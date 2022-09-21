ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig Stammen chosen as the Padres nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award

By Steve Smith
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) —Craig Stammen's job as a Padres relief pitcher is to get batters out. Now he is being recognized for helping out, as Craig and some of his teammates have been working with the San Diego Rescue Mission distributing food and hygiene kits to the homeless around Petco Park.

"We decided we wanted to do something about the homeless situation around the ballpark. We drive past it every day on our way to Petco Park. Every Tuesday before home games, we head out in a van from the San Diego Rescue Mission. The van is packed with supplies, hygiene kits, water, and we bring as much compassion and empathy as we can. We walk the streets and see some things that a lot of us have never seen before and don't quite understand."

Donnie Dee is the President of the San Diego Rescue Mission, and he says the partnership with Stammen and other Padres players has been the perfect fit.

"The fact that he would take time out of his busy schedule, on game day with all that goes on in a season, and make time for those that think nobody cares, well that tells you everything you need to know about Craig Stammen."

Stammen is now being recognized for all his community involvement and positive contributions, as the Padres nominee for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award. It's an award given annually to the major league player who best exemplifies sportsmanship and community involvement.

"Roberto Clemente is a great man within the game of baseball, was amazing on the field, and probably more well known for what he did off the field. I don't know if there is a greater honor to be given in major league baseball and especially within my clubhouse. I'm very honored to be the Padres representative."

The competitor that Craig is, he says it's nice to be nominated, but would really like to win the award.

"I think just being nominated is good enough for me, but if we are going to vote on the award we might well win it right."

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Legend Maury Wills Passes Away At 89

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Maury Wills passed away on Monday night at the age of 89 at his home in Sedona, Ariz. He is survived by his wife, Carla, and six children, Barry Wills, Micki Wills, Bump Wills, Anita Wills, Wnedi Jo Wills and Susan Quam. Wills, who revolutionized baseball...
LOS ANGELES, CA
