Indiana, PA

wccsradio.com

NO INJURIES IN CRASH LAST SATURDAY

No injuries were reported in a crash in White Township that happened last Saturday morning. State Police say the crash happened at 10:17 AM on Oakland Avenue in White Township. Erin McGrath of Indiana was driving her car out of a parking lot to make a left turn onto Oakland Avenue. She did not check to see if she would be clear in making the turn, and Collided with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl from Arcadia. 59-year-old Richard Canton of Indiana was also in the other car. He also escaped injury.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE RELEASE DETAILS ON WEDNESDAY CRASH

Indiana Borough Police released information on a crash that happened yesterday within the borough. Officers say they were called to the 100 block of North 4th Street around 7:15 yesterday morning for an accident involving two cars. They say 34-year-old Joshua King of Greensburg was in his blue Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck when he was struck by a green Chevy Silverado driven by an unnamed juvenile.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE WARNS PUBLIC OF FAKE EMAIL

Officials with the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce are warning the public of a fake email going around the area. They say an email is circulating saying it is coming from the Chamber of Commerce and it is asking recipients to open an attachment. They have not disclosed what the attachment is but they say it is not from the Chamber, and to not open either the email or the attachment.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald’s on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
wccsradio.com

TROOP A PRIMARY PHONE NUMBER OUT OF SERVICE

State police from the Indiana barracks announced this afternoon that their primary phone number is out-of-service. Troopers said in a news release that anyone needing to contact Troop A for any reason is asked to call 9-1-1 and dispatchers will route the call to them. An update will follow when phone service is restored.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Cops investigate another report of $12k stolen from Skills machine

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a second theft case involving a Skills machine, though this time, it’s in Clearfield County. Sometime between July 26 at 7:05 to 8:05 p.m., someone stole approximately $12,000 from a Skills machine at a building along Walton Street in Decatur Township, according to troopers. Just yesterday, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: More than $12k, Skills machine stolen in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary where someone reportedly made off with a Skills Redemption Center machine. The machine itself is valued at $10,000 and it had nearly $13,000 in cash inside of it. The burglary happened at a business on River Road in Blair Township (East Freedom) on Sept. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

DA: Two in custody following early morning bust in Johnstown's West End

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say two individuals were taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a search warrant was executed at a home in the West End section of Johnstown. Authorities say members of the Cambria County SERT, the Pennsylvania Office...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Suspect in custody following shooting in Westmoreland County

ARNOLD, Pa. — A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Arnold, Westmoreland County. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Leechman Street. Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers said the victim was taken to a Pittsburgh-area hospital by ambulance. The identity of the suspect...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA COUNTY JAIL SUSPENDS VISITATION

The Indiana County Jail has announced that visitation at the facility has been suspended. According to an announcement on the jail’s Facebook page, visitation at the county lockup has been suspended until October 5th. People are encouraged to check back with the Facebook page or call to see if visitation has opened for the weekend of October 8th.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS HAVE QUIET WEDNESDAY

Wednesday was a relatively quiet day for first responders. Only three calls were reported by Indiana County 911 yesterday. Homer City fire and police departments were dispatched at 4:33 PM to a location on East Church Street to help EMT’s on scene. Tunnelton fire department, state police and Lifestat...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

TREE REMOVAL WILL PROMPT CLOSURE OF INDIANA BOROUGH STREET

Indiana Borough Officials have announced that a portion of one of the main roads in the borough will be blocked off tomorrow for the removal of a large tree. In an announcement on the Borough’s Website and Facebook page, Indiana Borough officials said that tomorrow, School Street between South 7th and South Carpenter Avenue will be closed off for the tree removal project. The road will be closed completely during the work, and the closure is expected to run from 8 AM to 3 PM.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

FORMER OWNER OF INDIANA MALL PASSES AWAY

One of the developers of the Indiana Mall has passed away. Officials with the Indiana Mall announced in a Facebook post today that George D. Zamias, Sr., developer and original owner of the Indiana Mall, passed away at the age of 92. Zamias was a pioneer in the shopping center...
INDIANA, PA
wtae.com

Co-defendant testifies in Fayette County homicide and kidnapping trial

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — One week after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping charges, a Fayette County woman took the stand to testify against her former co-defendant. Marjorie Jay told a jury Thursday that Keith Bradshaw planned to kidnap a 16-year-old boy from a Connellsville home...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

DAVID CAVES, JR., 78

David Caves, Jr., 78, of Indiana, passed away at Indiana Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Born on May 7, 1944 in Lima, PA, to the late David and Francis (Armstrong) Caves, he served as a Presbyterian (PCUSA) minister. Rev. Caves was a 1962 graduate of Penncrest High...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

G. BRUCE JENKINS, 90

G. Bruce Jenkins, 90, of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Indiana, PA. He was born in Bradenville, PA, on March 13, 1932, to the late Robert L. and Rachel M. (Hill) Jenkins. He was a remarkable man—filled with generosity, a tireless work ethic, empathy, optimism, and integrity. He was a role model for us all, and the world is a better place because of him.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRE REPORTED IN COAL SILO AT CONEMAUGH POWER PLANT COAL YARD

Fire crews from Indiana and Westmoreland Counties were dispatched last night for a reported structure fire in West Wheatfield Township. Indiana County 911 said the call went out at 6:15 PM for the incident on Power Plant Road. Clyde, Armagh-East Wheatfield, Black Lick, Fairfield, Bolivar and New Florence fire departments were dispatched at the time, along with Citizens Ambulance and the Indiana County HAZMAT team. The fire was reported in a coal silo at the Conemaugh Power Plant Coal Yard.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Investigation Underway After 2-Year-Old Child Falls Down Stairs in Brady Township

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Investigation Underway After Two-Year-Old Child Falls Down Stairs in Brady Township. Police are investigating an incident involving an injured child that occurred around 10:00 a.m. on August 31 near Hartzfeld Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

