What to know as the Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair kicks off this weekend
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair is back at Kay Rogers Park in Fort Smith, beginning Friday, Sept. 23 and lasting until Saturday, Oct. 1. The fair will have free entertainment (with a paid admission ticket) that includes monster truck battles, freestyle motocross insanity, Los Humildes Ayala and more.
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
Rescued bobcat settling in at Turpentine Creek in Eureka Springs
A 12-year-old bobcat now has a new home in the Ozarks after a 500-mile road trip.
Glamping project on Beaver Lake denied by county board
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Beaver Lake luxury "glamping" project has been denied by the Benton County Planning Board after several residents raised concerns last month. The project was called “Contentment at Beaver Lake" and was tabled during last month's meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors was...
This Arkansas Restaurant Makes List of The Best Restaurants in The US
We all know how good our restaurants are in the south, but it sure is a fun surprise when food critics from New York like our food too. The New York Times recently made a list of the top 50 restaurants across the country. guess what? A restaurant from Arkansas made the list and three from Texas made the list too!
Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue up almost 13% in September reports
The four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas again saw big gains in sales tax revenue. The September report totaled $8.859 million, up 12.74% from a year ago and the best September report on record. The cumulative revenue reported this calendar year through September totals $76.73 million, up 14.05% from the...
Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant makes New York Times' best restaurants in US list
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The New York Times included a Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant onThe Restaurant List 2022. Yeyo's is the only Arkansas restaurant that made the list of 50 restaurants across the country. The list was created by New York Times food critics. Yeyo has a brick-and-motar restaurant but is...
UAMS opens long COVID-19 clinic in Fayetteville
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced Tuesday it is opening a "long COVID-19" clinic in Fayetteville.
Concerned parent questions group handing out Bibles near Fayetteville High School
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Shanthi Steddum dropped her freshman son off at Fayetteville High School Tuesday morning where she saw a group of men outside the front entrance handing out Bibles to students as they walked in. She says her concern was that people are pushing a religious belief on...
Possible road name change discussed in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The city of Fayetteville could take steps Tuesday toward what they're calling racial inclusion by potentially renaming a street. Connecting S. College Ave. and S. School Ave. is a stretch of road called Archibald Yell Blvd., named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced...
Tesoro Beach in Springdale brings Mexican and Salvadoran flavors together
SPRINGDALE, Ark — Established in 2006, Ever Galdamez says his father Entimo with the help of his mother Ana opened Tesoro Beach. It combines Mexican and Salvadoran flavors with years of experience in every dish. "He was just always determined to be his own boss. That was his dream....
Hogs’ 2023 schedule released
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders joins Gov. Asa Hutchinson at ideas summit in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the lineup for “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” is now final with the addition of former White House press secretary and current Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders joining an already-sterling roster of participants. America Strong and Free will host the summit, which will facilitate discussion of real-world, actionable solutions to the nation’s issues. “America Leads” is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Momentary in Bentonville, Ark.
Format Festival kicks off in Bentonville this week. Here's what to know
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Some big names in the music and art world will be taking the stage this weekend at the first-ever Format Festival in Bentonville. More than 50 artists will take the multiple stages throughout the venue during the three-day festival. “It is a new type of festival...
Bentonville parents whose child was left on bus ask for change
The Bentonville parents of a kindergartner who was left on a school bus for hours addressed the school board Tuesday.
Ozark Beer Company hosting inaugural Oktoberfest
Ozark Beer Company (OBC) is hosting its first Oktoberfest event on Saturday, September 24 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
News to Know: One man sent to hospital and students get health screenings
McDonald Co., MO. — A collision with a dog causes a serious crash in McDonald County about six miles south of Rocky Comfort. A 2006 Suzuki GSX R600 motorcycle driven by Dustin Stephens struck a dog in the roadway which caused the motorcycle to leave the road and overturn. Stephens was transported to Freeman West in Joplin by ambulance with moderate injuries. The passenger — Jamie Stephens — was airlifted to Freeman West with serious injuries.
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
This Place Has The Juiciest Burgers In Fort Smith
Even as Fall approaches and outdoor grilling ends, there is nothing like having a great burger. The right burger is like a taste sensation that you won't find often. Everyone thinks they are a burger expert, but just because you slap a patty between two buns doesn't mean it will be good. The size of a burger doesn't necessarily mean it will have good flavor, but also depends on how the beef patty has been prepared.
Arkansas’ defense getting boost this week
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense will get a boost this week with the return of defensive back Myles Slusher and defensive end Jashaud Stewart. The No. 10 Razorbacks will be in Arlington to take on No. 23 Texas A&M in AT&T Stadium. The return of Slusher is very big. He was injured against Cincinnati and missed both the South Carolina and Missouri State games. Stewart missed the Missouri State game. Sam Pittman was asked about both on Wednesday.
