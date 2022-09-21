Read full article on original website
Princeton ties Hopewell Valley - Girls soccer recap
Holly Howes and Alysse Kiesewetter scored second-half goals to help Princeton rally for a 2-2 tie with Hopewell Valley in Princeton. Katie Clarke and Julianna Somers found the back of the net for Hopewell Valley, which built a 2-0 lead but was unable to hold on and had to settle for a tie.
Field Hockey: Point Pleasant Boro breaks the No. 6 curse, shuts out Barnegat
NOTE: This will be updated with photos by tomorrow morning. Ryane Fisahn and Caroline DeKenipp have been a powerful tandem for years. DeKenipp joined the program as a freshman in 2020 when Fisahn was a sophomore. The two entered 2022 combining for 99 goals in two years playing together, including 63 last fall.
Kittatinny ties Jefferson - Girls soccer recap
Sienna Templeton scored off an assist from Julia Cucchiara in the second half to help Kittatinny earn a 1-1 tie with Jefferson. Katerina Loncar scored earlier in the second half to give Jefferson a 1-0 lead. Neither team was able to find the net in two overtime periods.
East Orange over Orange - Boys soccer recap
Salas Toussaint scored the only goal of the game in the first half to send East Orange to a 1-0 win over Orange in Orange. Goodness Izuehie turned away all 10 shots he faced for the shutout as East Orange improved to 3-2.
Girls volleyball Top 20: Powerhouse teams cement spots, two new squads squeeze into Top 10
Note: All matches through September 22 count towards this week’s NJ.com Top 20 ranking. Any match that takes place on September 23 will be considered for the next edition.
Field Hockey: Fraticelli ties Shore Conference record in Toms River North win
NOTE: This story will be updated with photos by tomorrow morning. Sometimes, Olivia Fraticelli appears to be playing in fast forward. It’s almost like you’re watching a YouTube video at 1.25x speed.
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 22
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 22, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
Cade Maglione, Jordan Duffy help Allentown honor memory of Brody Zauner
It was fitting that Jordan Duffy, wearing the number six jersey, would be in the right place at the right time for Allentown Thursday night. Maybe more apropos was the fact it was Duffy, who was one of the people who was seriously injured last year in a terrible car crash on the way to school, that popped up with the winner from Cade Maglione, a family friend of the Zauner family.
No. 16 Scotch Plains-Fanwood stuns No. 4 Westfield in shutout at Red Bull Arena
Walking out of the tunnel at Red Bull Arena on Thursday night, Scotch Plains-Fanwood took it all in. Playing under the lights at a professional soccer stadium would be the highlight of a young lifetime for most soccer players, but for the Raiders it wouldn’t mean anything unless they came out with a win.
Watchung Hills steals momentum in final seconds of 1st half, never lets go to win big
Watchung Hills seemed to be headed down the same path of frustration it had traveled the previous two weeks when a Bridgewater-Raritan team struggling to find its offensive identity grabbed a seven-point lead late in the first half. But then Dylan Kelly made a big pass with his right arm...
Football: Matawan edges out Pinelands in OT
Am’ir Martinez posted two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to lead Matawan past Pinelands 28-27 in overtime in Aberdeen. Matawan (3-1) started the scoring off wih a 29-yard touchdown throw from Martinez to Welman Crooms, ending the first quarter with a 7-0 lead. Martinez would throw another touchdown with 38.9 seconds left in the half, a 16-yard strike to Cameron Cooper to give Matawan a 14-0 lead at the half.
HS Football: With Ali brothers on the field together, it was a night they won’t forget
Trenton vs. Pennsuaken football, Sept. 22, 2022 — It was written all over their faces. Their collective smile said it all. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Young Linden football standout dies of apparent head trauma from Sept. 9 game
Tragedy struck in Union County for the second time in two weeks when Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday from an apparent head injury sustained in a Big Central Conference game against Woodbridge Sept. 9. That fatal injury was suffered only one day after Rahway senior Ali Muhamad died in...
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
N.J.’s Top 2 football recruits clash in Saturday’s Bergen-Bosco heated rivalry
Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $7.1M sold at ShopRite in N.J.
A lucky New Jersey Lottery player who bought a Pick 6 ticket for Thursday’s drawing at a supermarket in Burlington County won the $7.1 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at ShopRite on Route 38 east in Hainesport. Thursday’s winning numbers were 8, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39.
N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.
Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
Penn State embraces Chad Powers, begins selling gear of Giants’ Eli Manning’s alter ego
Chad Powers is taking over Penn State. On Monday, a hilarious video of Eli Manning returning to football came out on “Eli’s Places.”. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The former New York Giants quarterback went undercover with the alias “Chad Powers” in the walk-on tryout...
Swimmer who drowned at Jersey Shore beach ID’d as N.Y. man
Police have identified the swimmer who drowned last weekend in the waters off a Jersey Shore beach as a New York man who had been visiting the Monmouth County town with a friend. Albert James Hendricks, 49, was found dead about 9 p.m. Sunday in the water near the 100...
NFL analyst: Eagles are team to beat in NFC East thanks to Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles have kicked off the year with a 2-0 start behind quarterback Jalen Hurts. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Eagles are gunning for the NFC East title, and people are getting behind them. Ryan Leaf broke down what Hurts is doing for the Eagles...
