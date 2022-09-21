Read full article on original website
NO INJURIES IN CRASH LAST SATURDAY
No injuries were reported in a crash in White Township that happened last Saturday morning. State Police say the crash happened at 10:17 AM on Oakland Avenue in White Township. Erin McGrath of Indiana was driving her car out of a parking lot to make a left turn onto Oakland Avenue. She did not check to see if she would be clear in making the turn, and Collided with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl from Arcadia. 59-year-old Richard Canton of Indiana was also in the other car. He also escaped injury.
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE RELEASE DETAILS ON WEDNESDAY CRASH
Indiana Borough Police released information on a crash that happened yesterday within the borough. Officers say they were called to the 100 block of North 4th Street around 7:15 yesterday morning for an accident involving two cars. They say 34-year-old Joshua King of Greensburg was in his blue Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck when he was struck by a green Chevy Silverado driven by an unnamed juvenile.
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE WARNS PUBLIC OF FAKE EMAIL
Officials with the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce are warning the public of a fake email going around the area. They say an email is circulating saying it is coming from the Chamber of Commerce and it is asking recipients to open an attachment. They have not disclosed what the attachment is but they say it is not from the Chamber, and to not open either the email or the attachment.
Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald’s on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
TROOP A PRIMARY PHONE NUMBER OUT OF SERVICE
State police from the Indiana barracks announced this afternoon that their primary phone number is out-of-service. Troopers said in a news release that anyone needing to contact Troop A for any reason is asked to call 9-1-1 and dispatchers will route the call to them. An update will follow when phone service is restored.
Cops investigate another report of $12k stolen from Skills machine
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a second theft case involving a Skills machine, though this time, it’s in Clearfield County. Sometime between July 26 at 7:05 to 8:05 p.m., someone stole approximately $12,000 from a Skills machine at a building along Walton Street in Decatur Township, according to troopers. Just yesterday, […]
Police: More than $12k, Skills machine stolen in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary where someone reportedly made off with a Skills Redemption Center machine. The machine itself is valued at $10,000 and it had nearly $13,000 in cash inside of it. The burglary happened at a business on River Road in Blair Township (East Freedom) on Sept. […]
DA: Two in custody following early morning bust in Johnstown's West End
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say two individuals were taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a search warrant was executed at a home in the West End section of Johnstown. Authorities say members of the Cambria County SERT, the Pennsylvania Office...
Suspect in custody following shooting in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Arnold, Westmoreland County. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Leechman Street. Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers said the victim was taken to a Pittsburgh-area hospital by ambulance. The identity of the suspect...
Ford pickup stolen out of Somerset County, search continues
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are asking anyone with information on a stolen inoperable Ford truck to come forward to help solve the case. State police were told the theft took place sometime between Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. to Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the 14700 block of Main […]
INDIANA COUNTY JAIL SUSPENDS VISITATION
The Indiana County Jail has announced that visitation at the facility has been suspended. According to an announcement on the jail’s Facebook page, visitation at the county lockup has been suspended until October 5th. People are encouraged to check back with the Facebook page or call to see if visitation has opened for the weekend of October 8th.
FIRST RESPONDERS HAVE QUIET WEDNESDAY
Wednesday was a relatively quiet day for first responders. Only three calls were reported by Indiana County 911 yesterday. Homer City fire and police departments were dispatched at 4:33 PM to a location on East Church Street to help EMT’s on scene. Tunnelton fire department, state police and Lifestat...
TREE REMOVAL WILL PROMPT CLOSURE OF INDIANA BOROUGH STREET
Indiana Borough Officials have announced that a portion of one of the main roads in the borough will be blocked off tomorrow for the removal of a large tree. In an announcement on the Borough’s Website and Facebook page, Indiana Borough officials said that tomorrow, School Street between South 7th and South Carpenter Avenue will be closed off for the tree removal project. The road will be closed completely during the work, and the closure is expected to run from 8 AM to 3 PM.
FORMER OWNER OF INDIANA MALL PASSES AWAY
One of the developers of the Indiana Mall has passed away. Officials with the Indiana Mall announced in a Facebook post today that George D. Zamias, Sr., developer and original owner of the Indiana Mall, passed away at the age of 92. Zamias was a pioneer in the shopping center...
Bar fight leads to Penn State's The Corner being shot up in New Kensington
Evidence markers show where nearly a dozen bullets struck the Seventh Street side of The Corner, Penn State’s entrepreneurial center in downtown New Kensington last Friday. Damage included a shattered window, marked by one of the the markers still on the building Thursday. New Kensington police did not respond...
Co-defendant testifies in Fayette County homicide and kidnapping trial
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — One week after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping charges, a Fayette County woman took the stand to testify against her former co-defendant. Marjorie Jay told a jury Thursday that Keith Bradshaw planned to kidnap a 16-year-old boy from a Connellsville home...
DAVID CAVES, JR., 78
David Caves, Jr., 78, of Indiana, passed away at Indiana Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Born on May 7, 1944 in Lima, PA, to the late David and Francis (Armstrong) Caves, he served as a Presbyterian (PCUSA) minister. Rev. Caves was a 1962 graduate of Penncrest High...
G. BRUCE JENKINS, 90
G. Bruce Jenkins, 90, of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Indiana, PA. He was born in Bradenville, PA, on March 13, 1932, to the late Robert L. and Rachel M. (Hill) Jenkins. He was a remarkable man—filled with generosity, a tireless work ethic, empathy, optimism, and integrity. He was a role model for us all, and the world is a better place because of him.
FIRE REPORTED IN COAL SILO AT CONEMAUGH POWER PLANT COAL YARD
Fire crews from Indiana and Westmoreland Counties were dispatched last night for a reported structure fire in West Wheatfield Township. Indiana County 911 said the call went out at 6:15 PM for the incident on Power Plant Road. Clyde, Armagh-East Wheatfield, Black Lick, Fairfield, Bolivar and New Florence fire departments were dispatched at the time, along with Citizens Ambulance and the Indiana County HAZMAT team. The fire was reported in a coal silo at the Conemaugh Power Plant Coal Yard.
State Police Calls: Investigation Underway After 2-Year-Old Child Falls Down Stairs in Brady Township
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Investigation Underway After Two-Year-Old Child Falls Down Stairs in Brady Township. Police are investigating an incident involving an injured child that occurred around 10:00 a.m. on August 31 near Hartzfeld Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County.
