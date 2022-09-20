ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers to add RB Marlon Mack to active roster

By Kyle Madson
 3 days ago
The 49ers are already dipping into their practice squad for running back help. In Week 1 they lost running back Elijah Mitchell for two months to an MCL sprain. In Week 2 they lost RB Tyrion Davis-Price for a few weeks to a high ankle sprain. Now with the RB spot running thin on their active roster, they’re elevating RB Marlon Mack after he joined the practice squad ahead of Week 2.

Mack will be either the 49ers’ second or third RB behind Jeff Wilson Jr. Davis-Price held the RB2 role vs. the Seahawks while undrafted rookie Jordan Mason played solely on special teams. It’ll be a battle in practice between Mack and Mason for carries Sunday night in Denver.

In 47 career games, Mack has rushed 567 times for 2,484 yards and 20 touchdowns. An Achilles tear in Week 1 of the 2020 derailed him after he put up a career-best 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns in the 2019 campaign. Now he could get a chance in his second full season removed from his injury to get his NFL career back on track.

San Francisco could be adding another running back to the practice squad to take Mack’s spot. They worked out a host of players Tuesday, but didn’t bring in any running backs. After Mitchell’s injury they brought in RBs Tevin Coleman, Devonta Freeman, Godwin Igwebuike, Nate McCrary, La’Mical Perine and Abram Smith.

