O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
CultureMap talks newest Great Wolf Lodge adventure park that will open in Webster, TX on ABC13
Slated to open in mid-to-late 2024, the resort will have 532 rooms, a 95,000-square-foot indoor water park, and a 58,000-square-foot family entertainment room.
Car trapped under 18-wheeler along Beltway and Fondren in SW Houston, HPD says
At least one person was hospitalized after the crash. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, police said.
First shipping container restaurant food park opens in Montgomery County
The Deck Food Park is operating under a soft opening prior to the grand opening Oct. 15. (Courtesy The Deck Food Park) The Deck Food Park, the first food park utilizing Conex shipping containers in Montgomery County, celebrated its soft opening at 5802 FM 1488 Road, Magnolia, on Sept. 16.
Click2Houston.com
21 exciting new Houston-area restaurants to dine at this fall
HOUSTON – It’s an excellent time to try new food in Houston. Plenty of exciting new restaurant concepts are opening in our area this fall. Goode Company Restaurants will bring its Kitchen & Cantina concept to the Heights in October. Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina will occupy the space at 1801 Yale Street and will serve classic and modern Tex-Mex. Noteworthy menu items include mesquite-grilled fajitas, chicken flautas, pork tamales, Texas quail and roasted Gulf shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and cheese and wrapped in bacon.
mocomotive.com
3 new taco, seafood restaurants in The Woodlands area
Fuego Tacos Tapas & Tequila opened Sept. 2 with a limited menu. (Courtesy Fuego Tacos Tapas and Tequila) Two restaurants serving tacos opened in August and September and a seafood restaurant is under new management east of I-45 in south Montgomery County. 1. Taqueria La Iturbidense, a Mexican food truck,…
Mexican Mom Cocina Tradicional brings homemade food to The Woodlands area
Mexican Mom, a traditional Mexican kitchen, opened Sept. 21 on Sawdust Road. (Courtesy Mexican Mom) Mexican Mom Cocina Tradicional opened Sept. 21 at 1027 Sawdust Road, Ste. 375, The Woodlands. The Mexican restaurant offers a weekly menu featuring homemade recipes. 832-614-1798. Facebook: Mexican Mom. REPORTER, THE WOODLANDS. Kylee joined Community...
Kirby Ice House prepares for opening event in The Woodlands
Kirby Ice House looks to open Sept. 26 with a friends and family event. (Concept courtesy Kirby Ice House) Kirby Ice House, a new bar coming to 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, will be open to the public following a friends and family event Sept. 26. Previous reporting form...
thekatynews.com
Fort Bend County Fair Kick-Off Parade
It’s a parade! The iconic Parade will officially kick off the 86th Annual Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo on Friday, September 23, at 9:00 am. The 2022 Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo’s 10-day fair run will be from September 23 to October 2, 2022. The Parade is part of the Fair’s festivities that include rodeo action, carnival rides, fair foods, live entertainment, and livestock shows. The Parade will have approximately 200 entries, such as floats, horse-drawn wagons, antique vehicles, trail rides, and marching bands. Leading the Parade will be the Mayors of Fort Bend County – including Mayors of Richmond, Rosenberg, Sugar Land, Needville, Meadows Place, Missouri City, and more.
Click2Houston.com
Bicyclist killed after driver intentionally hits him with vehicle following fight, Galveston police say
GALVESTON, Texas – A driver is facing charges after he allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist with his vehicle on purpose following an argument in Galveston Wednesday evening, Galveston police said. Roy Gonzales, 60, has been charged with murder in the death of 32-year-old Cody Compian, according to the...
fox26houston.com
Armed robbers get away with $2 in west Houston
HOUSTON - Police are trying to find a pair of robbers who don't seem to be very good at committing crimes. The robbery took place in west Houston. Two guys with guns tried to rob someone outside a convenience store on south Kirkwood back on September 10. The robbers only...
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Are flashing red, blue lights reserved just for law enforcement officers?
HOUSTON – Question: Are flashing red, blue lights reserved just for law enforcement officers?. Answer: Sergeant Stephen Woodard with the Texas Department of Public Safety says red, white and blue lights warn drivers of a medical, criminal, or another type of emergency. Restrictions on who can use red and...
Woodlands Online& LLC
WANTED: Suspects responsible for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an Aggravated Robbery Deadly Weapon. On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 2:07 p.m., unknown male suspects robbed the victim in the 9100 block of Bellaire Blvd. in...
Downtown Houston welcomes new tequila-fueled Mexican restaurant
Real Agave is a new spot by Bill Floyd, veteran restaurateur behind El Real Tex-Mex.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HAZMAT SCENE AT A MAGNOLIA DAYCARE
A HAZMAT scene is unfolding at the Sherwood Academy at 32810 Tamina Road in Magnolia. Multiple ambulances are being called for triage of several kids and adults. All are said to be in stable condition. Several are being transported to area hospitals and Emergency Centers. Magnolia Fire is on the scene along with law enforcement. The inhalation was on an unknown epoxy substance. ALL PATIENTS ARE STABLE AND BEING TRANSPORTED FOR EVALUATION AS A PRECAUTION.
Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen in works for Tomball
Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen is expected to open in mid-November. (Courtesy Pexels) Ever Mendoza, the owner of Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen, said the Tex-Mex restaurant is planning a mid-November opening. Mendoza said the restaurant will include breakfast and a full bar menu. The eatery is planned for 30006 Hwy. 249, Ste. H, Tomball. www.facebook.com/fajitas.margaritas.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MOTORISTS IGNORE FIRE HOSE AS FIREFIGHTERS FIGHT MAJOR FIRE IN MAGNOLIA
Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in the 31500 block of Sugar Bend. The commercial building required almost 2000 feet of hos on the ground. Motorists in the area are in too much of a hurry and driving over the fire hose. The scene is just off FM 1774.
fox26houston.com
Houston man arrested for 'bank jugging,' authorities urging awareness about new crime trend
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Houston man was arrested for 'bank jugging,' authorities with Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Office said on Thursday. Officials said on June 15, Terrence Thompson, 59, was seen on surveillance video following a Bank of America customer who had withdrawn a large amount of money.
(PICS) This Texas Cemetery Is Considered The Most Beautiful Yet Most Haunted! Some Have Said To Have Had An Encounter With Jesus
You all seem to be loving anything and everything creepy these days, so I decided to share with you the most beautiful cemetery in Texas, that is also considered the most haunted. Oakwood Cemetery is located in Huntsville, Texas. It is part of the Texas Historical Commission. Oakwood Cemetery is...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
NEW CANEY HOMICIDE SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY
This evening in the Mead area of Oklahoma the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, U.S Marshals, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police, located and arrested Stephen Roger Edwards, who was wanted out of Montgomery County Texas for Murder. Also located with him was Nicole Crisp who was wanted for Bond Forfeiture Possession of CDS out of Texas.
Let’s Take a Big Peek Inside the Most Expensive Home in Houston, TX Today
So, if you're clicking this you're probably like me and just curious about Houston's $60 million dollar home. If you could actually afford it, you probably our perusing radio station websites for your next giant-a$$ mansion. Of course homes like this English manor exist in one of the largest U.S....
