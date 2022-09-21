ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

No. 20 Steinert over Hamilton West - Girls soccer recap

Adriana Ryder and Savina Carabelli contributed two goals apiece as Steinert, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 6-0, over Hamilton West. Carley Krajscovics and Arianna Vasquez each added a goal for unbeaten Steinert (7-0), which led 5-0 at halftime. Hamilton West is now 1-6. “The N.J....
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Gov. Livingston blanks Randolph - Boys Soccer recap

Gov. Livingston scored both goals in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over Randolph in Randolph. After a slow start, Colin Kesler and Blake Ortiz found the back of the net in the second half for Gov. Livingston (6-0-1). Randolph (2-4-1) was outshot 14-12 in this game but...
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Pingry edges Monroe - Boys soccer recap

Nikolaos Deliargyris scored a goal that turned into the game-winner for Pingry, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it shutout Monroe 1-0 in Monroe. Nick Lorenzo was credited with the assist on Deliargyris’ goal for Pingry (5-0-1). That would be all the team needed as Matt Marsico made six saves in net to preserve the shutout.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Princeton ties Hopewell Valley - Girls soccer recap

Holly Howes and Alysse Kiesewetter scored second-half goals to help Princeton rally for a 2-2 tie with Hopewell Valley in Princeton. Katie Clarke and Julianna Somers found the back of the net for Hopewell Valley, which built a 2-0 lead but was unable to hold on and had to settle for a tie.
PRINCETON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marlboro Township, NJ
Marlboro Township, NJ
Sports
City
Middletown, NJ
Middletown, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

No. 6 Ramapo over Demarest - Girls soccer recap

Megan Twomey led with two goals while Kate Langfelder, Grace Galluci, Grace Saxton and Kendall Schmidt scored for Ramapo, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in a 6-1 victory at home over Demarest. Ramapo improves to 4-0 while Demarest is now 1-4. “The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
DEMAREST, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Passaic County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

The Passaic County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Wayne Valley is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 1, and the first round will be played on Thursday, Oct. 6. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8. The semifinals will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22.
WAYNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Boys
NJ.com

Dakota Pinero powers Palisades Park over Emerson - Football recap

Dakota Pinero produced four touchdowns, including a 97-yard kickoff return, as Palisades Park cruised to a 42-20 victory at home over Emerson Bpro. Pinero scored three rushing touchdowns while gaining 177 yards on 22 carries to lead the offense for Palisades Park (2-1). Nicholas Palermo added two TDs while going...
EMERSON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 Ridge over Bridgewater-Raritan - Field hockey recap

Kiera Ligozio had a hat trick as Ridge, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, earned an 8-2 win over Bridgewater-Raritan in Basking Ridge. Jenna Narleski and Catalina Pravda each had two goals and two assists to help Ridge raise its record to 5-0-1. Grace Miller and Emma Ciocon each...
RARITAN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Cade Maglione, Jordan Duffy help Allentown honor memory of Brody Zauner

It was fitting that Jordan Duffy, wearing the number six jersey, would be in the right place at the right time for Allentown Thursday night. Maybe more apropos was the fact it was Duffy, who was one of the people who was seriously injured last year in a terrible car crash on the way to school, that popped up with the winner from Cade Maglione, a family friend of the Zauner family.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Matawan edges out Pinelands in OT

Am’ir Martinez posted two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to lead Matawan past Pinelands 28-27 in overtime in Aberdeen. Matawan (3-1) started the scoring off wih a 29-yard touchdown throw from Martinez to Welman Crooms, ending the first quarter with a 7-0 lead. Martinez would throw another touchdown with 38.9 seconds left in the half, a 16-yard strike to Cameron Cooper to give Matawan a 14-0 lead at the half.
MATAWAN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
221K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy