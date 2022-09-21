Read full article on original website
Social Security increase: Direct benefit payments could increase to 9.5% in 2023 for retirees
Those planning to retire in 2023 may see a 9.5% increase in direct benefit payments if inflation continues to rise.
Tax rebate 2022 – Payments of up to $1,200 already going out to millions – see the exact date to expect yours
A NEW round of payments of up to $1,200 are being issued to thousands of Americans next week. Hawaiians who included direct deposit information on their tax returns started receiving payments on September 6. Officials expect that taxpayers who filed by July 31 and submitted direct deposit information should get...
Social Security update: Cost-of-living increase expected to be largest in four decades
People receiving Social Security benefits can expect an inflation adjustment to their checks, the largest adjustment in four decades. The Social Security Administration released August's numbers on Tuesday, showing that the predicted cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2023 is 8.7%. Inflation was recorded at 8.3% in August, which is down from July's 8.5%.
Say goodbye to the standard 3% raise—one-quarter of employers plan to give increases of 5-7% next year
The annual pay raise for workers in the U.S. continues to climb, according to Salary.com. Annual pay raise budgets in the U.S. are getting a bump in 2023 from the longtime status quo. “The increases have gone up from what had been 3% for many years,” David Turetsky, VP of...
Social security payment 2022: First half of double $1,682 check payments to be sent in two days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are to receive the first half of their $1,682 September payments in two days. The Social Security Benefit Payments 2022 calendar shows that recipients' first payments of $841 will be doled out on Sept. 1. The second payments will be sent out at the end of that month.
Child Tax Credit 2022: Check If You're Eligible For Remaining $750 Direct Payment
The Child Tax Credit monthly payments helped families manage their finances and afford needs, but when those payments stopped, families had trouble, according to a nationwide poll.
Social Security Recipients Could Soon See Their Largest Raise in Decades
Each year, Social Security benefits have the potential to rise. When inflation soars, benefits tend to go up substantially. A large raise won't necessarily give seniors added buying power. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Your First Look at 2023 Tax Brackets, Deductions, and Credits (2)
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index increased just 0.1% for August after no change in July. However, inflation remains a concern because over the last 12 months, the index rose 8.3% before seasonal adjustment. And those rates could impact your 2023 tax picture. The...
