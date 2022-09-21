ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

NJ.com

Football: Matawan edges out Pinelands in OT

Am’ir Martinez posted two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to lead Matawan past Pinelands 28-27 in overtime in Aberdeen. Matawan (3-1) started the scoring off wih a 29-yard touchdown throw from Martinez to Welman Crooms, ending the first quarter with a 7-0 lead. Martinez would throw another touchdown with 38.9 seconds left in the half, a 16-yard strike to Cameron Cooper to give Matawan a 14-0 lead at the half.
MATAWAN, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street

A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s Top 2 football recruits clash in Saturday’s Bergen-Bosco heated rivalry

Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
ORADELL, NJ
Ben Small
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Shameen Jones hopes Big Ten opener vs. Iowa trumps previous night game memories | Q&A

It has been a long, long time since Rutgers last hosted a night game in Big Ten play. The fifth-year wide receiver is one of just three players on the current roster — walk-ons Rani Abdulaziz and Parker Day being the others — who was a Scarlet Knight during the 2017 season, when Rutgers welcomed Ohio State to SHI Stadiium. He did not play in the 56-0 loss that marked the last prime-time game played in Piscataway — he redshirted that season — but he remembers the stadium being packed.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
#Linus School Sports#The Boys#Calvary Academy Boys
NJ.com

NFL upholds suspension of ex-Giants offensive lineman, report says

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports he’s “Hearing officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, has affirmed the one-game suspension for #Bills OL Bobby Hart -- who was suspended for attempting to take a swing at an opposing player, but accidentally hitting a #Titans coach.”
NFL
NJ.com

Hawaiian-based coffee shop to open 1st N.J. cafe

A Hawaiian coffee chain donning a fascinating name is coming to New Jersey. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is opening its first Garden State location in Hackensack at 50 Main St. It is expected to open in early 2023 although the company has not yet announced an exact date. The...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot to death while sitting in car in Trenton

A Hamilton man died after being shot multiple times while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked on a Trenton street Tuesday night, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Keenan A. Trower, 31, was shot several times in the chest and died a short time after...
TRENTON, NJ
