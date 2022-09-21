ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Margit Curenton
2d ago

never thought Missourians would be that crazy, apparently they drank the Trump cool aid and are on the Trump train. can't help crazy

Dee Miller
1d ago

the worthless Republican governor won't even bother to hold a special session to clarify the abortion law for doctors and women. schmitt has been in the senate, the treasurer, now he's attorney General running for the senate again, what has he done for missoui. nothing except letting China buy up our farm land, and we can't forget our cowardly little sprinter Hawley who doesn't even live in missouri and is a domestic terrorist, we have to vote these Republican control freaks out of our body's and our government. vote blue down the ballot

Robin Potter
2d ago

Nothing like siding with the criminal while claiming to be the party of law and order. Republicans are lying hypocrites with no shame for ignoring facts. Always trying to spin the truth to fit their beliefs.

KFVS12

Poll shows how Missourians feel about overturning Roe v. Wade, COVID-19, student loan debt forgiveness & filibusters

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some of the biggest topics facing Missouri voters were examined in a SurveyUSA poll released Wednesday. The poll found that 46% of Missourians surveyed disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The poll also concluded that 35% of respondents agree with the decision and 19% are not sure.
flatlandkc.org

Missouri Voting Guide: What to Know About the 2022 Election

Missouri’s Nov. 8 general election is fast approaching. Time to get things lined up so you know if you can vote, where you can vote, and what you’ll be voting on when Election Day rolls around. Missourians have some high-profile races coming up, and with the balance of...
krcgtv.com

Survey: Most Missourians favor marijuana legalization

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A new poll finds that a significant majority of Missouri voters would vote to legalize marijuana in the state if the election were held today. The poll finds broad support for the measure among all demographic groups. The SurveyUSA poll of 830 registered voters found that...
KSNT News

Kansas political parties react to new poll

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Election night is just around the corner. 27 News teamed up with Emerson College to poll Kansans on their intentions come November. With less than 2 months until election night, every day matters. Especially for the upcoming governor election on Nov. 8. From the poll, the general election favors incumbent Democratic Governor […]
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Senate seeks to pass first bill that differs from Parson's proposals; Walmart to update 41 Missouri stores

In its latest move to combat high inflation, the Federal Reserve Bank increased interest rates by another 75 basis points Wednesday. The hike raises the benchmark short-term rate to the highest range since 2008. In Jefferson City, where state lawmakers continue a special session, the Senate plans to pass two bills that vary slightly from Gov. Mike Parson's tax proposals. And, Walmart plans to invest $240 million to remodel 41 stores across Missouri. Those stories and the rest of your Thursday business headlines are below.
KYTV

Missouri U.S. Senate Poll: See latest polling numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling shows Republican Eric Schmitt ahead of Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. The SurveyUSA poll has Schmitt defeating Valentine by an 11-point margin to succeed Republican Roy Blunt, who is retiring. If the vote were held today, Schmitt would take 47%, Valentine would have 36%, and 4% of respondents would vote for another candidate. Of those surveyed, 14% said they were still undecided.
Kansas Reflector

What the Big Lie and Jan. 6 insurrection have to do with Kansas values

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Thomas Weiss is emeritus professor of economics at the University of Kansas and a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research.  When former Kansas […] The post What the Big Lie and Jan. 6 insurrection have to do with Kansas values appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
showmeprogress.com

Eric Schmitt (r) gets pwned…again

Yesterday evening, from the guy who is apparently afraid to hold a beer:. While my opponent The Heiress Valentine is emailing people about the beginning of “Pumpkin Spice Latte” season — I’m here to remind Missourians it’s Busch Light camo can season. Enjoy!. [….]
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmakers push ahead on tax cuts, rural credits in special session

Missouri lawmakers are moving swiftly to complete the special session agenda set by Gov. Mike Parson, with both the House and Senate passing incentives for farms and rural businesses and the Senate finishing work on a tax cut. Only one thing hasn’t gone the way Parson and legislative leaders hoped. While the Missouri House was […] The post Missouri lawmakers push ahead on tax cuts, rural credits in special session appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KYTV

POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal. A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.
