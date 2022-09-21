ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorestown, NJ

NJ.com

Princeton ties Hopewell Valley - Girls soccer recap

Holly Howes and Alysse Kiesewetter scored second-half goals to help Princeton rally for a 2-2 tie with Hopewell Valley in Princeton. Katie Clarke and Julianna Somers found the back of the net for Hopewell Valley, which built a 2-0 lead but was unable to hold on and had to settle for a tie.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Kittatinny ties Jefferson - Girls soccer recap

Sienna Templeton scored off an assist from Julia Cucchiara in the second half to help Kittatinny earn a 1-1 tie with Jefferson. Katerina Loncar scored earlier in the second half to give Jefferson a 1-0 lead. Neither team was able to find the net in two overtime periods.
JEFFERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Cade Maglione, Jordan Duffy help Allentown honor memory of Brody Zauner

It was fitting that Jordan Duffy, wearing the number six jersey, would be in the right place at the right time for Allentown Thursday night. Maybe more apropos was the fact it was Duffy, who was one of the people who was seriously injured last year in a terrible car crash on the way to school, that popped up with the winner from Cade Maglione, a family friend of the Zauner family.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Matawan edges out Pinelands in OT

Am’ir Martinez posted two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to lead Matawan past Pinelands 28-27 in overtime in Aberdeen. Matawan (3-1) started the scoring off wih a 29-yard touchdown throw from Martinez to Welman Crooms, ending the first quarter with a 7-0 lead. Martinez would throw another touchdown with 38.9 seconds left in the half, a 16-yard strike to Cameron Cooper to give Matawan a 14-0 lead at the half.
MATAWAN, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street

A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s Top 2 football recruits clash in Saturday’s Bergen-Bosco heated rivalry

Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.

Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
TRENTON, NJ
