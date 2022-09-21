Read full article on original website
Princeton ties Hopewell Valley - Girls soccer recap
Holly Howes and Alysse Kiesewetter scored second-half goals to help Princeton rally for a 2-2 tie with Hopewell Valley in Princeton. Katie Clarke and Julianna Somers found the back of the net for Hopewell Valley, which built a 2-0 lead but was unable to hold on and had to settle for a tie.
East Orange over Orange - Boys soccer recap
Salas Toussaint scored the only goal of the game in the first half to send East Orange to a 1-0 win over Orange in Orange. Goodness Izuehie turned away all 10 shots he faced for the shutout as East Orange improved to 3-2.
Gov. Livingston blanks Randolph - Boys Soccer recap
Gov. Livingston scored both goals in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over Randolph in Randolph. After a slow start, Colin Kesler and Blake Ortiz found the back of the net in the second half for Gov. Livingston (6-0-1). Randolph (2-4-1) was outshot 14-12 in this game but...
Girls Soccer: Bergen County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Bergen County Tournament seeds have been finalized and defending champion Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round will be played by Sunday, Oct. 25, and the first round will be played before Sunday, Oct. 2. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Indian Hills. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at River Dell, and the final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at River Dell.
Dakota Pinero powers Palisades Park over Emerson - Football recap
Dakota Pinero produced four touchdowns, including a 97-yard kickoff return, as Palisades Park cruised to a 42-20 victory at home over Emerson Bpro. Pinero scored three rushing touchdowns while gaining 177 yards on 22 carries to lead the offense for Palisades Park (2-1). Nicholas Palermo added two TDs while going...
No. 7 Immaculate Heart shuts down Paramus Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Alexandra Barry put in two goals while Caitlin Forshay and Lindsay Probst each added another as Immaculate Heart, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 4-0, over Paramus Catholic. Daniella Osorio dished two assists while Jenna Ghiosay had one for Immaculate Heart (4-1), which led 3-0...
Almost halfway through season, just four teams remain undefeated
UNION COUNTY, NJ — As the halfway point of the regular season approaches, there are now just four undefeated teams remaining in Union County, with one each in four of the five group sizes. Rahway High School and Hillside High School are both 3-0 for the first time since...
No. 16 Scotch Plains-Fanwood stuns No. 4 Westfield in shutout at Red Bull Arena
Walking out of the tunnel at Red Bull Arena on Thursday night, Scotch Plains-Fanwood took it all in. Playing under the lights at a professional soccer stadium would be the highlight of a young lifetime for most soccer players, but for the Raiders it wouldn’t mean anything unless they came out with a win.
Girls volleyball Top 20: Powerhouse teams cement spots, two new squads squeeze into Top 10
Note: All matches through September 22 count towards this week’s NJ.com Top 20 ranking. Any match that takes place on September 23 will be considered for the next edition.
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
Field Hockey: Fraticelli ties Shore Conference record in Toms River North win
NOTE: This story will be updated with photos by tomorrow morning. Sometimes, Olivia Fraticelli appears to be playing in fast forward. It’s almost like you’re watching a YouTube video at 1.25x speed.
Community mourns New Jersey high school football player
He was a rising star known for his toughness on the field and his big heart off the field.
Cade Maglione, Jordan Duffy help Allentown honor memory of Brody Zauner
It was fitting that Jordan Duffy, wearing the number six jersey, would be in the right place at the right time for Allentown Thursday night. Maybe more apropos was the fact it was Duffy, who was one of the people who was seriously injured last year in a terrible car crash on the way to school, that popped up with the winner from Cade Maglione, a family friend of the Zauner family.
TEAMWORK: Paramus PD Nabs Trio After SUV Stolen Out Of Ramsey Crashes At Garden State Plaza
Paramus police captured three thieves who crashed at the Garden State Plaza during a predawn pursuit of two stolen vehicles down Route 17. The chase began on Main Street in Ramsey shortly after an 2021 Audi Q7 was stolen from a home on Deer Trail North near Darlington County Park around 12:45 a.m., Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Lyman said.
Football: Matawan edges out Pinelands in OT
Am’ir Martinez posted two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to lead Matawan past Pinelands 28-27 in overtime in Aberdeen. Matawan (3-1) started the scoring off wih a 29-yard touchdown throw from Martinez to Welman Crooms, ending the first quarter with a 7-0 lead. Martinez would throw another touchdown with 38.9 seconds left in the half, a 16-yard strike to Cameron Cooper to give Matawan a 14-0 lead at the half.
Shakur Stevenson forfeits title belts after missing weight prior to Newark bout
Newark native Shakur Stevenson failed to make weight for his Friday night homecoming bout against Robson Conceicao, announcing on Twitter that he would prioritize his health and forfeit his WBC and WBO junior lightweight world titles. “I gave it my all,” Stevenson tweeted on Thursday afternoon. “I’ve been professional my...
Video of brawl following Elizabeth High School football game goes viral
ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Video of a high school fight in which two kids were injured is spreading on social media and has some New Jersey parents on edge.CBS2's Thalia Perez has more on parents' concerns."The sad part about it is these are young people who, without any remorse, stomp, kick repeatedly a gentleman that we saw on the ground, already unconscious, and other kids jumping on top of each other," said Salaam Ismial, director of National United Youth Council Inc.As disturbing as the video is to watch, police said the brawl left two brothers, ages 17 and 19, hospitalized. Police...
20 BEST Restaurants in New Brunswick, NJ (Too Much Great Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’ve been to New Brunswick, NJ, you’ll agree there’s a lot to love about the city. Also known as ‘The Hub City,” New Brunswick is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the northeastern state.
HS Football: With Ali brothers on the field together, it was a night they won’t forget
Trenton vs. Pennsuaken football, Sept. 22, 2022 — It was written all over their faces. Their collective smile said it all. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Lionsgate $125 Million Film Studio Coming To Newark
Lionsgate is building a $125 million dollar film studio in Newark, NJ. A studio management firm by the name of Great Point Studios and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center are collaborating on a TV and film studio, Lionsgate Studio. The development will reside on the 12 acres of the...
