EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Edina school district announced new safety procedures after several fights broke out during the high school homecoming football game in September. On Sept. 16, Edina Public Schools said multiple fights broke out during the first home game of the season against Prior Lake. Richfield police were called in as reinforcement to help clear the campus, and students who were not supposed to be on camps were evacuated.

EDINA, MN ・ 47 MINUTES AGO