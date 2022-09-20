Among commercial real estate sectors in The Woodlands area in September, vacancy rates are up in office space compared to last year. (Courtesy Pexels) Despite higher office vacancies in The Woodlands area as of Sept. 2 than in the third quarter of 2021, an additional five office buildings were under construction in September, according to information from Caldwell Cos. Industrial vacancies remained the same year over year, and retail saw occupancy levels grow compared to the previous year. Here is a look at monthly occupancy among the three sectors as well as current overall space available and buildings under construction.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO