Read full article on original website
Related
A follow up to 2016's trippiest FPS just released on Steam, and it's a thousand times trippier
In 2016, a first-person shooter called Devil Daggers (opens in new tab) appeared on Steam. It could've been the subject of a middle schooler's creepypasta: a game so demonic that most people only survive for a few seconds, and no one's seen the end, if there even is one. After several hours of play, my Devil Daggers survival record is just 70 seconds. How do you take a concept like that to the next level?
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in September
Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major...
ComicBook
Xbox Getting Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck Competitor From Logitech
Xbox is now getting its own competitor to the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck in the form of a handheld from Logitech. In recent years, Xbox has slowly been expanding its presence with game streaming, which allows users to play certain games from the Xbox catalog on their phones or other related devices. Now, Xbox is about to get some assistance with its entrenchment in this market even further thanks to the arrival of a dedicated device that has been designed with cloud gaming in mind.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
Nvidia's RTX 4090 4x performance claims aren't holding up on current games
Most of them are barely getting 2x the boost.
Gamespot
Xbox Series X Update Finally Makes Xbox One Game Discs Playable Offline
A recent Xbox Series X update has changed a DRM feature on that console, as you'll now be able to play Xbox One discs on the current-gen console without needing to be connected to the internet. Microsoft confirmed online check-ins will no longer be required thanks to the update, which had been spotted by fans earlier this month.
IGN
Nintendo 64's GoldenEye 007 Confirmed for Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass
Update - 09/13/2022, 9am: The Xbox remaster of GoldenEye 007 will not include online multiplayer, which will instead be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version of the game. As revealed by 007.com, the two versions of GoldenEye, despite being announced at the same time, will not include the same features. The Nintendo version appears to be staying relatively similar to the original, but with the addition of online multiplayer, and will be added as a standard N64 game to the Switch Online library.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
‘Cyberpunk 2077’ gets a “second chance” with its highest player count since launch
Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a huge boost to its player count, with the developers celebrating the troubled game getting a “second chance.”. According to Steam Charts, Cyberpunk 2077 reached roughly 85,555 concurrent players on Steam over this past weekend (September 17-18) – a significant increase, given that the game saw 22,200 concurrent players just days previously on Tuesday, September 13.
Engadget
Windows 11 adds support for Auto HDR, VRR in windowed games
The Windows 11 2022 update is launching today, and while it's a mostly behind-the-scenes update for most PCs, gamers have a few new features to look forward to. First up, Microsoft is adding support for Auto HDR, VRR (variable refresh rates) and better latency for windowed games. Previously, those were only features you could use in full-screen mode. The change should be a boon to streamers and anyone who wants to multitask while clearing their Halo Infinite dailies.
dotesports.com
How to enable 120 FPS on your PS5 in the Modern Warfare 2 Beta
The Call of Duty series is getting ready to welcome Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2. The game’s beta stage kicked off on Sept. 15, giving players an early chance to discover everything Modern Warfare 2 has to offer. In addition to new scenery and gameplay elements, Modern Warfare...
ComicBook
PlayStation VR2 Trailer Shows Off Horizon Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil Village, and More
PlayStation has released a new promo trailer for the upcoming PlayStation VR2 that shows off the specifications of the device as well as footage from video games like Horizon Call of the Mountain and Resident Evil Village. It's basically just a bunch of footage from various titles confirmed for the PS VR2 that is broadly in line with the commercials PlayStation released leading up to the launch of the PlayStation 5.
technewstoday.com
10 Best Steam Alternatives For PC Gaming
Steam is undoubtedly the most used platform for purchasing and downloading video games. It is trusted and well-managed, and you can find almost any game you’re searching for on this platform. However, there might be times when you want to spice things up and try out new platforms. Whether...
ComicBook
Phil Spencer Still Wants Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox
While Xbox users can play a hefty number of titles in the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy XIV remains exclusive to PlayStation and PC. Xbox boss Phil Spencer noted in 2019 that he wanted to see the MMO arrive on Xbox, but nothing has changed after nearly three years. Luckily, it seems Spencer has not forgotten his earlier comments. Japanese outlet Game Watch recently asked Spencer about the possibility of Final Fantasy XIV finally coming to Xbox. While Spencer did not offer anything concrete, he did provide a little hope for those that still want to see it happen.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II PS5, PS4 Pro, And PS4 Gameplay Shows That Last-Gen Consoles Limit The Game.
The first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II comparison video has been released by SupRageGaming, showing how the game looks when played on three different PlayStation consoles—the PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4. The PlayStation 5 and PS4 Pro run at 4K resolution with 60 frames per second (fps), while the PS4 runs at 1080p resolution with 30 fps.
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
IGN
Logitech Announces New Pro Racing Wheels and Pedals, Gaming Earbuds, And More including new StreamLabs features
Logitech's gaming department, Logitech G, has been making some massive moves lately with their Logi Play event. Most notably, it recently announced their first cloud gaming, handheld console, Logitech G CLOUD. At the same time it had a lot more gaming announcements to share with the audience. It announced the Professional Grade PRO Racing Wheels and Pedals, Logitech G FITS True Wireless Gaming Earbuds, Logitech Blue Sona XLR Microphone, Logitech Litra Beam Desktop Key Light and Logitech G Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset.
IGN
Xbox Update Overhauls Game Library, Storage, and More - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,Microsoft has released its September update for the Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles, completely revamping the game library, adding customizable color options to the Elite Series 2 controller, and more. The Splinter Cell remake will be rewritten to be more relevant to a “modern-day audience”.A job listing for a scriptwriter spotted by PSU has revealed some details about the upcoming Splinter Cell game, and it looks as though it’s going to get a rewrite and update the original. The popular gaming YouTuber Jason Yevgeniy Gastrow (aka Dunkey) has announced Bigmode – a new game publishing company that will help indie games “stand out” from the crowd.Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
decrypt.co
Zilliqa to Launch Web3 Games Console In Early 2023
The blockchain network has unveiled a prototype of its games console, which aims to 'hide the complexity of Web3 from the end-user.'. Layer-1 blockchain Zilliqa is preparing to dive into the world of Web3 gaming, with the launch of a hardware console and gaming hub. A prototype version of the...
Why Logitech's Steam Deck rival is too ahead of its time
The Logitech G Cloud is a new handheld streaming console that looks a little too forward-thinking for our age of poor public Wi-Fi. Now fully announced after leaking last month, the Logitech G Cloud is a portable android-powered device that comes with Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now pre-installed. Launching exclusively in North America on October 17 for $349.99 – that's around £308 / AU$527 – it’ll let you play major triple-A games through the cloud, while on the go.
Comments / 0