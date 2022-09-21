Read full article on original website
cbs19news
cbs19news

Officials released a preliminary report on the Albemarle plane crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Officials have released a preliminary report about the single-engine plane crash that occurred on Sept. 14. At 11:30 p.m. According to the report, officials say that the Piper PA- 32-300 was destroyed in a crash near Afton. Officials say that the pilot, who...
Augusta Free Press
Update: State Police release identity of Pennsylvania man who died in Albemarle County plane crash
A New Holland, Pa., man was the sole occupant of a single-engine plane that crashed in a wooded area near Plank Road and Stillhouse Creek Road in Albemarle County last week. Virginia State Police identified the pilot, Kevin J. Esh, 30, who died in the crash when the Piper fixed-wing aircraft caught fire.
Virginia school bus driver charged with reckless driving, students injured in crash
The driver of a bus that crashed into a truck on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County late Wednesday night has been charged with reckless driving. Two teenage girls and the driver of the second vehicle involved were all injured in the crash.
WHSV
Two teens injured in school bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police confirmed a Warren County school bus was involved in a crash on I-81 North in Rockingham County on Wednesday night. It happened just before 10:00 p.m. at mile marker 261 between the Mauzy and New Market exits. According to VSP, a highway...
skooknews.com
No Injuries Reported After Collision in Ashland
No injuries were reported after a collision in Ashland on Thursday morning. Just after 7:00am, Thursday, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Centre Street and 20th Street for a motor vehicle accident. The crash involved two vehicles that collided at the intersection. .No injuries were reported. Responding to...
cbs19news
Man arrested after two police chases in stolen vehicles
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Waynesboro is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement officers on a chase through several jurisdictions. According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over a speeding Ford Explorer on East Side Highway around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
cbs19news
Albemarle County Police investigating a shooting a Mallside Forest Apartments
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Mallside Forest Apartments. The shooting occurred at approximately 7 p.m. At least three victims were taken to UVA Medical Center by career and volunteer units of Albemarle County Fire Rescue. According to a source on...
Route 581 closed after truck, minivan crash in Cumberland County: PennDOT
Route 581 west is closed Wednesday afternoon after a cement truck and minivan crashed in Cumberland County, authorities said. All westbound lanes closed after the crash around 12:40 p.m. near the beginning of Route 11 in Lemoyne, according to 511PA. Traffic maps show a long line of traffic backed up...
2 People Shot Walking Along Street In Harrisburg: Police
Two people were shot while walking along a street in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Sept. 21, police say. The Harrisburg Bureau of police was called to a report of shots fired in the area of South 14th and Derry streets around 7:15 p.m., according to a release by the department.
WGAL
Route 581 reopens in Cumberland County after cement truck crashes
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Route 581 has reopened in Cumberland County after a cement truck crash shut it down on Wednesday afternoon. Video above: See what the crash scene looked like. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 581 at the ramp to routes...
abc27.com
PP&L crews repairing Lancaster electric pole, outages possible
LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a possibility of power outages in the City of Lancaster on Wednesday, Sept. 21, as PP&L and Lancaster Township Fire Department crews service a damaged electrical pole in the 700 block of Fairview Ave, Lancaster Township. The power grid affected by the...
cbs19news
Targeting speeders, distracted drivers in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is trying to discourage dangerous driving habits through special enforcement efforts. Earlier this week, officers conducted a driving enforcement initiative on Seminole Trail, specifically focused on speeding and distracted driving. Officers were also on the lookout for other aggressive...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police make 94 traffic stops, write 112 tickets on Seminole Trail on Tuesday
The Albemarle County Police Department conducted a driving enforcement initiative with a focus on speeding and distracted driving on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Seminole Trail. It was a busy day: ACPD officers conducted 94 traffic stops and issued 112 summonses in the 12-hour period. “Our department...
Skeletal remains identified 2 years after being found in Spotsylvania
According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 31, 2020, skeletal remains were found behind a restaurant on the 10000 block of Route 1. The Sheriff's Office posted photos of the clothes the person was wearing on its Facebook page, but the post did not result in any leads.
abc27.com
Man to stand trial in 1975 Lancaster County cold case
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTN) — A Midstate man will stand trial in one of the area’s earliest cold cases. In 1975, 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death in what’s become Lancaster County’s oldest cold case. On Thursday, Sept. 22 a judge...
Crews find propane tank at site of Pottstown home explosion that left 4 children, grandmother dead
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Now for an Eyewitness News exclusive. Only CBS3 was there in Montgomery County Monday as crews recovered a propane tank from the site of a Pottstown home explosion.Five people, including four children, were killed back in May. On Monday, several families who were forced out of their homes are now doing their own independent investigations. That's why many of these crews are on the scene. And that tank looks like the focus of much of the investigation. Meanwhile, this neighborhood looks similar as it did back in May, with streets closed off and homes in disrepair.On Monday, experts for...
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of Pa. school district: reports
A Pa. school district in Schuylkill County evacuated all students and staff on Thursday in response to a bomb threat, according to reports. On Manahoy Area School District’s social media page, the district said the building was cleared after state police used eight bomb-detecting dogs to search the district’s building that housed the elementary and junior/high schools.
cbs19news
Bremo Power Station to be demolished
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 90-year-old power plant is set to be demolished on Friday. Dominion Energy is taking down the Bremo Power Station in Fluvanna County. Public areas near the old power station, which went into operation in 1931 and shut down in 2018, will be closing at 9:15 a.m.
Body Found By Campers On Schuylkill River Island ID'd As Missing Man: Report
A body found by campers last month on an island in the Schuylkill River was identified as a Reading man who went missing six months earlier, WFMZ reports. The body of 62-year-old Kerry Frazier, who was last seen on Feb. 28, was discovered by campers in Union Township on Aug. 23, the outlet says. The cause and manner of his death were still being investigated.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton: Authorities lead search for man last seen on Sept. 9
The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Randall Eppard is a 74-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and red hair. He was last seen...
