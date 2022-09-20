ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

hartfordhawks.com

Hawks Set To Finish Long Road Trip At NJIT

WEST HARTFORD, CONN. – Hartford volleyball will finish its 15-match road trip after heading South to Newark, N.J. where the NJIT Highlanders play host to the Hawks for a 6 p.m. Friday matchup at the NJIT Wellness and Events Center. Junior outside hitter Uzezi Ijoma surpassed the 200-kills mark...
NEWARK, NJ
hartfordhawks.com

Men's Soccer Falls at LIU

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. – The Hartford men's soccer team fell on the road to LIU this afternoon. With the result, the Hawks move to 0-8 on the season while the Sharks improve to 6-2. LIU 5, HARTFORD 0. The match started as a battle of the midfield, with neither team...
HARTFORD, CT
WNAW 94.7

What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?

BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
restaurantclicks.com

Hartford Brunch Spots to Try This Week

Hartford is Connecticut’s charming and historic capital city, with a wealth of iconic attractions. It’s home to Mark Twain and Harriet Beecher Stowe’s respective 19th-century mansions turned museums. Along with a rich history dating to 1635, Hartford has a centuries-old reputation for being one of the richest...
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Celebrate Connecticut Day at The Big E

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Day at The Big E in West Springfield, Mass. is Wednesday, Sept. 21. It’s a day to celebrate the state’s culinary and culinary attractions. This year, visitors to the Connecticut Building can: Sip on local craft beer and cider from the Connecticut Craft Beer Garden featuring 30 new varieties […]
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
New Britain Herald

Plainville Stadium Reunion at Berlin Fair Grounds to showcase local racing history

PLAINVILLE – The 14th annual Plainville Stadium Reunion this Saturday at the Berlin Fair Grounds will showcase local racing history. The reunion, sponsored by the Berlin Lions Club at Nutmeg Kart Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds at Beckley Road in Berlin. Visitors will be able to see the sort of vehicles that raced in the former Plainville Stadium, where the Lowe's Home Improvement now stands, during its heyday and meet some of the former racers.
BERLIN, CT
WTNH

18-year-old shot multiple times in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Thursday afternoon, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 4:20 p.m. to the area of 90 Sisson Ave. after hearing reports that shots were fired in the area, according to authorities. When they arrived, they found “evidence of […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

City, state leaders tour ‘El Mercado’ in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the cultures, achievements, and history of Hispanic Americans. In Connecticut, 17% of residents are Hispanic. On Tuesday. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, along with the Spanish American Merchants Association, tour “El Mercado.” It’s a fresh market featuring numerous […]
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to three car crash on Boston Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a three-car motor vehicle accident on Boston Road in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Department officials, two people were transported to a local hospital. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw one car in the middle of the road...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

1 Killed In Shooting Near CT State Capitol In Hartford

An 18-year-old Connecticut man was gunned down and killed on a city street during broad daylight and another was injured. The incident took place in Hartford around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the area of 640 Broad St. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford Police officers were dispatched...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment

BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
westernmassnews.com

The Big E celebrates Rhode Island Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday was Rhode Island Day at The Big E. We visited the Rhode Island building along the Avenue of the States and made our way into Blount Clam Shack, where Mark told us all about the clam shack and why they are so well known at the fair and across Rhode Island.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

