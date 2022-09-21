ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

101.5 WPDH

New York Men Sentenced For Murder of Hudson Valley Student

Two men were sentenced following the gruesome death of a young woman in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 51-year-old Cornelius Stubbs and 49-year-old Carlos Rivera were sentenced following the murder of a woman in New Windsor. Newburgh Man Sentenced To Life...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’

Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two Port Jervis men charged with illegal gun possession

PORT JERVIS – Two Port Jervis men have been arrested by police in that city on three counts of criminal possession of a weapon after officers investigated a report of gunshots on upper Reservoir Avenue in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 20. During the arrest, Port Jervis...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Brooklyn men charged with applying for gun permits in Sullivan County

MONTICELLO – Two Brooklyn men have been arrested by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. It is alleged that Dovid Leifer, 24, and Emanuel Friedman, 34, used an address in the Town of Fallsburg, where they did not live, to apply for a full carry pistol permit.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Carlos Rivera
101.5 WPDH

14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man sentenced in daytime shootout

GOSHEN – A 25-year-old Newburgh man has been sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a daytime shooting of a man on William Street in the City of Newburgh on September 8, 2021. Lavelle Stackhouse was convicted this past June after a...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?

After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
MONTGOMERY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Council Chairperson Sarah Salem guilty of DWI

POUGHKEEPSIE – A jury of four men and two women found City of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem guilty of DWI and the violation of passing a steady red light for her role in an accident that occurred on February 26, 2020. The jury delivered their verdict in court just after noon on Tuesday.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Man Murders Ex-Lover’s Boyfriend, Receives Sentence

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after admitting to murder motivated by jealousy. Walter Post Jr. was enraged that his ex-girlfriend was dating a new man. According to prosecutors, he spent an entire evening earlier this year driving around his ex-lover's home in search of information about the man she was now dating. That's when authorities say Post discovered that Michael Hankin was now dating his ex. The two men had been friends, so Post quickly recognized him.
PINE BUSH, NY

