Newburgh man sentenced for killing Walden woman after family dispute
A Newburgh man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, following his conviction earlier this year for a 2019 murder. A jury previously found Cornelius Stubbs guilty of killing Chelsea Debidin, a Walden resident, in her boyfriend's New Windsor apartment. Orange County District Attorney David...
New York Men Sentenced For Murder of Hudson Valley Student
Two men were sentenced following the gruesome death of a young woman in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 51-year-old Cornelius Stubbs and 49-year-old Carlos Rivera were sentenced following the murder of a woman in New Windsor. Newburgh Man Sentenced To Life...
Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’
Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ellenville man charged with driving with forged license plate, metal knuckles
KINGSTON – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Ellenville man on felony charges of possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of a weapon. At about 8:20 p.m. on September 19, deputies stopped a vehicle on Route 209 in Napanoch for a traffic infraction. Investigation...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Port Jervis men charged with illegal gun possession
PORT JERVIS – Two Port Jervis men have been arrested by police in that city on three counts of criminal possession of a weapon after officers investigated a report of gunshots on upper Reservoir Avenue in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 20. During the arrest, Port Jervis...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Brooklyn men charged with applying for gun permits in Sullivan County
MONTICELLO – Two Brooklyn men have been arrested by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. It is alleged that Dovid Leifer, 24, and Emanuel Friedman, 34, used an address in the Town of Fallsburg, where they did not live, to apply for a full carry pistol permit.
Man pleads guilty in killing of Maplewood soccer star as victim’s family begs judge to reject plea deal
The man charged in the killing of a Maplewood teenager last year pleaded guilty Thursday as the victim’s family begged the judge to reject a plea deal that would give the defendant a 15-year prison sentence. Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, was arrested and charged in the killing of...
Two Newburgh men sentenced for fatal shooting of 21-year-old woman
Two Newburgh men were sentenced on Tuesday for killing of a woman in New Windsor.
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
Court upholds prison sentence to ex-Washingtonville HS student who planned Columbine-style shooting
A federal appeals court has upheld a five-year prison sentence given to a former Washingtonville high school student who planned a Columbine-style shooting.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man sentenced in daytime shootout
GOSHEN – A 25-year-old Newburgh man has been sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a daytime shooting of a man on William Street in the City of Newburgh on September 8, 2021. Lavelle Stackhouse was convicted this past June after a...
Newburgh man sentenced to prison for daytime shootout near William, Hasbrouck streets
A Newburgh man was sentenced Friday to 22 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision following his conviction earlier this year for attempted murder in a daytime shootout in the city that happened just over a year ago. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the defendant,...
Hudson Valley HS principal suspended with pay after accusations of homophobic remarks on Facebook
He allegedly made the inappropriate remark on his personal Facebook page in a post about the high school football team.
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
Hero Newburgh security guard awarded for saving fifth-grade girl while choking
A hero school security guard from Newburgh was awarded today for saving a fifth-grader choking during lunch.
Wanted Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Car Runs Out Of Gas Outside Police Station
Police learned that a man who ran out of gas outside a police station in the Hudson Valley was wanted. On Thursday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced a Sullivan County, New York man was arrested for grand larceny after his vehicle ran out of gas in front of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Newburgh mother calls for an arrest in son's shooting
Charmaine Jackson and her son, 21-year-old Niyal Goins, have spent the last four months patiently waiting for justice – after Goins was shot in the City of Newburgh last May.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Council Chairperson Sarah Salem guilty of DWI
POUGHKEEPSIE – A jury of four men and two women found City of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem guilty of DWI and the violation of passing a steady red light for her role in an accident that occurred on February 26, 2020. The jury delivered their verdict in court just after noon on Tuesday.
Hudson Valley Man Murders Ex-Lover’s Boyfriend, Receives Sentence
A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after admitting to murder motivated by jealousy. Walter Post Jr. was enraged that his ex-girlfriend was dating a new man. According to prosecutors, he spent an entire evening earlier this year driving around his ex-lover's home in search of information about the man she was now dating. That's when authorities say Post discovered that Michael Hankin was now dating his ex. The two men had been friends, so Post quickly recognized him.
Man indicted on murder, weapons charges in slaying of girlfriend inside Mineola apartment
An Elmont man has been indicted on murder and weapons charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend in her Mineola apartment in July.
