Columbus, OH

Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Current, former North players doing fine

Since the high school football season began, I’ve only been to one game. A couple of weeks ago I was in Minneapolis to watch the host North Polars defeat the St. Paul Johnson Governors 48-6 in the season opener for both teams. The Polars took care of business behind...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Gophers: With Chris Autman-Bell out, who steps up at receiver?

MINNEAPOLIS - PJ Fleck made official on Monday the news that Gophers’ football fans both feared and expected after Saturday’s 49-7 win over Colorado: Chris Autman-Bell is out for the rest of the season. The sixth-year senior suffered a lower right leg injury with 41 seconds left in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ktoe.com

Gary Sanchez Giving Minnesota Students 100-Thousand Dollar Scholarships

(Minneapolis, MN) — Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is giving three Minnesota students each 100-thousand scholarships. Sanchez says the scholarships are awarded as part of his Swing for the Fences program, which awards scholarships to students in underrepresented segments. This year’s winners will be honored at Target Field before Friday’s game against the Angels.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Edina High School changes safety procedures after homecoming football fight

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Edina school district announced new safety procedures after several fights broke out during the high school homecoming football game in September. On Sept. 16, Edina Public Schools said multiple fights broke out during the first home game of the season against Prior Lake. Richfield police were called in as reinforcement to help clear the campus, and students who were not supposed to be on camps were evacuated.
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

School shooter hoax impacting districts across Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. — It was a hectic morning for law enforcement in Rochester, as an army of emergency responders descended on Lourdes High School following reports of an active shooter situation. Similar scenarios unfolded in Mankato and Cloquet, with full resources being deployed after reports of a shooter. Fortunately...
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Large hail damages homes in Minnesota, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Violent storms overnight on Tuesday are keeping roofers and insurance agents busy this week, from Maplewood, Minn. to River Falls, Wis. But for homeowners, the storm feels like a bit of "déjà vu" because only months ago, on May 19, a larger storm left even more damage.
RIVER FALLS, WI
fox9.com

Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
RIVER FALLS, WI
fox9.com

Minnesota haunted houses, hayrides and trails to visit this fall

(FOX 9) - Spooky season is approaching, and Minnesota is home to numerous haunted houses, hayrides and trails to get your horror fix. Here's a look at haunted offerings, as well as some less spooky venues for families:. Haunted houses. Anoka Haunted House:. Location: 3200 St Francis Blvd. NW, Anoka.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Feeding Our Future: Here's who is charged in the fraud scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Forty-eight people have been charged in connection to a fraud scheme involving Feeding Our Future – a scheme federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country. Officials on Tuesday announced 47 people had been charged in connection to the scheme, including founder...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Early-Morning Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Motorcyclist

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An early-morning motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Minneapolis man early Tuesday. The State Patrol says 60-year-old Larry Lewis was driving his motorcycle north on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis when the motorcycle and a Ford F-750 collided at 28th St. around 12:40 a.m. Lewis was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

University of Minnesota building evacuated from bomb threat

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota evacuated Coffman Memorial Union Wednesday evening for a bomb threat in the area. The Safe-U Emergency alert said there's a threat at the student union on the East Bank campus. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area. The building has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

