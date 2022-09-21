Read full article on original website
Space Force reveals its official theme song – Here it is
The U.S. Space Force released its official theme song at the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference Monday. The song is titled “Semper Supra” which is also the newest U.S. military branch’s official motto, meaning “Always Above.”. The lyrics to the...
Listen: Space Force unveils service song
After nearly three years, the newest branch of the U.S. military has its own service song. The Space Force debuted its official song on Tuesday during the 2022 Air Force Associated, Air, Space and Cyber Conference being held in Maryland. Chief of Space Operations Gen. Jay Raymond introduced the song...
A review of Space Force's new anthem, 'Semper Supra'
UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #1: (Singing) March along, sing our song with the Army of the free. UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #2: (Singing, inaudible). UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #3: (Singing) Off we go into the wild blue yonder, climbing high into the sun. SHAPIRO: ...A song. Those were the official songs for some of the other...
