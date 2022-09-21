ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: LA Legend, 1962 NL MVP Maury Wills Dies at 89

Maury Wills, the former Dodgers shortstop who revolutionized the running game in the major leagues, passed away on Monday night at the age of 89, the team announced today. Wills won the 1962 National League Most Valuable Player Award after becoming the first player in baseball’s modern era to steal 100 bases in a season. In fact, no one had stolen more than 63 bases since Ty Cobb in 1916, and league leaders were generally in the 20s and 30s for the three or four decades before Wills stole 104.
Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills dies at 89

The Dodgers organization Tuesday was mourning the loss of legendary shortstop Maury Wills, a base-stealing master who played on three World Series championship teams. Wills died Monday night at his home in Sedona, Arizona, according to the team. He was 89. There was no immediate word on the cause of death.
