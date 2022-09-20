ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers to add QB Kurt Benkert to practice squad

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Trey Lance injury left the 49ers in need of a third quarterback. San Francisco intends to add veteran signal caller Kurt Benkert to their practice squad according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan typically has three quarterbacks in the building with either three on the active roster, or two on the roster with one on the practice squad. They’ll roll with the latter of those two options by bringing Benkert into the practice squad. Jimmy Garoppolo will start with rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy functioning as the backup. Benkert would be in line for a promotion to the active roster if one of Garoppolo or Purdy go down.

Benkert signed as an undrafted rookie with the Falcons out of Virginia in 2018. He spent three years in Atlanta before making his way to the Packers last year where he spent most of the season on the practice squad. He appeared in just one game to kneel out his two offensive snaps.

His familiarity with the Packers system should make for an easier transition for him if he is pushed into any kind of action, though the 49ers are hoping it doesn’t reach that point.

San Francisco chose Benkert out of a handful of QBs they worked out. They also had AJ McCarron, Kevin Hogan, Mike Glennon and Garrett Gilbert in for workouts.

BALTIMORE, MD
San Francisco, CA
