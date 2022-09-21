Read full article on original website
East Orange over Orange - Boys soccer recap
Salas Toussaint scored the only goal of the game in the first half to send East Orange to a 1-0 win over Orange in Orange. Goodness Izuehie turned away all 10 shots he faced for the shutout as East Orange improved to 3-2.
No. 15 East Brunswick over North Brunswick - Girls soccer recap
Riley Smalley scored the only goal of the game in the first half to lead East Brunswick, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over North Brunswick in North Brunswick. North Brunswick remained perfect at 7-0. Penelope Jones and Vanna Abadiotakis each made eight saves for...
Field Hockey: Point Pleasant Boro breaks the No. 6 curse, shuts out Barnegat
NOTE: This will be updated with photos by tomorrow morning. Ryane Fisahn and Caroline DeKenipp have been a powerful tandem for years. DeKenipp joined the program as a freshman in 2020 when Fisahn was a sophomore. The two entered 2022 combining for 99 goals in two years playing together, including 63 last fall.
Girls volleyball Top 20: Powerhouse teams cement spots, two new squads squeeze into Top 10
Note: All matches through September 22 count towards this week’s NJ.com Top 20 ranking. Any match that takes place on September 23 will be considered for the next edition.
HS Football: With Ali brothers on the field together, it was a night they won’t forget
Trenton vs. Pennsuaken football, Sept. 22, 2022 — It was written all over their faces. Their collective smile said it all. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Football: Matawan edges out Pinelands in OT
Am’ir Martinez posted two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to lead Matawan past Pinelands 28-27 in overtime in Aberdeen. Matawan (3-1) started the scoring off wih a 29-yard touchdown throw from Martinez to Welman Crooms, ending the first quarter with a 7-0 lead. Martinez would throw another touchdown with 38.9 seconds left in the half, a 16-yard strike to Cameron Cooper to give Matawan a 14-0 lead at the half.
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
N.J.’s Top 2 football recruits clash in Saturday’s Bergen-Bosco heated rivalry
Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
Rutgers-Iowa game preview: Keys to victory, X-factor, more for Big Ten opener
There will be a lot of people and a lot of hope in Piscataway this Saturday when Rutgers (3-0) hosts Iowa (2-1) in a highly-anticipated home opener in front of a national television audience (7 p.m., Fox Sports 1). But there probably won’t be many points. The battle between...
Rutgers’ Shameen Jones hopes Big Ten opener vs. Iowa trumps previous night game memories | Q&A
It has been a long, long time since Rutgers last hosted a night game in Big Ten play. The fifth-year wide receiver is one of just three players on the current roster — walk-ons Rani Abdulaziz and Parker Day being the others — who was a Scarlet Knight during the 2017 season, when Rutgers welcomed Ohio State to SHI Stadiium. He did not play in the 56-0 loss that marked the last prime-time game played in Piscataway — he redshirted that season — but he remembers the stadium being packed.
Penn State embraces Chad Powers, begins selling gear of Giants’ Eli Manning’s alter ego
Chad Powers is taking over Penn State. On Monday, a hilarious video of Eli Manning returning to football came out on “Eli’s Places.”. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The former New York Giants quarterback went undercover with the alias “Chad Powers” in the walk-on tryout...
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $7.1M sold at ShopRite in N.J.
A lucky New Jersey Lottery player who bought a Pick 6 ticket for Thursday’s drawing at a supermarket in Burlington County won the $7.1 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at ShopRite on Route 38 east in Hainesport. Thursday’s winning numbers were 8, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39.
Jets must fix 3 big issues in Week 3 to have a chance against Bengals
The Jets haven’t been above .500 after multiple games of a season since 2017. And they haven’t won back-to-back games in a season since 2020. Sunday against the Bengals they have the chance to put both of those stats behind them.
From breakfast runs to self critiques, Giants’ Evan Neal impresses as Cowboys’ Micah Parsons awaits
Jon Feliciano walked into the Giants’ offensive line meeting room on a recent Friday and could hardly believe what he saw — and smelled. It was glorious — piles of mini breakfast sandwiches from Chick-fil-A. Rookie Evan Neal had outdone himself and seemingly “bought out the whole...
NFL・
NFL upholds suspension of ex-Giants offensive lineman, report says
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports he’s “Hearing officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, has affirmed the one-game suspension for #Bills OL Bobby Hart -- who was suspended for attempting to take a swing at an opposing player, but accidentally hitting a #Titans coach.”
NFL・
Hawaiian-based coffee shop to open 1st N.J. cafe
A Hawaiian coffee chain donning a fascinating name is coming to New Jersey. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is opening its first Garden State location in Hackensack at 50 Main St. It is expected to open in early 2023 although the company has not yet announced an exact date. The...
Man shot to death while sitting in car in Trenton
A Hamilton man died after being shot multiple times while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked on a Trenton street Tuesday night, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Keenan A. Trower, 31, was shot several times in the chest and died a short time after...
George Floyd’s attorney urges Murphy to investigate alleged racism at N.J. hospital
Benjamin Crump, a civil rights lawyer who has represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black victims of high-profile police killings, is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to investigate accusations of systemic racism at University Hospital. In a tweet Sunday, Crump posted an NJ Advance Media story...
Body pulled from waters off Staten Island may be woman reported missing in N.J.
The body recovered from the waters off of Great Kills Park in Staten Island on Thursday morning may be a woman reported missing in New Jersey the night before, authorities said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified female whose body was spotted just before...
NFL Week 3 picks: Cincinnati Bengals-New York Jets predictions | Will Joe Flacco keep magic going?
The Jets had a remarkable comeback against the Browns to avoid going 0-2 for the fourth straight season. Now we’re going to find out if they have made some real progress or if the stunning final 120 seconds against the Browns was just a temporary reprieve from a mostly down start to the season.
