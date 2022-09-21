Winning numbers drawn in ‘Bonus Match 5’ game
BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Bonus Match 5” game were:
01-02-05-27-34, Bonus: 20
(one, two, five, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Bonus: twenty)
BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Bonus Match 5” game were:
01-02-05-27-34, Bonus: 20
(one, two, five, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Bonus: twenty)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0