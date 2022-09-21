Read full article on original website
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
No. 3 Don Bosco Prep plays up to its potential, dominates No. 1 Bergen Catholic
Dan Sabella needed a few moments to soak this in. He was standing after the handshake line and had multiple Don Bosco Prep players, coaches and fans coming up to him to shake his hand and congratulate him and his team for what they had finished accomplishing.
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 4
We have some memorable games and achievements from last week to recount and a whole lot of exciting things to look forward to this weekend in North Jersey football, such as the three NJ.com Top 20 battles Saturday afternoon in Oradell, Montvale and West Orange. In this region of the...
No. 3 Don Bosco football takes on unbeaten No. 1 Bergen Catholic in rivalry showdown
Dan Sabella walked around the Don Bosco Prep campus on Monday, and he could already feel the buzz in the air. The atmosphere at the Ramsey-based school is different this week. Even the cafeteria staff is gearing up for the Ironmen’s next game.
Panthers’ Bobrovsky on Year 2 of competition with Knight: ‘The team will win from it’
Sergei Bobrovsky always tries to keep his eyes forward and focused on whatever comes next. He takes a narrow view to playing goaltender in the NHL — not as focused on big-picture concerns as he is the next game or shot — yet even he couldn’t hide his feelings about a potential competition with Spencer Knight last year.
Field hockey: Cosenza’s OT goal keeps St. Rose’s season unblemished with win over Midd. North
Cecelia Cosenza netted an overtime goal to push St. Rose to a 1-0 win over Middletown North, in Middletown. The win kept St. Rose unbeaten at 7-0. The goal came in the first overtime and Sophia Scrofine had the assist. Midd. North fell to 4-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap
Brian Harasek’s second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
No. 9 DePaul edges No. 10 Wayne Hills in 2nd OT (PHOTOS) - Girls soccer recap
Jasmine Ouatu connected in the second overtime as DePaul, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 3-2, over No. 10 Wayne Hills in an evenly matched game in Wayne. Alexis Kochan scored twice to stake unbeaten DePaul (6-0) to a 2-0 advantage at halftime. Sophia Bradley answered for Wayne...
Girls soccer: Pieklo perfect in goal as Pequannock blanks St. Elizabeth
Emma Pieklo made eight saves in goal for the shutout as Pequannock blanked St. Elizabeth Saturday, 6-0. Gianna DeSimoni finished with two goals. Shayla Osmanski, Alex Ortega, Riley DeCumber and Alex Molisso also scored for Pequannock (7-0-1). St. Elizabeth dropped to 0-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
Girls soccer: Two goals by Bjorndahl direct Point Pleasant Boro past Monmouth
Madison Bjorndahl netted a pair of goals as Point Pleasant Boro remained undefeated following Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Monmouth. Anna McCourt added a goal and an assist for Point Pleasant Boro (6-0). Kyleigh Cilento and Annabella Ryan each picked up helpers. Ava Bjorndahl made five saves for the shutout.
Centre Daily Times
Here’s who you named the Centre Daily Times’ Boys and Girls Athlete of the Week for Sept. 12-19
A Bald Eagle athlete and a Bellefonte athlete took the honors.
South Hunterdon over Hamilton West - Field hockey recap
Sarah Faherty posted a hat trick to lead South Hunterdon to a 5-0 win over Hamilton West, in Trenton. Kylie Masterson and Isabella Woronicz scored a goal each for South Hunterdon (2-5). Ava Frascella made five saves for Hamilton West (0-6-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Girls soccer: River Dell topples Demarest in BCT prelims behind Azevedo’s goals
Brianna Azevedo scored a pair of goals as 11th-seeded River Dell blanked 22nd-seeded Demarest, 2-0, in the Bergen County Tournament prelims. Emma Concannon and Isabella Bagnato each had an assist for River Dell (5-2). Kasey Ziegler made three saves for the shutout. River Dell advanced to face sixth-seeded Old Tappan, Saturday, Oct. 1.
North Warren defeats Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap
James Lubrecht’s 57th-minute goal was enough to give North Warren a 1-0 victory against Kinnelon in Blairstown. Dylan Considine came up with a big stop on a penalty kick in the first half for North Warren (3-3) as he finished with four saves. Michael Ferro also notched an assist.
Demarest defeats Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap
Andrew Dunne had a goal and two assists to lead Demarest past Bergenfield 3-0 in Bergenfield. Andrew Dunne’s goal in the first minute gave Demarest (4-1-1) a 1-0 lead before it pulled away in the second half with two more scores. Connor Shea and Kurt Onal also recorded a...
Field hockey: Condello’s overtime game-winning goal lifts Manalapan over Howell
Teresa Condello scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, as Manalapan downed Howell, 3-2, Saturday. Alexis Rogers assisted on the winning goal as Manalapan moved to 3-2. Samantha Sklar also scored. Milani Macciola and Victoria Lamendola each had an assist. For Howell (4-3), Reilly Larson scored twice while Kerry DeStefano...
Monmouth defeats Point Pleasant Beach - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Cano had two goals and two assists as Monmouth held on for the 4-3 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant Beach. Monmouth (3-4) sported a 3-1 lead at halftime before Point Pleasant Beach (3-4) scored two goals to tie the game. However, Cano’s score in the 70th minute was enough to propel Monmouth to the victory.
Lyndhurst over New Milford - Football recap
Camilo Torres returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to go with six tackles as Lyndhurst defeated New Milford, 17-14, in New Milford. Greg Frangipane, who caught four passes for 58 yards, opened the scoring for Lyndhurst (2-2) when he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Bellenger. Cameron Werner’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter pushed the lead to 17-0 and Dwayne Tucker made 10 tackles, two for a loss.
Football: Justin Brown comes up big as Triton captures close win over Pemberton
Justin Brown got it done on the ground and receiving for Triton as he had 243 all-purpose yards in its 27-26 win over Pemberton in Pemberton. Trailing 26-20 in the fourth quarter, Brown had a two-yard touchdown run to tie the game before Leo Impagliazzo’s extra point gave Triton (1-3) its first win of the season.
Girls soccer: Notre Dame captures 2nd win in a row after stopping Nottingham
Reagan O’Mara scored twice while Emily Javick collected two assists as Notre Dame stopped Nottingham Saturday, 7-1. Riley Cunningham, Magdelena Madjor, Juliana Lynch, Avery Whittle and Megan Reuter also scored for the Irish (4-2-2) who have won two in a row. Megan Reuter had the lone goal for the...
Summit shuts down Rahway for season’s first win - Football recap
Ryan Schnall scored two touchdowns on the ground to lead Summit to a 20-0 victory at home over Rahway. Schnall went in from four yards out in the first quarter, and then ran 15 yards to score before the half for a 14-0 advantage for Summit (1-3). Will Johnson added...
