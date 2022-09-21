ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Harris urges students to vote in midterms on National Voter Registration Day

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nrqAX_0i3b2lTA00

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris urged students at two historically black colleges in South Carolina to register to vote Tuesday, marking National Voter Registration Day exactly seven weeks before November's midterm elections.

During her remarks at Claflin University in Orangeburg, S.C., Harris, who was joined by Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, touched on the importance of college and students' new role as voters.

"It is a phase of life where individuals start to develop and decide who they are in relation to the world -- and certainly in relation to their nation," Harris said.

"And so when I think about that and I think about the last big election we had in 2020, I'm proud to report what you all know, which is that over 50% -- over half of the people in our country, who at the time were between 18 and 24 years old, voted," Harris told the students. "Over half. It was a record high."

Harris urged students at the S.C. State University Fall Convocation Tuesday to also register as soon as possible.

"Our nation needs your leadership. Today we live in uncertain times," Harris said.

"Domestically, we thought long-settled would be the freedom of voters to decide elections. Long-settled we thought the freedom of women to make decisions about their own future," Harris said. "We thought we could take for granted what constitutes the truth. But these ideals now hang in the balance and in moments of great crisis, our nation has almost every time turned to our young leaders to help guide us forward."

In addition to speaking on the importance of voting, Harris also discussed issues important to young voters including mental health.

"We've got to stop acting that the body starts from the neck down. We also need health care from the neck up, and there should be no stigma about that, and people should not be made to silently suffer," Harris said.

Harris talked about student loan forgiveness and how young voters view the high cost of a college education.

"They said they wanted to see college be more affordable, which includes they could graduate from college, leave college not being unduly burdened by student loan debt," Harris said. "So the President just signed an order that says that students will have $10,000 of their college loan debt relieved. And if they're a Pell Grant recipient, that would be $20,000."

Harris pointed to the racial wealth gap in America as college students head into the work force, and also discussed their role in leadership as the world tackles climate change.

"This crisis that is called climate change is real, that the leaders from years before have probably sold us short in terms of taking it seriously, understanding the urgency of it," Harris said. "And we want leadership that will accelerate the resources we put into saving this precious planet."

The White House promoted Tuesday's National Voter Registration Day with a proclamation of President Joe Biden's executive order, signed in March 2021, that includes a "motor-voter" law allowing state motor vehicle offices to register voters and an increase to the number of languages on vote.gov. The proclamation also touted a plain-language guide outlining each state's voting rules for individuals with criminal convictions.

"In celebration of National Voter Registration Day, let us honor the heroes who fought to secure voting rights and expand them," Biden wrote in a statement. "I call on all eligible Americans to ensure that their registration is up to date and to encourage their family, neighbors and friends to do the same."

Comments / 5

Sharon Martins
2d ago

Smart ones will wait until November !!! I think your vote will be changing by then once you see the propaganda come to light !!!

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orangeburg, SC
Elections
Orangeburg, SC
Government
City
Orangeburg, SC
State
South Carolina State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
453K+
Followers
64K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy