Boise, ID

Scotland visitor rescues drowning man on Boise River

By By EMILY WHITE
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

Catherine Yokan believes her life jacket saved two lives on Saturday near Lucky Peak, when the 30-year-old Scotland resident rescued a drowning man on the Boise River.

Yokan and her friend, Anna Neubert, were paddleboarding on the river on Saturday afternoon. They had flown to Boise from Scotland and were visiting Yokan’s family expecting a “chill” day on the river, Neubert said. About half the people on the river were wearing life jackets, according to Yokan.

“When you go out to start paddleboarding it can be quite calm, but once you get into the river, there’s a bit of a current,” Yokan said. “It can be deceptively easy going down and then you realize that you have to turn around and come back up.”

As they floated down the river, they noticed a man without a life jacket paddleboarding upstream — struggling with the current.

After a few minutes, the man fell off his board.

“He yelled at us to see if we could help him flip the board over, but it was really difficult to get to him because of the current we were already downstream, and so we had to battle back up, trying to get to him,” Yokan said.

Given how young and fit he was, Neubert said, she wasn’t expecting anything bad to happen, but things quickly escalated.

His board wasn’t tethered to him and within a couple minutes he had let go of it, losing it to the current. Without a life jacket on, the man swam to keep afloat.

After a minute of swimming, Yokan said, he started yelling for help.

“I didn’t really think, I just jumped in. But then on the way there I was like ‘Oh shoot, he’s a big guy, I hope he doesn’t pull me under,’” Yokan said. “I just kept going because the lifejacket I had on was really good.”

As she watched her friend abandon her paddleboard to help the man, waves of panic and terror came over Neubert.

“What was really scary for me to watch is when she got to him, he was kind of leaning on her and she was starting to sink a bit,” Neubert said. “Living in Scotland, there has been so many reported drownings where people have jumped after and drowned as well.”

Neubert felt helpless, but after about 30 seconds, she said Yokan had successfully brought the man to shore.

“He was quite shocked I think,” Yokan said. “He said he was embarrassed.”

Yokan had completed lifeguard training nearly 10 years ago and said her instinct just kicked in.

“He just kept telling me that his legs gave up and he kept getting cramps,” Neubert said. “Had we not seen him, God knows what would have happened.”

Neubert said the man was eager to get back into the water after he was pulled ashore, but she made him wait with her while Yokan retrieved the paddleboards. Together, Neubert and Yokan watched him paddle across the river and walk on the shore.

Yokan has been very humble about her river rescue, but it’s obvious she saved that man’s life, Neubert said.

“It’s a lot cooler to have a life jacket on, than it is to drown,” Yokan said. “I had my lifejacket on, which, I think, saved us both.”

Earlier this summer, there were three drownings at Lucky Peak recorded in a two-week span, the Idaho Press previously reported. None of the victims had worn life jackets.

According to Patrick Orr, public information officer for Ada County Sheriff’s Office, people who are paddleboarding, kayaking or canoeing down the river are required to have life jackets, a whistle or horn and an invasive species sticker.

“Our advice is for all boaters to wear a life jacket at all times. Regardless of where you may be, the water in Idaho is very cold — especially in Lucky Peak and the Boise River,” Orr said in an email. “If you fall into frigid water, and can’t get to the lifejacket or whistle, what good are they?”

