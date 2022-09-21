ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascocita, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

21 exciting new Houston-area restaurants to dine at this fall

HOUSTON – It’s an excellent time to try new food in Houston. Plenty of exciting new restaurant concepts are opening in our area this fall. Goode Company Restaurants will bring its Kitchen & Cantina concept to the Heights in October. Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina will occupy the space at 1801 Yale Street and will serve classic and modern Tex-Mex. Noteworthy menu items include mesquite-grilled fajitas, chicken flautas, pork tamales, Texas quail and roasted Gulf shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and cheese and wrapped in bacon.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Atascocita, TX
mocomotive.com

3 new taco, seafood restaurants in The Woodlands area

Fuego Tacos Tapas & Tequila opened Sept. 2 with a limited menu. (Courtesy Fuego Tacos Tapas and Tequila) Two restaurants serving tacos opened in August and September and a seafood restaurant is under new management east of I-45 in south Montgomery County. 1. Taqueria La Iturbidense, a Mexican food truck,…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Fort Bend County Fair Kick-Off Parade

It’s a parade! The iconic Parade will officially kick off the 86th Annual Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo on Friday, September 23, at 9:00 am. The 2022 Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo’s 10-day fair run will be from September 23 to October 2, 2022. The Parade is part of the Fair’s festivities that include rodeo action, carnival rides, fair foods, live entertainment, and livestock shows. The Parade will have approximately 200 entries, such as floats, horse-drawn wagons, antique vehicles, trail rides, and marching bands. Leading the Parade will be the Mayors of Fort Bend County – including Mayors of Richmond, Rosenberg, Sugar Land, Needville, Meadows Place, Missouri City, and more.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Waters Edge#Animal Control#Javascript
fox26houston.com

Armed robbers get away with $2 in west Houston

HOUSTON - Police are trying to find a pair of robbers who don't seem to be very good at committing crimes. The robbery took place in west Houston. Two guys with guns tried to rob someone outside a convenience store on south Kirkwood back on September 10. The robbers only...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

WANTED: Suspects responsible for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an Aggravated Robbery Deadly Weapon. On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 2:07 p.m., unknown male suspects robbed the victim in the 9100 block of Bellaire Blvd. in...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HAZMAT SCENE AT A MAGNOLIA DAYCARE

A HAZMAT scene is unfolding at the Sherwood Academy at 32810 Tamina Road in Magnolia. Multiple ambulances are being called for triage of several kids and adults. All are said to be in stable condition. Several are being transported to area hospitals and Emergency Centers. Magnolia Fire is on the scene along with law enforcement. The inhalation was on an unknown epoxy substance. ALL PATIENTS ARE STABLE AND BEING TRANSPORTED FOR EVALUATION AS A PRECAUTION.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen in works for Tomball

Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen is expected to open in mid-November. (Courtesy Pexels) Ever Mendoza, the owner of Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen, said the Tex-Mex restaurant is planning a mid-November opening. Mendoza said the restaurant will include breakfast and a full bar menu. The eatery is planned for 30006 Hwy. 249, Ste. H, Tomball. www.facebook.com/fajitas.margaritas.
TOMBALL, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NEW CANEY HOMICIDE SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY

This evening in the Mead area of Oklahoma the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, U.S Marshals, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police, located and arrested Stephen Roger Edwards, who was wanted out of Montgomery County Texas for Murder. Also located with him was Nicole Crisp who was wanted for Bond Forfeiture Possession of CDS out of Texas.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy