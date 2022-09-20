Read full article on original website
hartfordhawks.com
Hawks Set To Finish Long Road Trip At NJIT
WEST HARTFORD, CONN. – Hartford volleyball will finish its 15-match road trip after heading South to Newark, N.J. where the NJIT Highlanders play host to the Hawks for a 6 p.m. Friday matchup at the NJIT Wellness and Events Center. Junior outside hitter Uzezi Ijoma surpassed the 200-kills mark...
sheltonherald.com
Uneven playing field: Rich towns dominate CT high school sports amid deep inequalities
New training equipment. Sweatsuits and practice jerseys. Proper footwear for players. Access to private camps where players could hone their skills. Things rival schools have that New Britain can’t afford. At a recent practice, Abraham barked instruction to a team of eager athletes, including twins Kiatyanna and Kasianna Denmark....
hartfordhawks.com
Men's Soccer Falls at LIU
BROOKVILLE, N.Y. – The Hartford men's soccer team fell on the road to LIU this afternoon. With the result, the Hawks move to 0-8 on the season while the Sharks improve to 6-2. LIU 5, HARTFORD 0. The match started as a battle of the midfield, with neither team...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Lucky Connecticut Resident Wins A Cool $2 Million From The Lottery
We don't know their name, but they won a cool 2 million bucks recently from the Connecticut Lottery. It was a resident from Prospect, and in the state of Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous. According to The Patch, the resident wishes to keep their identity as anonymous, I guess for...
ctexaminer.com
Last Year’s Mass Release of Invasive Water Chestnut Bears Fruit on the Lower Connecticut River
A mass release of invasive water chestnut plants last year from a flood control pond in Hartford appears to have caused new infestations of the plant along the Connecticut River this year, according to environmentalists in the region who have been working to remove the plant. Anticipating heavy rain from...
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
restaurantclicks.com
Hartford Brunch Spots to Try This Week
Hartford is Connecticut’s charming and historic capital city, with a wealth of iconic attractions. It’s home to Mark Twain and Harriet Beecher Stowe’s respective 19th-century mansions turned museums. Along with a rich history dating to 1635, Hartford has a centuries-old reputation for being one of the richest...
NewsTimes
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
Celebrate Connecticut Day at The Big E
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Day at The Big E in West Springfield, Mass. is Wednesday, Sept. 21. It’s a day to celebrate the state’s culinary and culinary attractions. This year, visitors to the Connecticut Building can: Sip on local craft beer and cider from the Connecticut Craft Beer Garden featuring 30 new varieties […]
New Britain Herald
Plainville Stadium Reunion at Berlin Fair Grounds to showcase local racing history
PLAINVILLE – The 14th annual Plainville Stadium Reunion this Saturday at the Berlin Fair Grounds will showcase local racing history. The reunion, sponsored by the Berlin Lions Club at Nutmeg Kart Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds at Beckley Road in Berlin. Visitors will be able to see the sort of vehicles that raced in the former Plainville Stadium, where the Lowe's Home Improvement now stands, during its heyday and meet some of the former racers.
18-year-old shot multiple times in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Thursday afternoon, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 4:20 p.m. to the area of 90 Sisson Ave. after hearing reports that shots were fired in the area, according to authorities. When they arrived, they found “evidence of […]
City, state leaders tour ‘El Mercado’ in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the cultures, achievements, and history of Hispanic Americans. In Connecticut, 17% of residents are Hispanic. On Tuesday. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, along with the Spanish American Merchants Association, tour “El Mercado.” It’s a fresh market featuring numerous […]
2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-91 North in Windsor
Two people from Massachusetts were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91 North in Windsor early Friday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to three car crash on Boston Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a three-car motor vehicle accident on Boston Road in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Department officials, two people were transported to a local hospital. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw one car in the middle of the road...
1 Killed In Shooting Near CT State Capitol In Hartford
An 18-year-old Connecticut man was gunned down and killed on a city street during broad daylight and another was injured. The incident took place in Hartford around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the area of 640 Broad St. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford Police officers were dispatched...
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment
BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
34-Year-Old Accused Of Tearing Pride Flags From Local Democrat Organization's Sign In Tolland
A 34-year-old man was charged after police said he tore more than a dozen pride flags from a Connecticut Democrat organization's sign, which was already vandalized multiple times earlier this summer. Troopers responded to a report of an individual damaging property in the area of the I-84 eastbound on-ramp in...
westernmassnews.com
The Big E celebrates Rhode Island Day
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday was Rhode Island Day at The Big E. We visited the Rhode Island building along the Avenue of the States and made our way into Blount Clam Shack, where Mark told us all about the clam shack and why they are so well known at the fair and across Rhode Island.
1 dead in double shooting on Broad Street in Hartford
Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in downtown Hartford Tuesday night.
