University Libraries' Edible Insects event explores creepy crawly protein alternatives

Livestock and fish could be fed more agricultural by-products, freeing up more food for people. Even with millions around the world facing the threat of famine or malnutrition, the production of feed for livestock and fish is tying up limited natural resources that could be used to produce more food for people. New research from Aalto University, published today (September 19) in Nature Food, shows how adjustments to the feeding of livestock and fish could maintain production while making more food available for people. These relatively simple changes would increase the global food supply significantly, providing calories for up to 13% more people. What’s more, it does so without requiring any increase in natural resource use or major dietary changes.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO