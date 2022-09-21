ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Live roach found in crepe filling at north Charlotte Denny's, inspection report shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A live roach was found in vanilla crepe filling at a Denny's on Sunset Road in north Charlotte, according to an inspection report. On the report dated Sept. 21, 2022, the restaurant received a "B" grade of 82.5 after several violations we observed, including management not monitoring date marking or insect control in the facility and no certified food protection staff being on-site during the inspection.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homicide investigation underway in University area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area of Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Around 10 p.m. Friday, CMPD officers responded to reports of an injured man near 12000 Deaton Hill...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

UNC Charlotte issues apology for handcuffing follower of Sikh faith after 911 knife call

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte apologized to the campus community on Friday after officers handcuffed a follower of Sikh faith for having a knife in the Student Union. In a statement released to students, Chancellor Sharon Gaber and Chief Diversity Officer Brandon Wolfe said officers responded to a call about someone having a knife in the Popp Martin Student Union on Thursday, Sept. 22.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homicide investigation underway in south east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to a welfare check around midnight on Friday at South Tryon Street in Steel Creek. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the ground, where he...
WCNC

I-485 inner loop reopened near Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in west Charlotte near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport delayed traffic for miles midday Thursday. The highway was briefly shut down while crews worked to clear the crash. No serious injuries were reported. For the latest breaking news, weather...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

A possible Whataburger in Charlotte has residents drooling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Say it ain't so! Whataburger, the beloved Texas burger chain, may be opening up a location in Charlotte. A pre-submittal meeting plan filed by Lee Johnson of Kimco Realty asks the city to meet about developing a former Suntrust Bank property into a Whataburger in the Tyvola Square shopping center, which is located at 5301 South Boulevard in Charlotte near Tyvola Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Tenants of new Charlotte apartment complex facing car break ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some newcomers to Charlotte's University community were greeted with broken glass around their cars parked outside their new apartment building, The Livona Tryon. La'Jayais Simpson said she was woken up at 3 a.m. Wednesday to a loud noise. "I came out on my balcony," she said....
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Serial rape suspect from Lake Norman area accused in more attacks, NC sheriff says

A serial rape suspect from the Lake Norman area faces additional charges after two more women told sheriff’s investigators he sexually assaulted them in his car. The latest cases involve victims who reported that Michael Brandon Shinn attacked them in Lincoln County after each met him online and agreed to go out with him, according to a sheriff’s office news release on Thursday.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Man in custody after deadly shooting in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte on Friday afternoon, officials have confirmed. The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road, near a KFC restaurant and an arcade. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating the incident as a homicide. Police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigating Homicide After Man Was Found Dead During Welfare Check

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are conducting a homicide investigation at the 12400 block of South Tryon Street in the Steele Creek Division. Shortly before 12:00 a.m. officers responded to a call for service welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New Goodwill Store opens in Denver, NC

DENVER, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is expanding in the Carolinas once again. The company opened its sixth new store of 2022 in Denver, North Carolina on Friday, marking the nonprofit’s 30th store in the greater Charlotte region. The new store in Denver brings 30...
DENVER, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
