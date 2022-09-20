ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

METRO adopts largest budget in agency history

The agency's capital improvements budget increased 106% from last year with funding for METRONext and new electric buses. (Courtesy METRO) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County adopted the largest budget in its history for FY 2022-23, totalling nearly $1.8 billion. The budget, approved by METRO during its Sept. 22...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball raises water, wastewater rates for FY 2022-23

Tomball City Council members unanimously approved a 6% increase in water and wastewater rates for fiscal year 2022-23 during its Sept. 19 meeting. (Courtesy Pexels) Tomball City Council unanimously approved a 6% increase in water and wastewater rates for fiscal year 2022-23 during its Sept. 20 meeting. Residential customers who...
TOMBALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sugar Land, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Sugar Land, TX
Business
Sugar Land, TX
Government
KHOU

Katy bakery trying to keep up with rising costs

KATY, Texas — The Federal Reserve is making another major move to try and slow inflation but doing so will make it more expensive to borrow money. On Wednesday, Chairman Jerome Powell and the Fed board raised a key rate .75%. It’s the fifth hike this year. This...
KATY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#Property Taxes#Tax Rate#Infrastructure#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Sugar Land City Council
fox26houston.com

Crime, taxes and future role of Harris County government in race to be Pct. 4 commissioner

Crime, taxes and future role of Harris County government in race to be Pct. 4 commissioner. Seeking to represent more than a million residents in Harris County Precinct 4 Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic challenger Lesly Briones squared off in the public square - with the incumbent proudly defending his quorum busting decision to vote with his feet against higher taxes and spending.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Everything is bigger, grander in Texas -- at least at this ‘majestic’ Sugar Land estate on the market for $5.6M

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Sugar Land estate on the market for $5,600,000 proves that folks are still into having bigger and grander things in the Lone Star State. The estate at 5 Cypress Valley Court in the Sweetwater area of Sugar Land has five to six bedrooms, six full and 2 half bathrooms and a whopping 12,011 square feet of living space on a one-acre lot.
SUGAR LAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
Community Impact Houston

Cypress Rosehill Road widening, traffic signal to be complete this fall

A new traffic signal is being installed at Juergen and Cypress Rosehill roads. (Courtesy Pexels) Two Harris County projects are in the works on Cypress Rosehill Road. Harris County precincts 3 and 4 are working on a project to upgrade Cypress Rosehill Road in Tomball from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane concrete boulevard. The widening spans from Cypress Rosehill Road at Siedel Cemetary Road to just north of the connection with Waller-Tomball Road. The project is slated to be complete in the fourth quarter.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

See retail, office and industrial occupancy trends in The Woodlands area in September

Among commercial real estate sectors in The Woodlands area in September, vacancy rates are up in office space compared to last year. (Courtesy Pexels) Despite higher office vacancies in The Woodlands area as of Sept. 2 than in the third quarter of 2021, an additional five office buildings were under construction in September, according to information from Caldwell Cos. Industrial vacancies remained the same year over year, and retail saw occupancy levels grow compared to the previous year. Here is a look at monthly occupancy among the three sectors as well as current overall space available and buildings under construction.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $5.499 Million Home in Spring is A Dream Place for A Perfect Lifestyle

The Home in Spring, a dream property with details in every corner, lots of natural light throughout featuring a floating staircase, covered patio deck with summer kitchen and fireplace and more is now available for sale. This home located at 26 Norlund Way, Spring, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Alejandra De La Campa (Phone: 936-777-4626) at Keller Williams Woodlands for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spring.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
21K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy