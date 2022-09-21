Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Billionaire oil refinery owner reveals 'simple' solution to lower inflation
United Refining Company and Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis revealed the "simple" solution to lowering inflation, which currently sits near 40-year highs. Speaking on "Varney & Co." on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman also revealed America’s "salvation" as it pertains to lowering energy prices, stressing that they would drop "if North America opened up its spigots."
The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging
The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
Gasoline Prices Should Keep Falling Unless This Happens
Gasoline prices are expected to continue their downward trend during Labor Day weekend as consumers are still receiving a reprieve. Crude oil prices declined on Sept. 2 to $86.97 a barrel on ongoing fears of an impending recession curbing demand. Inflation rates remain high and consumers face tighter budgets from paying more in food, housing and energy costs. The possibility of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and more lockdowns in China due to covid-19 have also played a factor.
RELATED PEOPLE
rigzone.com
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Janet Yellen Wants You To Brace For Higher Gas Prices This Winter, Pointing To Major Risk Factor
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday Americans could witness a rise in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly trims Russian oil purchases, reported CNN. Yellen’s statement comes at a time oil prices have cooled significantly from early June highs. Natural gas prices have also...
Wholesale used vehicle prices plunge: Retail prices could be next to fall
The haywire period in used-vehicle prices may finally be coming to an end. Why it matters: The pandemic's supply chain disruption turned price expectations upside down, sending used-car values upward in a shocking twist for something long considered a depreciating asset. Driving the news: Wholesale used-vehicle prices — what a...
Oil prices could surge or crash more than 20% in the coming months based on a global recession, Europe, and these 6 other risks
Oil prices could fluctuate wildly in the coming months, Bank of America said. Analysts highlighted eight risks that could send oil up or down by $5 to $20 per barrel. They include OPEC+ production, global recession, and a possible Iran nuclear deal. Oil prices are set to face significant pressure...
IN THIS ARTICLE
freightwaves.com
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude
Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
Lumber prices decline to a new 2022 low as Goldman warns housing market has further room to fall
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Tuesday as the housing market continues to cool off. The decline came on the same day Goldman Sachs warned that it expects a continued decline in the housing market. "The sustained reduction in affordability, waning pandemic tailwind, and recent decline...
Expect disinflation to kick in soon as pressure on prices builds - which would allow the Fed to pivot to smaller rate hikes, top economist says
A "disinflationary wave is building" in the US, according to Capital Economics' Paul Ashworth. Falling gasoline and food prices will cause headline inflation figures to fall soon, he said. That would allow the Federal Reserve to pivot to smaller rate hikes, which could lift stocks. The Federal Reserve will soon...
US home prices could plunge 20% by next summer as a housing recession kicks in, a top economist says
The US housing market is in a recession, Pantheon Macroeconomics' Ian Shepherdson said. House prices are down about 5% since May, and may slump another 20% by mid-2023, the economist said. Federal Reserve officials have indicated they want a correction in the housing market. The US housing market is in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Home prices see biggest drop in 9 years, thanks to higher mortgage rates
The super-heated housing market is cooling off. Home prices have fallen about 6% since their peak in June. The pace of sales also fell for the 7th straight month.
Gas prices are on a record-breaking decline. Is this the last week that prices fall?
Gas prices have declined for 14 weeks straight, the longest streak since 2015.
The Fed is embracing a possible housing-market correction as a way to get ‘red-hot’ prices back to a more sustainable level
The housing market is in a slump. That's a good thing, according to Fed Chair Jerome Powell. After years of "red-hot" prices, a correction can help boost home affordability, he added. The Fed is poised to keep raising rates into 2023, meaning the market decline is likely in its early...
August's 8.3% inflation means Biden can't escape economy in November
Even as President Joe Biden and Democrats try to refocus attention elsewhere, August's 8.3% inflation figure means the economy is going to remain top of mind for voters going into the midterm elections.
BBC
Business energy prices to be cut by half expected levels
Energy bills for UK businesses will be cut by around half their expected level this winter under a huge government support package. The scheme will fix wholesale gas and electricity prices for firms for six months from 1 October, shielding businesses from crippling costs. Hospitals, schools and charities will also...
US gas prices climb for the first time in nearly 100 days - and remain 15% higher than last year
The national average for a gallon of gas rose to $3.681 on Wednesday from $3.674 on Tuesday, marking the first increase in 99 days, said AAA.
rigzone.com
Fitch Solutions Discusses Gas to Oil Switching
Fitch Solutions expects to see an increase in gas-to-oil switching for use in heating during the winter season in the northern hemisphere, the company’s associate director, Emma Richards, told Rigzone. “We’ve already seen a switch towards oil, with the increase in gas prices having far outstripped the increase in...
CNBC
Oil prices slide 1% after U.S. Fed raises interest rates
Oil prices fell about 1% to a near two-week low in volatile trade on Wednesday after the U.S Federal Reserve delivered another hefty rate hike to quell inflation that could reduce economic activity and demand for oil. The Fed raised its target interest rate by 75 basis points for the...
Comments / 0