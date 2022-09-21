ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Text message scam offers $150,000 of Oneida couple's Powerball winnings

By Ben Bokun
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Lf8o_0i3ayi9H00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — There's a chance you've gotten a text claiming to be from Wisconsin Powerball winners Tammy and Cliff Webster.

One message says the couple is donating $150,000 to 100 random people.

"Wouldn't we like to live in a world where Tammy and Cliff were sharing their million-dollar lottery winnings," Administrator for the Wisconsin Division of Trade and Consumer Protection Lara Sutherlin said.

That's not the case with a new scam text that's asking some Green Bay area residents for their name, address and phone carrier to claim the prize.

"This is a basic fishing attempt and they take all different forms," Sutherlin said. "They usually come in the form of an email or a text."

After messaging the number, we were told "congratulations" for winning $150,000. But the scammer asked for more details like date of birth, email address and monthly income.

"They partner it with real facts and real time about something that's happening to give it that air of truth," Sutherlin said. "And then they send out thousands of these."

We also called the scammer's number, and there was no answer.

"They get a little bit of information from here, they get another little bit of information from there, and they put it all together," Sutherlin said.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, 115 official lottery scam complaints have been filed since November of 2020. And 15 are about this particular case.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office gets complaints daily.

"A lot of times when it's reported after the fact, it's nearly impossible for us to get their money back," Captain of Professional Standards Jody Lemmens said.

If you fall victim, law enforcement says you should report it. It can help educate the public about how these scams are happening.

"The only way to make money is in the honest way," Lemmens said. "So if you're looking to do it like this, chances are you're gonna be at a higher risk to be scammed. So please, you have to be the first line of defense for yourself."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

New area code coming to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Oneida, WI
Green Bay, WI
Lifestyle
Oneida, WI
Lifestyle
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin

Have you ever been to Wisconsin? If you have visited this beautiful state before and you are looking for new places to explore, I've made a list with three beautiful but underrated places in Wisconsin that you should definitely explore if you haven't already. And if you've never been to Wisconsin, these places are a great starting point. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite places in Wisconsin in the comments.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled for missing Wisconsin teen

State officials have canceled an AMBER Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl. Authorities say Laniyah Hampton has been found. No additional information has been released. See our original reporting, below. An AMBER Alert has been activated for a missing 17-year-old girl, according to the statewide alert system. Laniyah R. Hampton...
MADISON, WI
CBS Minnesota

"Truly incredible": 3,000-year-old canoe recovered from Wisconsin's Lake Mendota

Featured video is a CBS News report from 2021MADISON, Wis. -- A second ancient canoe has been recovered from Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin.According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, a 3,000-year-old dugout canoe was recovered by maritime archeologists with the historical society and partners from the state's tribal nations. It's believed to be the oldest canoe discovered in the Great Lake region by about 1,000 years. Radiocarbon dating places it at 1,000 B.C.Less than one year ago, a 1,200-year-old canoe was discovered in the same lake - and drew international attention, the historical society said."Finding an additional historically significant...
MADISON, WI
wwisradio.com

Gas Prices Climbing Again In Wisconsin

Gas prices are once again rising after months of declines. The latest data from Triple-A shows the average price for regular-unleaded in Wisconsin is three dollars, 47 cents a gallon — that’s three cents a gallon higher than it was a week ago. The cheapest gas on average in Wisconsin is in Sheboygan County at three-36 a gallon, while the most expensive is in St. Croix County at three-70 a gallon. The current national average is three-68 a gallon.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Winners#Wisconsin Powerball
wearegreenbay.com

Chad Weininger to run for Green Bay mayor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Chad Weininger, the Director of Administration for Brown County, has filed paperwork to start running for the position of mayor in Green Bay, Wisconsin. According to a release, his actions on Wednesday will allow him to talk to voters about his potential campaign and...
GREEN BAY, WI
wiproud.com

‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Investigation into woman’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin leads to arrest

(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin woman was arrested following a drug investigation into her activities in communities across the northern part of the state. According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Lexi Mattson was arrested on September 12 following an investigation into her drug activities. Lac Du Flambeau Tribal Police Department and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office have reportedly been working on getting information on Mattson’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
WBAY Green Bay

Arrest warrant issued after Clintonville carjacking

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - An elderly Michigan man was carjacked at a gas station in Clintonville Tuesday. A felony arrest warrant is issued for Seth Genereau, who police say arrived at the gas station in a different stolen car. Clintonville police say Genereau stole a 1965 red Ford from Hortonville....
CLINTONVILLE, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
fox9.com

Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
RIVER FALLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Florida man killed in Door County crash

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 9/22. A 78-year-old Florida man was killed in a crash in Door County Wednesday. At about 2:43 p.m., the Door County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on State Highway 42 north of Walker Road in the town of Sevastopol. Deputies found...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Appleton woman accused of embezzling from employer

APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton woman is accused of embezzling more than $335,000 from her employer. Stacey Gersmehl is charged in Outagamie County Court with one count of Felony Theft in a Business Setting. According to the criminal complaint, Gersmehl used a personal account to transfer fees paid to...
APPLETON, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy