Michigan State

Detroit News

Landfill search extended for body of missing Eastpointe teen

Lenox Township – The search for the body of a 17-year-old Eastpointe girl in a mountainous Metro Detroit landfill has been extended again and will continue for at least another two weeks as Detroit police officials look for the deceased teen. Operation Zion was launched in May after Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Oxford's unionized teachers, officials advised not to talk to investigators

Educators and administrators at Oxford Community Schools were advised not to participate in interviews for a third-party investigation into the Nov. 30 school massacre at Oxford High School, according to an email obtained by The Detroit News. Darcie Brault, an outside attorney who does work for the Michigan Education Association,...
HIGH SCHOOL
Detroit News

Oxford school board president explains his sudden resignation

The former president of the Oxford board of education says he worked hard to get answers to questions, demand accountability from the district and create a timeline of what happened after the Nov. 30 school massacre at Oxford High, but alleges district lawyers withheld documents, preventing him from making a difference.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Ford breaks ground on $5.6 billion Tennessee mega-campus

Ford Motor Co. has officially broken ground on BlueOval City, the $5.6 billion electric-vehicle assembly, battery production and supplier campus the automaker is building in West Tennessee with a joint-venture partner. Just under a year ago, Ford announced what it described as its largest-ever manufacturing investment. The company and partner...
TENNESSEE STATE
Detroit News

Slotkin leasing Lansing home from business executive, campaign donor

Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin holds a seven-month lease on a condo in Lansing’s Old Town neighborhood that is owned by an executive and board member of the firm Niowave Inc., a Lansing-based manufacturer of medical radioisotopes that does business with the federal government. Slotkin also advocated for a...
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

LeDuff: Nessel's bungling cheats Flint of justice

If incompetence were a crime, Attorney General Dana Nessel would be in prison for her handling of Flint. You remember Flint? Thousands poisoned. An untold number dead. All because a grubby group of politicos and lawyers wanted to make money on a new and totally unnecessary water utility. The outrage...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Supports give way on semitrailer box, injuring workers in Chesterfield Twp.

Two people were injured Tuesday at a Kroger Distribution Center in Chesterfield Township when a semitractor-trailer collapsed, police said. Fire responders found a 22-year-old of Davison with serious chest injuries and a 25-year-old of Clay Township with a serious leg injury just after noon on Tuesday in the parking lot of the distribution center on 23 Mile Road near Gratiot Avenue.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Second Oxford school board member resigns, prompting parental concern

A second school board member from Oxford has resigned in less than a week, prompting questions by parents about why two elected officials would leave at the start of the school year as the district works to recover from the Nov. 30 school shooting. Korey Bailey, the board's treasurer, announced...
EDUCATION
Detroit News

Marrocco pleads guilty in Macomb County corruption scandal

Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco pleaded guilty to attempted extortion Tuesday, two years after being charged in a corruption scandal that saw him fall from being one of Metro Detroit's longest-serving and most powerful politicians. The surprise guilty plea in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

South Redford Schools closed again after cyber attack

Redford — The South Redford School District on Wednesday canceled classes for a second straight day after its computer system was infiltrated, just weeks after federal officials warned that hackers are ramping up attacks against schools across the country. South Redford officials announced the closure in a post to...
REDFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Oxford school shooting suspect to remain in adult jail, judge rules

Pontiac — A judge has again ordered Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley to remain in the Oakland County Jail as he awaits his trial. Crumbley, 16, is charged with killing four fellow students and wounding six others and a teacher after opening fire at the high school Nov. 30. He is charged with 24 felonies and faces life in prison if convicted.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

