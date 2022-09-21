Read full article on original website
kirklandreporter.com
Kirkland Police arrest suspected fentanyl and meth dealer
On Sept. 20, the Kirkland Police Department arrested what they believe to be a large-scale fentanyl and meth dealer after months of investigation. The investigation began on June 12, 2022, when a KPD patrol officer discovered a man overdosing on fentanyl in a car at a gas station on NE 124th St. The man was given NARCAN – an opioid overdose treatment – and was taken to the hospital. A judge authorized a warrant to search the man’s vehicle, which resulted in the discovery of oxycodone pills, heroin and more than 390 grams of methamphetamines.
43-year-old Tacoma man charged in connection to fatal shooting
A 43-year-old Tacoma man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2000 now faces additional charges after shooting and killing a man following a verbal confrontation at a gas station earlier this month. Parris Donzell Miller is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession...
capitolhillseattle.com
No injuries reported as police investigate drive-by shooting at 23rd Ave gas station
Seattle Police were investigating and collecting evidence after a drive-by shooting incident locked down the area around the AMPM service station at 23rd and Cherry Wednesday night. There were no reported injuries. Multiple 911 callers reported gunfire just after 9 PM in the area of the gas station near the...
Man injured in accidental shooting outside of Shoreline recreation center
SHORELINE, Wash. — A shooting that occurred outside the Spartan Recreation Center in Shoreline prompted a large police presence on Thursday evening. Just before 6 p.m., officers were called to the area of the 200 block of Northeast 185th Street for a report of a man walking down the street with a gun.
q13fox.com
Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash
EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
Chronicle
Undercover Tacoma Cop Investigating Street Racing Outed on Instagram, Charges Say
A 21-year-old man has been accused in Pierce County Superior Court of revealing on Instagram the identity of a Tacoma police detective who was investigating street racing crimes. The man was charged Tuesday with cyber harassment against an officer for a post he made earlier this month. According to charging...
q13fox.com
Detectives bust prolific fentanyl operation in Snohomish County allegedly run by one man
EVERETT, Wash. - Detectives say they’ve put a stop to one of the most prolific fentanyl operations in Snohomish County, which was allegedly being run by just one person. The 46-year-old suspect was arrested last week, and the Snohomish Regional Task Force said he is believed to be responsible for a large portion of the drugs being sold and used in the area.
Last suspect pleads not guilty to killing woman whose decapitated body was found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The last suspect to be arraigned for the 2005 murder of Shanan Read pleaded not guilty in Kitsap County Superior Court on Wednesday. Brian Bourquard, one of three men arrested, is being held on $2 million bail for first-degree murder. Oscar Gonzalez and Brandon Reeve...
HOV lane violator with fake passenger made from duffel bag, blankets stopped on Interstate 5
A driver on southbound Interstate 5 near the King-Snohomish county line was stopped by a Washington State Patrol trooper Thursday morning after using the HOV lane with no passengers in their car. The driver used a duffel bag, blankets and a hat to construct a fake passenger in the front...
The Crime Blotter: Everett undercover police seize drugs, gun, and money from repeat offender
Everett Police say a few days ago, members of their Anti-Crime Team (ACT) saw a man that had an active Department of Corrections warrant at a gas station in Everett. According to Everett Police, the man has multiple convictions for unlawful firearm possession. He left the location on a motorcycle and was followed by undercover officers to Shoreline, where he parked at a Safeway.
Man fatally shot in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. Police were called after 2 p.m. to the intersection of 13th Avenue South and South Lane Street for reports that someone had been shot. Officers arrived and found a man...
73-year-old Edmonds man charged with murdering his wife
EDMONDS, Wash. — A 73-year-old Edmonds man has been charged with murdering his wife at their home in late July. John Carroll Shipley is accused of murdering his 66-year-old wife, later identified as Susan Shipley. She was found dead after 911 dispatchers received a call at 4:49 p.m. from John Shipley about an emergency at his home, informing them that he had attempted to murder his wife, according to charging documents.
1 injured in shooting outside of Harborview Medical Center
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Tuesday outside of Harborview Medical Center. Officers were called before 4 p.m. to the 300 block of Ninth Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said two men were arguing outside the hospital, then one of the...
q13fox.com
9 burglaries reported in Tacoma, WA on Monday morning alone
Tacoma Police are investigating a string of burglaries that appear to be connected. All nine of the incidents happened in the same area on Monday morning.
KOMO News
9-year-old boy attacked by bear receiving care at Harborview in Seattle
SEATTLE — Two people were injured after an Alaskan bear attack earlier this week, one of them was a child who had to be flown to Harborview Medical Center. The child, a 9-year-old boy, and an adult male were hunting in the hay flats area when they came across the brown bear.
q13fox.com
Seattle police investigating shooting outside Harborview
A Seattle Police public relations sergeant said two men were fighting and one ended up shooting the other. The man shot has non-life-threatening injuries and there is no danger to the public.
q13fox.com
Docs: Man killed in 'unprovoked' shooting was listening to music in his car outside Olympia WinCo
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 26-year-old man from Tumwater was killed in what deputies are calling a "seemingly unprovoked" shooting at a Winco Foods parking lot in Olympia Saturday night. A man called 911 around 10:15 p.m. to report that he left WinCo and returned to his car, only to find...
Deadly fire, standoff at Montlake-area home now homicide investigation
SEATTLE — A deadly fire and standoff at a Montlake neighborhood home last Wednesday has turned into a homicide investigation. A man and woman were found dead at a home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. On Monday, the King County medical examiner released information about the...
westsideseattle.com
Busy Sunday; Stolen car disables police car, unconscious felon with a gun arrested, gunfire damages a car in South Park
On Sunday 09-18-2022 at 3:12am, an officer was driving to the SW Precinct in the 5400 block of Delridge WY SW when a vehicle emerged from a driveway at a high rate of speed and struck the officer’s patrol car. That vehicle sustained heavy damage but fled the scene. The vehicle was located unoccupied a short distance away. The officer was not injured. The patrol car was disabled. Witnesses observed two occupants flee from the vehicle, which was reported stolen.
q13fox.com
Bremerton PD looking for missing endangered woman last seen at Seattle Ferry Terminal
SEATTLE - Bremerton Police are looking for an endangered woman who was last seen on Sept. 19 in Seattle. Police say 31-year-old Sade Hurst is developmentally delayed and has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old. She is bipolar and schizophrenic and does not have her medication with her, police said.
