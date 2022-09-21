ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, OH

UPDATE: Two people have died after BP-Husky Refinery fire in Oregon

By By David Jacobs / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43xMdt_0i3ayVci00

Two people injured in an Ohio oil refinery fire have died, officials reported Wednesday.

The individuals, whose names have not been released, were initially reported to be injured in the fire, which started Tuesday night at BP's Husky Toledo Refinery.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals,” BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement. “All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”

There was no word on how it started or the extent of the damage.

The city of Oregon Fire Department responded at about 7 p.m. as smoke and flames were seen coming from the facility.

According to Ms. Baldino, the fire was extinguished Tuesday at around 10:15 p.m. and the refinery was safely shut down and remains offline Wednesday.

“Our highest priority remains the safety of our staff, the responders and the public and we continue to update local, state, and federal officials,” she said.

The refinery, located just east of Toledo, can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil per day and “has been an important part of the region’s economy for more than 100 years,” according to BP’s website.

BP announced last month it had agreed to sell its 50 percent interest in the Husky Toledo Refinery to its joint venture partner Cenovus Energy.

Christopher Howard, who said friends and family work at the facility, said that he learned about the fire and responded outside the facility to check on the situation.

He said a giant plume of black smoke was seen and people reported feeling the ground shaking from an explosion.

The cause of the fire was not known.

Motorists were stopped outside the refinery at 4001 Cedar Point Rd. to look at the flames extending into the nighttime sky.

Comments / 5

Related
sent-trib.com

Chicken killings: a moral catastrophe we can’t afford to neglect

Although this horrible news was not widely reported, readers need to know about an outbreak of bird flu two weeks ago at one of the largest poultry factory farms in Ohio, located in the Toledo area. A brief article on page 3 of the Sept. 8 edition stated that this outbreak would result in euthanizing “roughly 3 million chickens.”
TOLEDO, OH
whbc.com

Gas Prices Up Following Deadly Refinery Fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The deadly Toledo refinery fire as well as already-tight gasoline supplies have prices at the pump increasing, especially in the Midwest. In Stark County, the AAA average price Saturday morning was $3.53, up 17-cents from Friday morning. GasBuddy has price leaders hitting...
STARK COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Victims of BP Husky Refinery fire identified

OREGON, Ohio — The identities of the two workers killed in a fire at the BP Husky Refinery on Tuesday night have been released. Brothers Ben and Max Morrissey were part of the United Steelworkers Local 1-346. The Union reported that the brothers leave behind families, including young children.
OREGON, OH
WTOL 11

Man injured after shots fired outside east Toledo 7-11 Saturday, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Saturday shortly before 2 a.m. outside the 7-11 convenience store at 537 Woodville Avenue. Upon arriving, crews found a 37-year-old man in the parking lot. He was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right foot. According to the report, the man told police he got into a fight with another man at the store. During the fight, the man shot at the victim.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Oregon, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Toledo, OH
Accidents
State
Oregon State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Oregon, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
Fox 19

Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Two brothers die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire, OSHA investigating

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at the facility Tuesday. Representatives of BP confirmed that two people were killed after sustaining injuries in the fire. According to The Blade, the two who were killed...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

VIDEO: Family escapes fire on Flanders in BG

A family of four escaped a house fire Sunday night on Flanders Avenue. A couple and their two children are safe, said Capt. Terry Busch, with the Bowling Green Fire Division. Fire was blazing through the roof upon arrival around 9:30 p.m., he said. “They made an initial attack and...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
CBS News

2 employees killed in blaze at BP refinery in Ohio

Two people have died as a result of injuries they sustained in a large fire that broke out Tuesday evening at a BP oil refinery near Toledo, Ohio, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to CBS News. Video and images posted to social media showed huge flames and black smoke billowing from the facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Refinery#Economy#Accident#Bp Husky Refinery#Bp#Oregon Fire Department#The Husky Toledo Refinery#Cenovus Energy
13abc.com

Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant eyesore troubles disabled neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Barrow St. there’s a vacant, overgrown eyesore that’s been troubling neighbors for years. So much so, that they’ve named the home’s backyard “the jungle”. The home has garnered attention before, as 13abc has covered the property previously. Kevin Perrine...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD responds to car chase and shooting overnight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight, the Toledo Police Department responded to an incident where someone said two cars were chasing and shooting at them. According to TPD, the incident started at a bar where shots were fired. The caller was pulled over at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Monroe...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13abc.com

Toledo-Lucas County extends latest round of rental assistance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program application will remain open until the end of the year. The application portal assists eligible households with up to 15 months of assistance. The program includes current, future, and even past-due rent. In addition, new renters’ fees, security deposits, utility deposits, and utility payments are also included.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Man allegedly found with gun in vehicle following harassment complaint at Kroger

SANDUSKY – A 65-year-old man was arrested on September 16 after he was allegedly found to be driving intoxicated with a firearm outside Kroger. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the Perkins Avenue grocery store for a report of trouble with an individual. When officers arrived, according to the report, an employee told officers that for the past week, while she was outside on her break, a man has been trying to speak with her and have her come to his vehicle. She added that he has ignored her request to have him leave and wants him to stop harassing her and be trespassed from the store.
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Driver crashes into central Toledo duplex early Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a duplex in central Toledo early Thursday morning. This incident happened on the 100-block of West Bancroft near Warren Street around 3 a.m. Toledo Police say the driver lost control of their van and drove off...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy