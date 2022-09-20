Read full article on original website
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Humble City Council ratifies reduced tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23
Humble City Council ratified a tax rate of $0.25158 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 at its Sept. 22 meeting, down from last year’s rate of $0.263508. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Humble City Council ratified a tax rate of $0.25158 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 at...
METRO adopts largest budget in agency history
The agency's capital improvements budget increased 106% from last year with funding for METRONext and new electric buses. (Courtesy METRO) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County adopted the largest budget in its history for FY 2022-23, totalling nearly $1.8 billion. The budget, approved by METRO during its Sept. 22...
Tomball City Council proposes lower property tax rate for FY 2022-23
Tomball City Council unanimously approved a proposed property tax rate of $0.287248 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 during its Sept. 19 meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Tomball City Council unanimously approved a proposed property tax rate of $0.287248 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 during its Sept....
Tomball raises water, wastewater rates for FY 2022-23
Tomball City Council members unanimously approved a 6% increase in water and wastewater rates for fiscal year 2022-23 during its Sept. 19 meeting. (Courtesy Pexels) Tomball City Council unanimously approved a 6% increase in water and wastewater rates for fiscal year 2022-23 during its Sept. 20 meeting. Residential customers who...
Bellaire adopts 2023 fiscal year budget with last-minute changes
Bellaire City Council approved the 2022-23 fiscal year budget taking effect Oct. 1. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Bellaire adopted its fiscal year 2022-23 budget Sept. 19 with added spending directed toward full- and part-time employees. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bellaire experienced a large number...
Popshelf files permit for future store in Sugar Land
Popshelf has filed a permit to renovate space for an upcoming store in Sugar Land. (Courtesy Popshelf) A new Popshelf location is on the horizon in Sugar Land, according to a permit found in the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s database. The retail store, a concept by Dollar...
KHOU
Katy bakery trying to keep up with rising costs
KATY, Texas — The Federal Reserve is making another major move to try and slow inflation but doing so will make it more expensive to borrow money. On Wednesday, Chairman Jerome Powell and the Fed board raised a key rate .75%. It’s the fifth hike this year. This...
Katy, counties get slice of $488M from H-GAC for storm projects
Katy City Administrator Byron Hebert said the city continues to prioritize drainage efforts to offset the impact of flooding, especially as the city grows. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council approved its final method of distribution during an Aug. 16 board of directors meeting for $488 million in federal...
Harris County voters to decide fate of $1.2B bond referendum funding roads, parks, public safety facilities on Nov. 8
Voters will decide on three propositions for public safety facilities, roads and parks on Nov. 8. (Courtesy AdobeStock) Harris County residents will vote on a $1.2 billion bond to fund public safety facilities, road maintenance and parks during the midterm elections Nov. 8. Voters can approve or reject three separate...
Officials plan for long-term benefits of Fort Bend County EpiCenter
The 230,000-square-foot facility was designed for agriculture, sports, and local school district events, officials said. (Rendering courtesy Stonehenge Holdings LLC) Upon opening in summer 2023, the Fort Bend County EpiCenter will sit on 52 acres in Rosenberg, attracting visitors to the area for events from surrounding counties, officials said. Located...
fox26houston.com
Crime, taxes and future role of Harris County government in race to be Pct. 4 commissioner
Crime, taxes and future role of Harris County government in race to be Pct. 4 commissioner. Seeking to represent more than a million residents in Harris County Precinct 4 Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic challenger Lesly Briones squared off in the public square - with the incumbent proudly defending his quorum busting decision to vote with his feet against higher taxes and spending.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Everything is bigger, grander in Texas -- at least at this ‘majestic’ Sugar Land estate on the market for $5.6M
SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Sugar Land estate on the market for $5,600,000 proves that folks are still into having bigger and grander things in the Lone Star State. The estate at 5 Cypress Valley Court in the Sweetwater area of Sugar Land has five to six bedrooms, six full and 2 half bathrooms and a whopping 12,011 square feet of living space on a one-acre lot.
Houston closer to selecting developer for Stella Link mixed-income housing
Affordable single-family homes will be developed along Stella Link Road. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) As work continues to bring a new mixed-income housing development to Stella Link Road in southwest Houston, officials with the city of Houston provided an update Sept. 19 on what that community could look like. A...
Township: Hwy. 242 widening in The Woodlands no longer planned by TxDOT
Hwy. 242 was being considered for a widening project by Texas Department of Transportation. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The Texas Department of Transportation will not move forward with its plans to widen Hwy. 242 in The Woodlands between FM 1488 and I-45, township officials said after a Sept. 22 regular board meeting.
Cypress Rosehill Road widening, traffic signal to be complete this fall
A new traffic signal is being installed at Juergen and Cypress Rosehill roads. (Courtesy Pexels) Two Harris County projects are in the works on Cypress Rosehill Road. Harris County precincts 3 and 4 are working on a project to upgrade Cypress Rosehill Road in Tomball from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane concrete boulevard. The widening spans from Cypress Rosehill Road at Siedel Cemetary Road to just north of the connection with Waller-Tomball Road. The project is slated to be complete in the fourth quarter.
See retail, office and industrial occupancy trends in The Woodlands area in September
Among commercial real estate sectors in The Woodlands area in September, vacancy rates are up in office space compared to last year. (Courtesy Pexels) Despite higher office vacancies in The Woodlands area as of Sept. 2 than in the third quarter of 2021, an additional five office buildings were under construction in September, according to information from Caldwell Cos. Industrial vacancies remained the same year over year, and retail saw occupancy levels grow compared to the previous year. Here is a look at monthly occupancy among the three sectors as well as current overall space available and buildings under construction.
Conroe ISD Trustee Scott Moore resigns, board approves nearly $22 million for new school sites
On Sept. 20, Conroe ISD trustee Scott Moore submitted his resignation and the board approved nearly $22 million for the purchase of new school sites in The Woodlands High School and Grand Oaks High School feeder zones. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) The Conroe ISD board of trustees appointed board President...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Could Central Houston’s proposed downtown amenities make the I-45 project more palatable for its critics?
A downtown economic development group hopes proposed “green” and multimodal amenities will make the controversial I-45 expansion plan more palatable for the project’s critics. The multi-billion-dollar plan by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to widen and reroute the freeway between downtown Houston and Beltway 8 to...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.499 Million Home in Spring is A Dream Place for A Perfect Lifestyle
The Home in Spring, a dream property with details in every corner, lots of natural light throughout featuring a floating staircase, covered patio deck with summer kitchen and fireplace and more is now available for sale. This home located at 26 Norlund Way, Spring, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Alejandra De La Campa (Phone: 936-777-4626) at Keller Williams Woodlands for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spring.
Galveston Bay Report Card highlights tips for environmental sustainability
Areas highlighted in the 2022 environmental report include water quality, health risks for humans, pollution and wildlife. (Courtesy city of Galveston) A Galveston Bay environmental report shows good water quality and calls for improved wildlife protection. The Galveston Bay Foundation and the Houston Advanced Research Center released the 2022 Galveston...
