ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depauw, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

ISP: Kokomo man sideswipes car on I-69 while driving drunk on I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man was arrested Monday after sideswiping a car on the side of the road, according to state police. Just after 5 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County.
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Petersburg man found dead during welfare check

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police is investigating the death of a Petersburg man who was found in his apartment during a welfare check on Tuesday, according to police. At 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 600 block of Main Street where they...
PETERSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

Investigators issue preliminary report on fatal French Lick plane crash

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WISH) — The National Transportation Safety Board has issued its preliminary report on a fatal plane crash at French Lick Municipal Airport. A family member told the NTSB that on Aug. 27, the pilot flew to Fischer’s Airport in New Memphis, Ill., in a Beech B-35 single-engine aircraft, to attend a family event.
FRENCH LICK, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy