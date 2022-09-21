ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

One arrested after escaping police on foot following robbery

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
A suspect is facing multiple charges after being arrested by police in connection to a robbery at Anthem Smoke and Gift Shop on Tuesday.

Multiple police agencies worked together to find one of two robbery suspects who escaped on foot at Aliante Casino on Tuesday.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Henderson Police Department, two men entered a business in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive around 3:25 p.m.

One of the men was reportedly seen with a firearm on surveillance video. Police say both suspects fled the scene in a pickup truck with an undisclosed amount of money.

This prompted a short pursuit by the responding officers before LVMPD Air took over the pursuit.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was assisting the Henderson Police Department in locating the two suspects. Reports say the two suspects were found at Aliante Casino, but soon escaped on foot. North Las Vegas Police joined the pursuit shortly after the suspects' escape.

Tuesday night, one of the suspects was taken into custody by Henderson Police. He was identified as 38-year-old Sean Lopez and was booked on the charges below:

  • 1 count Robbery with a Deadly Weapon
  • 1 count Burglary While in Possession of a Firearm/Deadly Weapon
  • 1 count Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Deadly Weapon
  • 1 count Driver Disobey Peace Officer, Endangering other Person/Property
  • 1 count False Statement to Obstruct a Public Officer

#Robbery#Anthem Smoke#Gift Shop#Aliante Casino#Lvmpd Air#North Las Vegas Police#Henderson Police#Firearm Deadly Weapon
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

