Police arrest suspect in fatal central Bakersfield shooting

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
2 days ago
 2 days ago
The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a suspect for a shooting that occurred on Cherry Street in central Bakersfield.

According to BPD, 26-year-old Seth Mills allegedly shot and killed James Quair on Saturday at about 1:15 a.m. Mills was located in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue and was taken into custody without incident.

Mills was booked into the Kern County jail for murder and weapons-related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

