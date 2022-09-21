Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Admitted Something About Trayce Thompson Long Suspected
No one expected Trayce Thompson to be as important as he's been to the Dodgers, including Los Angeles president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
Dodgers Highlights: LA Mounts Huge Comeback In Game One of Doubleheader vs Dbacks
Getting to 103 wins is no easy feat, but it takes a great team to even get an opportunity at elite status. With the Dodgers impressive 6-5 win against the Diamondbacks, it seems the win total was no anomaly. The Dodgers got on the board first, but soon conceded five...
Dodgers News: LA Legend, 1962 NL MVP Maury Wills Dies at 89
Maury Wills, the former Dodgers shortstop who revolutionized the running game in the major leagues, passed away on Monday night at the age of 89, the team announced today. Wills won the 1962 National League Most Valuable Player Award after becoming the first player in baseball’s modern era to steal 100 bases in a season. In fact, no one had stolen more than 63 bases since Ty Cobb in 1916, and league leaders were generally in the 20s and 30s for the three or four decades before Wills stole 104.
Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills dies at 89
The Dodgers organization Tuesday was mourning the loss of legendary shortstop Maury Wills, a base-stealing master who played on three World Series championship teams. Wills died Monday night at his home in Sedona, Arizona, according to the team. He was 89. There was no immediate word on the cause of death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Pujols singles in 7th inning to break up Snell's no-hit bid
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals grounded a single to right field with two outs in the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres. The Padres led 1-0 at Petco Park on Wednesday night. The...
FOX Sports
Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
CBS Sports
Dodgers icon Maury Wills, one of the best base stealers in baseball history, dies at 89
Maury Wills, a Los Angeles Dodgers icon and one of the greatest base stealers in baseball history, died Monday night at his home in Arizona, the team announced. He was 89. The Dodgers will wear a patch on their jerseys to honor Mills the rest of the season. "Maury Wills...
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Shares Something Players Don’t Say Often
When you talk about some of the greatest hitters the MLB has ever seen, Albert Pujols comes to mind near the top of everyone’s list. Manny Machado even went as far as to say Pujols is “the best player of our generation.”. The numbers don’t lie and Machado...
Comments / 0