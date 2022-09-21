ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Kirkland Police arrest suspected fentanyl and meth dealer

On Sept. 20, the Kirkland Police Department arrested what they believe to be a large-scale fentanyl and meth dealer after months of investigation. The investigation began on June 12, 2022, when a KPD patrol officer discovered a man overdosing on fentanyl in a car at a gas station on NE 124th St. The man was given NARCAN – an opioid overdose treatment – and was taken to the hospital. A judge authorized a warrant to search the man’s vehicle, which resulted in the discovery of oxycodone pills, heroin and more than 390 grams of methamphetamines.
KIRKLAND, WA
43-year-old Tacoma man charged in connection to fatal shooting

A 43-year-old Tacoma man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2000 now faces additional charges after shooting and killing a man following a verbal confrontation at a gas station earlier this month. Parris Donzell Miller is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession...
TACOMA, WA
Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash

EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
EVERETT, WA
The Crime Blotter: Everett undercover police seize drugs, gun, and money from repeat offender

Everett Police say a few days ago, members of their Anti-Crime Team (ACT) saw a man that had an active Department of Corrections warrant at a gas station in Everett. According to Everett Police, the man has multiple convictions for unlawful firearm possession. He left the location on a motorcycle and was followed by undercover officers to Shoreline, where he parked at a Safeway.
EVERETT, WA
73-year-old Edmonds man charged with murdering his wife

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 73-year-old Edmonds man has been charged with murdering his wife at their home in late July. John Carroll Shipley is accused of murdering his 66-year-old wife, later identified as Susan Shipley. She was found dead after 911 dispatchers received a call at 4:49 p.m. from John Shipley about an emergency at his home, informing them that he had attempted to murder his wife, according to charging documents.
EDMONDS, WA
Busy Sunday; Stolen car disables police car, unconscious felon with a gun arrested, gunfire damages a car in South Park

On Sunday 09-18-2022 at 3:12am, an officer was driving to the SW Precinct in the 5400 block of Delridge WY SW when a vehicle emerged from a driveway at a high rate of speed and struck the officer’s patrol car. That vehicle sustained heavy damage but fled the scene. The vehicle was located unoccupied a short distance away. The officer was not injured. The patrol car was disabled. Witnesses observed two occupants flee from the vehicle, which was reported stolen.
SEATTLE, WA

