj Climate and Atmospheric Science, a five-year study analyzed the atmosphere over the Amazon Rainforest to track the height and distance that hay fever-causing particles like pollen and fungi can travel. The research was carried out using the 300-metr-high Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Brazil, giving scientists...
natureworldnews.com
According to Scientists, a Brain-eating Amoeba Are Rapidly Spreading Due to Climate Change
This summer's death of a kid in Nebraska brought the deadly but rare Naegleria fowleri, also known as the brain-eating amoeba, back into the news. The amoeba can enter through the nostrils and is found in warm, fresh water. Once inside, it moves to the brain and begins to destruct...
Scientists solve mysterious pneumonia outbreak in northwest Argentina
A cluster of pneumonia cases which led to the deaths of four people in northwest Argentina was caused by Legionella bacteria, health authorities in the country have said.The outbreak, which involved 11 reported cases, was linked to a single private health clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.PAHO said it had been informed by the Argentina Ministry of Health that Legionella was the cause, and added authorities were now investigating the source.Provincial health authorities are collecting environmental samples, conducting risk assessments, and implementing control measures in the healthcare clinic related to...
Scientists were worried about a particular variant this fall. They didn't expect its offspring
A child of Centaurus, BA.2.75.2 is one to watch this fall, an expert tells Fortune—for more reasons than one.
Phys.org
Manuka honey could help to clear deadly drug-resistant lung infection, research suggests
A potential new treatment combining natural manuka honey with a widely used drug has been developed by scientists at Aston University to treat a potentially lethal lung infection and greatly reduce side effects of one of the current drugs used for its treatment. The findings, which are published in the...
Could manuka honey solve superbug crisis? Experts find trendy spread can help tackle deadly drug-resistant lung infection
Advocates believe it can soothe toothaches and burns, and even ward off a runny nose and sore throat. But manuka honey may have another health power — the ability to fight superbugs. Researchers found the trendy spread, which can sell for up to £1,300 per pot, could kill one...
La Crosse virus is the second-most common virus in the US spread by mosquitoes – and can cause severe neurological damage in rare cases
For the Laudick family of Greensburg, Indiana, life forever changed on Aug. 5, 2013. That was the day 4-year-old Leah Laudick told her mom, Shelly, that she had a bad headache. Two days later, Leah was hospitalized nearby with worsening headaches and a slightly elevated white blood cell count. She slept for most of the day and by Aug. 9 was largely unresponsive. That day, during her transfer to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, Leah had her first of several seizures. Doctors were unable to identify her illness – tests for diseases like meningitis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and...
Regular vaping can cause damage to the airways of a person's lungs - giving them symptoms similar to asthma, study finds
Regular vape users could be putting themselves at risk of suffering obstructions to their lungs' airways and asthma like symptoms, a new study finds. Researchers at Harvard University found that chronic vapers were suffering severe lung damage after years of using the devices - a worrying prospect as prevalence of the devices grows among teenagers and young adults.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Lawsuit against SMUD, evacuated Foresthill students return to class, Hurricane Fiona latest
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
foodsafetynews.com
CDC issues Salmonella alert for people traveling to Mexico
Public health officials in the United States are warning travelers who have spent time in Mexico to be aware of multidrug-resistant strains of Salmonella Newport. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that some travelers have been infected with the strains, which have developed the ability to defeat drugs designed to kill them. Salmonella infections from the strains can be difficult to treat and result in very serious illnesses.
Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer
Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
msn.com
WSU researchers discover vaccine-resistant, COVID-like virus ‘likely capable of infecting humans’
A team led by researchers from Washington State University’s Paul G. Allen School for Global Health has discovered a virus in a Russian bat similar to the virus behind COVID-19 that is “likely capable of infecting humans” and would be resistant to current vaccines, according to a news release.
Scientists develop mask that can detect Covid in 10 minutes
A mask that can detect coronavirus in just 10 minutes has been developed by scientists. The highly-sensitive face covering can detect the novel bug in the air and alert the wearer via an app on their phone. It can also pick up swine flu and bird flu. Those diseases spread...
natureworldnews.com
Genetically Engineered Mosquitoes Prevented the Growth of Malaria-causing Parasites in Their Gut
Scientists have created mosquitoes that inhibit the development of malaria-causing parasites in their stomachs, therefore decreasing disease transmission to people. The genetic change allows mosquitoes to create substances in their intestines that inhibit parasite development, making parasites less likely to reach the mosquitoes' salivary glands and be transmitted in a bite before the insects die, as per ScienceDaily.
How the climate crisis is fueling the spread of a brain-eating amoeba
The death of a child in Nebraska this summer put the rare but deadly Naegleria fowleri – more commonly known as brain-eating amoeba – back in the headlines. The amoeba lives in warm, fresh water and can enter the body through the nose, where it travels to the brain and starts to destroy tissue.
News-Medical.net
Endocrine-disrupting chemicals found in the urine of Danish infants
As concerns regarding the effects of exposure to potentially toxic substances on fetal and infant health rise, researchers report the finding of several endocrine-disruptor chemicals in Danish infants in a recent Environment International journal study. More specifically, this study found that breastfeeding is associated with a higher concentration of some of these chemicals or their metabolites in infants compared to those fed a mixed diet.
Phys.org
New study finds that natural gas leaked from interstate pipelines contains hazardous air pollutants and carcinogens
Natural gas transported by interstate pipelines contains hazardous air pollutants and known human carcinogens, according to a first of its kind study published in Environmental Research Letters by researchers at the nonprofit research institute PSE Healthy Energy. In the United States, interstate transmission pipelines that transport natural gas release significant...
IFLScience
New Coronavirus That Could Infect Humans Discovered Lurking In Russian Bats
Scientists have revealed that a recently discovered coronavirus found in Russian bats has the worrying ability to infect human cells. Although the pathogen is very similar to SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, our current vaccines would be useless against it. Khosta-1 and Khosta-2 viruses were discovered living in horseshoe bats...
US scientists develop revolutionary new treatment that can fights combats drug-resistant bacteria - and save up to 1MILLION lives each year
Scientists have developed a potentially groundbreaking drug that can solve the issue of drug resistant bacteria - and save over one million lives globally each year. Peptilogics, a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania biotechnology firm, published results of trials for its new drug PLG0206 last week showing that it could defeat drug-resistant infections in both the lab environment and in animals. Importantly, it also did not spur the bacteria to further mutate in a way that will lead to it gaining more resistances.
