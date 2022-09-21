On Sept. 20, the Kirkland Police Department arrested what they believe to be a large-scale fentanyl and meth dealer after months of investigation. The investigation began on June 12, 2022, when a KPD patrol officer discovered a man overdosing on fentanyl in a car at a gas station on NE 124th St. The man was given NARCAN – an opioid overdose treatment – and was taken to the hospital. A judge authorized a warrant to search the man’s vehicle, which resulted in the discovery of oxycodone pills, heroin and more than 390 grams of methamphetamines.

KIRKLAND, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO