Maryland State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Bonus Match 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Bonus Match 5” game were:

01-02-05-27-34, Bonus: 20

(one, two, five, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Bonus: twenty)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

