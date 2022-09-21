University Libraries' Edible Insects event explores creepy crawly protein alternatives

Read full article on original website
Milking microbes instead of udders, precision fermented dairy is ready to tackle our reliance on cows
As our climate changes, so will our diets. Fix’s Future of Food Issue explores that reality through the lens of foods that show what sustainable, equitable, and resilient eating could look like. Try them yourself with the recipes in our Climate Future Cookbook. The herd settles under hangar-like roofs,...
Faster Avocado Growing Method Perfected by Israeli Researchers
The global avocado market, worth approximately $13 billion a year, could be set for a boost courtesy of an Israeli innovation that would speed up growth and simplify exports. The MIGAL Galilee Research Institute reports that a recent breakthrough would enable the rapid production of avocado seedlings. "According to game-changing...
Climate change has much in store for menus, with sushi, coffee and chocolate in its crosshairs
If your menu includes sushi, coffee, gin and tonics, chocolate cake or a number of other popular items, take note. Climate change is impacting the supply and flavor of these ingredients and others that chefs and menu developers cherish or consider essential. Drought, heat waves and other weather-related forces are on the rise, negatively affecting the quality and quantity of food crops and livestock.
Deadly and delicious: These 6 foods can actually kill you
GENERALLY SPEAKING, humans will try to eat anything at least once. Some anthropologists theorize that prehistoric people sussed out what was edible by trial and error, but we haven’t stopped pushing our palates in new, sometimes dangerous directions. The risk of illness and even death is often baked into our favorite flavors and fares. Here are some beloved bites that can kill—if things go awry.
Is It Safe To Eat Produce That Has Touched Other Rotten, Moldy Foods?
You’ve surely heard the expression about one bad apple spoiling the whole bunch. While it’s a metaphor for someone whose behavior makes a whole group look bad, it might also literally refer to the actual fruits and vegetables in your fridge. When you find one rotten grape in a pack or moldy bell pepper in your crisper drawer, is the produce touching these items still safe to eat? Or should you throw everything away?
Simple Changes to Animal Feed Could Supply Food for One Billion People
Livestock and fish could be fed more agricultural by-products, freeing up more food for people. Even with millions around the world facing the threat of famine or malnutrition, the production of feed for livestock and fish is tying up limited natural resources that could be used to produce more food for people. New research from Aalto University, published today (September 19) in Nature Food, shows how adjustments to the feeding of livestock and fish could maintain production while making more food available for people. These relatively simple changes would increase the global food supply significantly, providing calories for up to 13% more people. What’s more, it does so without requiring any increase in natural resource use or major dietary changes.
Sustainable textiles though microbe-produced bioleather
A recent publication in Environmental Sciences Advances reports flame-retardant, colored and soil-biodegradable nanocellulose bioleather with tensile strength and ductility competitive with traditional leather. Further, the researchers report that these microbial biotextiles have a thousandfold reduction in human toxicity levels compared to cow leather with a carbon footprint lower than cow leather, synthetic leather and cotton.
