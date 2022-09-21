USC vs. Oregon State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info, game time. Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) USC: The offense hasn't looked this good this early since the Pete Carroll days when the Trojans were playing for national championships. Southern Cal is 7th nationally with 50.7 points per game and 11th in college football with 520.0 yards per game. Caleb Williams is a 75% passer with 8 TDs and no picks through 3 games, dealing to Jordan Addison (295 yards, 5 TDs off 18 catches), and aided by a star backfield over 600 yards already and good for almost 6 ypc with 9 scores. USC's defense has 10 takeaways through 3 games, the most since 2004.

