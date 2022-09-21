Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Chippewa Valley junior quarterback Andrew Schuster keeps family tradition going
Clinton Township — Andrew Schuster was warming up on the sidelines before participating in Clinton Township Chippewa Valley’s practice Tuesday. It’s a big week for Chippewa Valley — 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in The News Super 20 — and nobody knows that more than Schuster, a junior quarterback.
Detroit News
Landfill search extended for body of missing Eastpointe teen
Lenox Township – The search for the body of a 17-year-old Eastpointe girl in a mountainous Metro Detroit landfill has been extended again and will continue for at least another two weeks as Detroit police officials look for the deceased teen. Operation Zion was launched in May after Detroit...
Detroit News
Oxford's unionized teachers, officials advised not to talk to investigators
Educators and administrators at Oxford Community Schools were advised not to participate in interviews for a third-party investigation into the Nov. 30 school massacre at Oxford High School, according to an email obtained by The Detroit News. Darcie Brault, an outside attorney who does work for the Michigan Education Association,...
Detroit News
Oxford school board president explains his sudden resignation
The former president of the Oxford board of education says he worked hard to get answers to questions, demand accountability from the district and create a timeline of what happened after the Nov. 30 school massacre at Oxford High, but alleges district lawyers withheld documents, preventing him from making a difference.
Detroit News
Ford breaks ground on $5.6 billion Tennessee mega-campus
Ford Motor Co. has officially broken ground on BlueOval City, the $5.6 billion electric-vehicle assembly, battery production and supplier campus the automaker is building in West Tennessee with a joint-venture partner. Just under a year ago, Ford announced what it described as its largest-ever manufacturing investment. The company and partner...
Detroit News
Michigan clerks who gave away tabulators risk ability to run elections, letters show
Lansing — Michigan clerks who handed over voting tabulators to aid investigations into unproven claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election could lose their ability to administer future elections unless they confirm they've stopped allowing unauthorized access to equipment. In Aug. 26 letters, Jonathan Brater, Michigan's elections director,...
Detroit News
Slotkin leasing Lansing home from business executive, campaign donor
Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin holds a seven-month lease on a condo in Lansing’s Old Town neighborhood that is owned by an executive and board member of the firm Niowave Inc., a Lansing-based manufacturer of medical radioisotopes that does business with the federal government. Slotkin also advocated for a...
Detroit News
LeDuff: Nessel's bungling cheats Flint of justice
If incompetence were a crime, Attorney General Dana Nessel would be in prison for her handling of Flint. You remember Flint? Thousands poisoned. An untold number dead. All because a grubby group of politicos and lawyers wanted to make money on a new and totally unnecessary water utility. The outrage...
Detroit News
Supports give way on semitrailer box, injuring workers in Chesterfield Twp.
Two people were injured Tuesday at a Kroger Distribution Center in Chesterfield Township when a semitractor-trailer collapsed, police said. Fire responders found a 22-year-old of Davison with serious chest injuries and a 25-year-old of Clay Township with a serious leg injury just after noon on Tuesday in the parking lot of the distribution center on 23 Mile Road near Gratiot Avenue.
Detroit News
Second Oxford school board member resigns, prompting parental concern
A second school board member from Oxford has resigned in less than a week, prompting questions by parents about why two elected officials would leave at the start of the school year as the district works to recover from the Nov. 30 school shooting. Korey Bailey, the board's treasurer, announced...
Detroit News
Marrocco pleads guilty in Macomb County corruption scandal
Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco pleaded guilty to attempted extortion Tuesday, two years after being charged in a corruption scandal that saw him fall from being one of Metro Detroit's longest-serving and most powerful politicians. The surprise guilty plea in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland...
Detroit News
South Redford Schools closed again after cyber attack
Redford — The South Redford School District on Wednesday canceled classes for a second straight day after its computer system was infiltrated, just weeks after federal officials warned that hackers are ramping up attacks against schools across the country. South Redford officials announced the closure in a post to...
Detroit News
Oxford school shooting suspect to remain in adult jail, judge rules
Pontiac — A judge has again ordered Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley to remain in the Oakland County Jail as he awaits his trial. Crumbley, 16, is charged with killing four fellow students and wounding six others and a teacher after opening fire at the high school Nov. 30. He is charged with 24 felonies and faces life in prison if convicted.
Detroit News
Mellissa Carone, U.S. Taxpayers nominee for lieutenant gov., endorses GOP's Dixon for gov
Lansing — Mellissa Carone, the U.S Taxpayers Party's nominee for lieutenant governor, split with her own running mate Tuesday and endorsed Republican Tudor Dixon for governor. In an interview, Carone, whose name will appear on Michigan ballots this fall along with U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate for governor Donna Brandenburg,...
Detroit News
Former St. Clair official's relatives plead guilty in low-income housing fraud case
Three relatives of the former St. Clair Housing Commission director convicted of stealing government low-income housing funds have pleaded guilty for their role in the scheme, federal officials announced Wednesday. Brian Loren, Ryan Loren and Kayla Loren entered the pleas Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith. Investigators announced in...
