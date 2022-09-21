ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant, NJ

Point Pleasant, NJ
Point Pleasant, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap

Brian Harasek’s second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey
NJ.com

South Hunterdon over Hamilton West - Field hockey recap

Sarah Faherty posted a hat trick to lead South Hunterdon to a 5-0 win over Hamilton West, in Trenton. Kylie Masterson and Isabella Woronicz scored a goal each for South Hunterdon (2-5). Ava Frascella made five saves for Hamilton West (0-6-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

North Warren defeats Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap

James Lubrecht’s 57th-minute goal was enough to give North Warren a 1-0 victory against Kinnelon in Blairstown. Dylan Considine came up with a big stop on a penalty kick in the first half for North Warren (3-3) as he finished with four saves. Michael Ferro also notched an assist.
KINNELON, NJ
NJ.com

Demarest defeats Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap

Andrew Dunne had a goal and two assists to lead Demarest past Bergenfield 3-0 in Bergenfield. Andrew Dunne’s goal in the first minute gave Demarest (4-1-1) a 1-0 lead before it pulled away in the second half with two more scores. Connor Shea and Kurt Onal also recorded a...
DEMAREST, NJ
NJ.com

Monmouth defeats Point Pleasant Beach - Boys soccer recap

Anthony Cano had two goals and two assists as Monmouth held on for the 4-3 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant Beach. Monmouth (3-4) sported a 3-1 lead at halftime before Point Pleasant Beach (3-4) scored two goals to tie the game. However, Cano’s score in the 70th minute was enough to propel Monmouth to the victory.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

Lyndhurst over New Milford - Football recap

Camilo Torres returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to go with six tackles as Lyndhurst defeated New Milford, 17-14, in New Milford. Greg Frangipane, who caught four passes for 58 yards, opened the scoring for Lyndhurst (2-2) when he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Bellenger. Cameron Werner’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter pushed the lead to 17-0 and Dwayne Tucker made 10 tackles, two for a loss.
LYNDHURST, NJ
