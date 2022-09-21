Read full article on original website
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Current, former North players doing fine
Since the high school football season began, I’ve only been to one game. A couple of weeks ago I was in Minneapolis to watch the host North Polars defeat the St. Paul Johnson Governors 48-6 in the season opener for both teams. The Polars took care of business behind...
fox9.com
Gophers: With Chris Autman-Bell out, who steps up at receiver?
MINNEAPOLIS - PJ Fleck made official on Monday the news that Gophers’ football fans both feared and expected after Saturday’s 49-7 win over Colorado: Chris Autman-Bell is out for the rest of the season. The sixth-year senior suffered a lower right leg injury with 41 seconds left in...
ktoe.com
Gary Sanchez Giving Minnesota Students 100-Thousand Dollar Scholarships
(Minneapolis, MN) — Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is giving three Minnesota students each 100-thousand scholarships. Sanchez says the scholarships are awarded as part of his Swing for the Fences program, which awards scholarships to students in underrepresented segments. This year’s winners will be honored at Target Field before Friday’s game against the Angels.
fox9.com
Edina High School changes safety procedures after homecoming football fight
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Edina school district announced new safety procedures after several fights broke out during the high school homecoming football game in September. On Sept. 16, Edina Public Schools said multiple fights broke out during the first home game of the season against Prior Lake. Richfield police were called in as reinforcement to help clear the campus, and students who were not supposed to be on camps were evacuated.
School shooter hoax impacting districts across Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. — It was a hectic morning for law enforcement in Rochester, as an army of emergency responders descended on Lourdes High School following reports of an active shooter situation. Similar scenarios unfolded in Mankato and Cloquet, with full resources being deployed after reports of a shooter. Fortunately...
fox9.com
Large hail damages homes in Minnesota, Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Violent storms overnight on Tuesday are keeping roofers and insurance agents busy this week, from Maplewood, Minn. to River Falls, Wis. But for homeowners, the storm feels like a bit of "déjà vu" because only months ago, on May 19, a larger storm left even more damage.
3 teens arrested during large fight at Edina homecoming football game
EDINA, Minn. — Three teens were arrested at the Edina High School homecoming football game Friday night after a large fight broke out, requiring Edina Police to call in officers from Richfield, St. Louis Park and Bloomington for help. The teens were arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. Information...
fox9.com
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
fox9.com
Minnesota haunted houses, hayrides and trails to visit this fall
(FOX 9) - Spooky season is approaching, and Minnesota is home to numerous haunted houses, hayrides and trails to get your horror fix. Here's a look at haunted offerings, as well as some less spooky venues for families:. Haunted houses. Anoka Haunted House:. Location: 3200 St Francis Blvd. NW, Anoka.
fox9.com
Feeding Our Future: Here's who is charged in the fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Forty-eight people have been charged in connection to a fraud scheme involving Feeding Our Future – a scheme federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country. Officials on Tuesday announced 47 people had been charged in connection to the scheme, including founder...
fox9.com
Chef Justin Sutherland on his recovery: 'I still haven't eaten solid food in 9 weeks'
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prominent Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland joined The Jason Show on FOX 9 on Tuesday, where he discussed his recovery after a boating accident over the summer and his new book, "Northern Soul." Sutherland was boating with friends on the St. Croix River on July 3...
Texas company buys Roseville's Har Mar Mall for $50 million
The Har Mar Mall in Roseville is changing hands for $50 million, with a Texas real estate firm the buyers. A certificate of real estate value shows that the mall off of Snelling Avenue and County Road B is being sold at a price of $50.25 million. The buyers are...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
Beloved Stillwater pirate chef Shawn Smalley dies at 45
The distinctive chef of a former Stillwater restaurant and pirate bar has died at the age of 45. Shawn Smalley, who ran Smalley's Caribbean Barbeque and Pirate Bar for a decade before its closure in 2018, died on Sept. 9. He had gone into cardiac arrest following a seizure, and...
fox9.com
Thomas Lane sentenced to three years for his role in the death of George Floyd
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to his role in the murder of George Floyd was sentenced to 36 months in prison during a 10-minute virtual hearing on Wednesday morning. Thomas Lane, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter — creating...
fox9.com
University of Minnesota students frustrated by dining issues
Students at the U of M are frustrated with campus dining halls which now have shorter hours, limited options and sometimes run out of food. The U of M said they are experiencing a staffing shortage in dining.
Early-Morning Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Motorcyclist
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An early-morning motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Minneapolis man early Tuesday. The State Patrol says 60-year-old Larry Lewis was driving his motorcycle north on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis when the motorcycle and a Ford F-750 collided at 28th St. around 12:40 a.m. Lewis was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Minneapolis residents question why MPD guards work sites for Michels Corp.
Some Minneapolis residents aren’t happy that off-duty Minneapolis police officers are guarding construction sites for a company owned by Tim Michels, a Trump-style Republican who’s running for governor of Wisconsin. The post Minneapolis residents question why MPD guards work sites for Michels Corp. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com
University of Minnesota building evacuated from bomb threat
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota evacuated Coffman Memorial Union Wednesday evening for a bomb threat in the area. The Safe-U Emergency alert said there's a threat at the student union on the East Bank campus. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area. The building has...
