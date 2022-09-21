Read full article on original website
No. 20 Steinert over Hamilton West - Girls soccer recap
Adriana Ryder and Savina Carabelli contributed two goals apiece as Steinert, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 6-0, over Hamilton West. Carley Krajscovics and Arianna Vasquez each added a goal for unbeaten Steinert (7-0), which led 5-0 at halftime. Hamilton West is now 1-6. “The N.J....
Gov. Livingston blanks Randolph - Boys Soccer recap
Gov. Livingston scored both goals in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over Randolph in Randolph. After a slow start, Colin Kesler and Blake Ortiz found the back of the net in the second half for Gov. Livingston (6-0-1). Randolph (2-4-1) was outshot 14-12 in this game but...
No. 2 Pingry edges Monroe - Boys soccer recap
Nikolaos Deliargyris scored a goal that turned into the game-winner for Pingry, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it shutout Monroe 1-0 in Monroe. Nick Lorenzo was credited with the assist on Deliargyris’ goal for Pingry (5-0-1). That would be all the team needed as Matt Marsico made six saves in net to preserve the shutout.
Princeton ties Hopewell Valley - Girls soccer recap
Holly Howes and Alysse Kiesewetter scored second-half goals to help Princeton rally for a 2-2 tie with Hopewell Valley in Princeton. Katie Clarke and Julianna Somers found the back of the net for Hopewell Valley, which built a 2-0 lead but was unable to hold on and had to settle for a tie.
No. 6 Ramapo over Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Megan Twomey led with two goals while Kate Langfelder, Grace Galluci, Grace Saxton and Kendall Schmidt scored for Ramapo, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in a 6-1 victory at home over Demarest. Ramapo improves to 4-0 while Demarest is now 1-4. “The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
No. 15 East Brunswick over North Brunswick - Girls soccer recap
Riley Smalley scored the only goal of the game in the first half to lead East Brunswick, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over North Brunswick in North Brunswick. North Brunswick remained perfect at 7-0. Penelope Jones and Vanna Abadiotakis each made eight saves for...
East Orange over Orange - Boys soccer recap
Salas Toussaint scored the only goal of the game in the first half to send East Orange to a 1-0 win over Orange in Orange. Goodness Izuehie turned away all 10 shots he faced for the shutout as East Orange improved to 3-2.
Girls Soccer: Passaic County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Passaic County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Wayne Valley is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 1, and the first round will be played on Thursday, Oct. 6. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8. The semifinals will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22.
Field Hockey: Point Pleasant Boro breaks the No. 6 curse, shuts out Barnegat
NOTE: This will be updated with photos by tomorrow morning. Ryane Fisahn and Caroline DeKenipp have been a powerful tandem for years. DeKenipp joined the program as a freshman in 2020 when Fisahn was a sophomore. The two entered 2022 combining for 99 goals in two years playing together, including 63 last fall.
Field Hockey: Fraticelli ties Shore Conference record in Toms River North win
NOTE: This story will be updated with photos by tomorrow morning. Sometimes, Olivia Fraticelli appears to be playing in fast forward. It’s almost like you’re watching a YouTube video at 1.25x speed.
Dakota Pinero powers Palisades Park over Emerson - Football recap
Dakota Pinero produced four touchdowns, including a 97-yard kickoff return, as Palisades Park cruised to a 42-20 victory at home over Emerson Bpro. Pinero scored three rushing touchdowns while gaining 177 yards on 22 carries to lead the offense for Palisades Park (2-1). Nicholas Palermo added two TDs while going...
No. 10 Ridge over Bridgewater-Raritan - Field hockey recap
Kiera Ligozio had a hat trick as Ridge, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, earned an 8-2 win over Bridgewater-Raritan in Basking Ridge. Jenna Narleski and Catalina Pravda each had two goals and two assists to help Ridge raise its record to 5-0-1. Grace Miller and Emma Ciocon each...
Elite Sports Physical Therapy Week 4 Shore Conference Football Picks
The Shore Sports Network football staff of Kevin Williams, Bob Badders, and Ed Sarluca is back with its 2022 weekly picks in Shore Conference football action. Once again, the guys will be joined by Dr. Stephen Bade from Elite Sports Physical Therapy. Now, onto the SSN staff picks for the...
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 22
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 22, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
No. 16 Scotch Plains-Fanwood stuns No. 4 Westfield in shutout at Red Bull Arena
Walking out of the tunnel at Red Bull Arena on Thursday night, Scotch Plains-Fanwood took it all in. Playing under the lights at a professional soccer stadium would be the highlight of a young lifetime for most soccer players, but for the Raiders it wouldn’t mean anything unless they came out with a win.
Girls volleyball Top 20: Powerhouse teams cement spots, two new squads squeeze into Top 10
Note: All matches through September 22 count towards this week’s NJ.com Top 20 ranking. Any match that takes place on September 23 will be considered for the next edition.
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 4
We have some memorable games and achievements from last week to recount and a whole lot of exciting things to look forward to this weekend in North Jersey football, such as the three NJ.com Top 20 battles Saturday afternoon in Oradell, Montvale and West Orange. In this region of the...
Watchung Hills steals momentum in final seconds of 1st half, never lets go to win big
Watchung Hills seemed to be headed down the same path of frustration it had traveled the previous two weeks when a Bridgewater-Raritan team struggling to find its offensive identity grabbed a seven-point lead late in the first half. But then Dylan Kelly made a big pass with his right arm...
Cade Maglione, Jordan Duffy help Allentown honor memory of Brody Zauner
It was fitting that Jordan Duffy, wearing the number six jersey, would be in the right place at the right time for Allentown Thursday night. Maybe more apropos was the fact it was Duffy, who was one of the people who was seriously injured last year in a terrible car crash on the way to school, that popped up with the winner from Cade Maglione, a family friend of the Zauner family.
Football: Matawan edges out Pinelands in OT
Am’ir Martinez posted two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to lead Matawan past Pinelands 28-27 in overtime in Aberdeen. Matawan (3-1) started the scoring off wih a 29-yard touchdown throw from Martinez to Welman Crooms, ending the first quarter with a 7-0 lead. Martinez would throw another touchdown with 38.9 seconds left in the half, a 16-yard strike to Cameron Cooper to give Matawan a 14-0 lead at the half.
