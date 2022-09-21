ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Officials released a preliminary report on the Albemarle plane crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Officials have released a preliminary report about the single-engine plane crash that occurred on Sept. 14. At 11:30 p.m. According to the report, officials say that the Piper PA- 32-300 was destroyed in a crash near Afton. Officials say that the pilot, who...
AFTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Albemarle County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Albemarle County, VA
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
New Holland, PA
City
Pilot, VA
Albemarle County, VA
Accidents
New Holland, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Martinsville, VA
skooknews.com

No Injuries Reported After Collision in Ashland

No injuries were reported after a collision in Ashland on Thursday morning. Just after 7:00am, Thursday, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Centre Street and 20th Street for a motor vehicle accident. The crash involved two vehicles that collided at the intersection. .No injuries were reported. Responding to...
ASHLAND, PA
cbs19news

Man arrested after two police chases in stolen vehicles

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Waynesboro is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement officers on a chase through several jurisdictions. According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over a speeding Ford Explorer on East Side Highway around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WAYNESBORO, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Ntsb#Traffic Accident#State Police Aviation
abc27.com

PP&L crews repairing Lancaster electric pole, outages possible

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a possibility of power outages in the City of Lancaster on Wednesday, Sept. 21, as PP&L and Lancaster Township Fire Department crews service a damaged electrical pole in the 700 block of Fairview Ave, Lancaster Township. The power grid affected by the...
LANCASTER, PA
cbs19news

Targeting speeders, distracted drivers in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is trying to discourage dangerous driving habits through special enforcement efforts. Earlier this week, officers conducted a driving enforcement initiative on Seminole Trail, specifically focused on speeding and distracted driving. Officers were also on the lookout for other aggressive...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
FAA
abc27.com

Man to stand trial in 1975 Lancaster County cold case

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTN) — A Midstate man will stand trial in one of the area’s earliest cold cases. In 1975, 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death in what’s become Lancaster County’s oldest cold case. On Thursday, Sept. 22 a judge...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Crews find propane tank at site of Pottstown home explosion that left 4 children, grandmother dead

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Now for an Eyewitness News exclusive. Only CBS3 was there in Montgomery County Monday as crews recovered a propane tank from the site of a Pottstown home explosion.Five people, including four children, were killed back in May. On Monday, several families who were forced out of their homes are now doing their own independent investigations. That's why many of these crews are on the scene. And that tank looks like the focus of much of the investigation. Meanwhile, this neighborhood looks similar as it did back in May, with streets closed off and homes in disrepair.On Monday, experts for...
POTTSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of Pa. school district: reports

A Pa. school district in Schuylkill County evacuated all students and staff on Thursday in response to a bomb threat, according to reports. On Manahoy Area School District’s social media page, the district said the building was cleared after state police used eight bomb-detecting dogs to search the district’s building that housed the elementary and junior/high schools.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
cbs19news

Bremo Power Station to be demolished

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 90-year-old power plant is set to be demolished on Friday. Dominion Energy is taking down the Bremo Power Station in Fluvanna County. Public areas near the old power station, which went into operation in 1931 and shut down in 2018, will be closing at 9:15 a.m.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton: Authorities lead search for man last seen on Sept. 9

The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Randall Eppard is a 74-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and red hair. He was last seen...
STAUNTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy