Live roach found in crepe filling at north Charlotte Denny's, inspection report shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A live roach was found in vanilla crepe filling at a Denny's on Sunset Road in north Charlotte, according to an inspection report. On the report dated Sept. 21, 2022, the restaurant received a "B" grade of 82.5 after several violations we observed, including management not monitoring date marking or insect control in the facility and no certified food protection staff being on-site during the inspection.
Homicide investigation underway in University area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area of Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Around 10 p.m. Friday, CMPD officers responded to reports of an injured man near 12000 Deaton Hill...
UNC Charlotte issues apology for handcuffing follower of Sikh faith after 911 knife call
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte apologized to the campus community on Friday after officers handcuffed a follower of Sikh faith for having a knife in the Student Union. In a statement released to students, Chancellor Sharon Gaber and Chief Diversity Officer Brandon Wolfe said officers responded to a call about someone having a knife in the Popp Martin Student Union on Thursday, Sept. 22.
NC murder suspect arrested by police in Charlotte
A Scotland County murder suspect was arrested Wednesday in Charlotte, according to the Scotland County Sheriff's Office.
Homicide investigation underway in south east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to a welfare check around midnight on Friday at South Tryon Street in Steel Creek. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the ground, where he...
I-485 inner loop reopened near Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in west Charlotte near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport delayed traffic for miles midday Thursday. The highway was briefly shut down while crews worked to clear the crash. No serious injuries were reported. For the latest breaking news, weather...
A possible Whataburger in Charlotte has residents drooling
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Say it ain't so! Whataburger, the beloved Texas burger chain, may be opening up a location in Charlotte. A pre-submittal meeting plan filed by Lee Johnson of Kimco Realty asks the city to meet about developing a former Suntrust Bank property into a Whataburger in the Tyvola Square shopping center, which is located at 5301 South Boulevard in Charlotte near Tyvola Road.
Tenants of new Charlotte apartment complex facing car break ins
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some newcomers to Charlotte's University community were greeted with broken glass around their cars parked outside their new apartment building, The Livona Tryon. La'Jayais Simpson said she was woken up at 3 a.m. Wednesday to a loud noise. "I came out on my balcony," she said....
Serial rape suspect from Lake Norman area accused in more attacks, NC sheriff says
A serial rape suspect from the Lake Norman area faces additional charges after two more women told sheriff’s investigators he sexually assaulted them in his car. The latest cases involve victims who reported that Michael Brandon Shinn attacked them in Lincoln County after each met him online and agreed to go out with him, according to a sheriff’s office news release on Thursday.
Twin brothers dead after wrong-way crash in North Carolina
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
Several attorneys sign State Bar letter calling out 'apparent ticket-fixing' in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — As the North Carolina State Bar questions defense attorneys about "an apparent ticket-fixing agreement" in Cabarrus County, 23 lawyers signed their names on a notice of concern submitted to the government agency responsible for regulating the legal profession. An unsigned copy of the notice, obtained...
Man in custody after deadly shooting in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte on Friday afternoon, officials have confirmed. The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road, near a KFC restaurant and an arcade. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating the incident as a homicide. Police...
City of Charlotte giving away free compostable yard waste bags
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are slowly moving into fall here in the Queen City, and as you start to clean up those fall leaves and debris, the city of Charlotte is giving away compostable yard waste bags in exchange for plastic bags. Charlotte Solid Waste Services worked hard last...
Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
Family-owned Stanly County furniture plant relocating just days after fire rips through building
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Residents in Stanfield, North Carolina, are coming together in support of a family-owned furniture plant that lost its factory in a large fire last Friday. Morgan Chair announced that just a week after the devastating fire, they plan to reopen at a different location. "Instead...
Cheesecake Factory adding restaurant in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village, building permit shows
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Rumors about the Cheesecake Factory adding a location at Birkdale Village in Huntersville are gaining traction. A pending building permit has been filed in Mecklenburg County for a project called Birkdale Village Cheesecake Factory. It lists 8701 Townley Road as the address. That 8,579-square-foot space was...
Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
Juvenile found responsible for telephone bomb threats to several North Carolina schools: PD
The threats happened on Sept. 20 and 21; they included Jay M. Robinson High School and Cox Mill High School.
CMPD Investigating Homicide After Man Was Found Dead During Welfare Check
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are conducting a homicide investigation at the 12400 block of South Tryon Street in the Steele Creek Division. Shortly before 12:00 a.m. officers responded to a call for service welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found...
New Goodwill Store opens in Denver, NC
DENVER, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is expanding in the Carolinas once again. The company opened its sixth new store of 2022 in Denver, North Carolina on Friday, marking the nonprofit’s 30th store in the greater Charlotte region. The new store in Denver brings 30...
