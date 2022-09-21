UPDATE: Two people have died after BP-Husky Refinery fire in Oregon

Two people injured in an Ohio oil refinery fire have died, officials reported Wednesday.

The individuals, whose names have not been released, were initially reported to be injured in the fire, which started Tuesday night at BP's Husky Toledo Refinery.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals,” BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement. “All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”

There was no word on how it started or the extent of the damage.

The city of Oregon Fire Department responded at about 7 p.m. as smoke and flames were seen coming from the facility.

According to Ms. Baldino, the fire was extinguished Tuesday at around 10:15 p.m. and the refinery was safely shut down and remains offline Wednesday.

“Our highest priority remains the safety of our staff, the responders and the public and we continue to update local, state, and federal officials,” she said.

The refinery, located just east of Toledo, can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil per day and “has been an important part of the region’s economy for more than 100 years,” according to BP’s website.

BP announced last month it had agreed to sell its 50 percent interest in the Husky Toledo Refinery to its joint venture partner Cenovus Energy.

Christopher Howard, who said friends and family work at the facility, said that he learned about the fire and responded outside the facility to check on the situation.

He said a giant plume of black smoke was seen and people reported feeling the ground shaking from an explosion.

Motorists were stopped outside the refinery at 4001 Cedar Point Rd. to look at the flames extending into the nighttime sky.