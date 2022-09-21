Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Black & Gold" Release Date Revealed
Drake has a huge streetwear empire thanks to his time with Nike. One of his latest creations is none other than his NOCTA brand, which is a nice merge of both streetwear and sportswear. Over the last year or so, NOCTA has come through with various sneakers, including some colorways of the Nike Hot Step Air Terra.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023
While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
sneakernews.com
Travis Scott And Jordan Brand Might Have An Air Jordan 7 In The Works
Upon the beginning of 2022, many were unsure whether or not Nike would continue their collaborative relationship with Travis Scott. But now half a year later, it’s clear the Swoosh had no intentions of cutting ties with the renowned artist, as we’ve since witnessed the release of his Air Max 1s, Air Trainer 1s, and yet another colorway of his Air Jordan 1 Low. The latter sneaker even has two sequels in the works — “Black/Phantom” and “Sail/Black” — which are but an appetizer for La Flame’s next project.
Complex
J Balvin Explains His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration: ‘Everything I Do Has to Tell a Story’
Like his first Air Jordan collaboration, the latest special edition sneaker design from reggaeton superstar J Balvin is a radiant one. His Air Jordan 2, which is finally dropping next week after months of teasers, features a light-up Wings logo on the tongue that illuminates when pressed. More than just a bell or whistle, that detail has an important meaning to the message of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2.
sneakernews.com
WMNS Exclusive Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Olive” Expected To Release Spring 2023
It’s clear that Travis Scott and Jordan Brand are going all in on the Air Jordan 1 Low OG, as multiple collaborative colorways have surfaced in the last few months. And today — only a week after official images of the “Black/Phantom” appeared — leaks have revealed that a WMNS Exclusive pair is expected to land sometime during Spring 2023.
sneakernews.com
CLOT Looks To The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” For Their Jordan Delta 2 Collaboration
A long-standing associate of the Nike umbrella — having worked with the Swoosh, Converse, and, of course, Jordan Brand — CLOT has produced a wide range of collaborative sneakers over the course of the past few years and beyond. And for their latest effort, the label is going a bit against the grain, highlighting one of the Jumpman’s unsung heroes: the Jordan Delta 2.
hotnewhiphop.com
J. Cole Trends In Light Of Ime Udoka-Nia Long Cheating Scandal
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble right now, personally and professionally. Last night, it was revealed that Udoka had an affair with a staff member on the Celtics, which is against the team's rules. The relationship was, in fact, consensual, although he still broke an important franchise rule.
Kanye West Already Wants to Move on From Gap Deal, Calls Gap and Adidas His ‘New Baby Mamas’ – Report
After a number of rants and call-outs aimed directly at Gap and Adidas, Kanye West is ready to move on from working with his corporate partners when the deals expire, comparing them to "baby mamas." In an interview with Bloomberg that was published on Monday (Sept. 12), Kanye West made...
Drake Cracks Jokes About Kanye West, Tyga & More At Nike Maxim Awards
Drake Cracks Jokes About Kanye West, Tyga & More At Nike Maxim Awards
Rising Philly Rapper OT7 Quanny Releases New Single ‘Dame Lillard’ Produced By PYRO-Z5
Philly artist OT7 Quanny is back with his latest single produced by Pyro-Z5, and it’s dedicated to an NBA veteran.
HipHopDX.com
Nelly Suggests He’s Responsible For Nike Air Force 1s Price Hike: ‘We Ain’t Get No Residuals’
Nelly has suggested he’s partially responsible for the price hike of Nike Air Force 1s in the early 2000s. In an interview with Complex’s Sneaker Shopping, Nelly spoke about some of his favorite shoes including the Nike Air Force 1s, which were long theorized to have been revived in popularity thanks to the St. Louis rapper’s 2002 hit single “Air Force Ones.”
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Hype’ Season 2 on HBO Max, Where Co-Signers Continue Their Search For Streetwear’s Next Top Voice
THE HYPE – SEASON 2: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?. Opening Shot: Los Angeles, and the downtown Fashion District. Inside the sunny warehouse space The Hype calls home, we see the show’s three judges or “co-signers” as they inspect racks of vibrant streetwear fashion. The Gist:...
HipHopDX.com
Hip Hop Pioneers Respond To Akademiks Calling Them ‘Dusty’ After LL COOL J Lashing
Exclusive – Akademiks is facing an onslaught of criticism after he referred to the pioneers and architects of Hip Hop as “dusty” in one of his recent Twitch rants. In addition to LL COOL J, who berated the media personality on Wednesday night (September 21), Scorpio of groundbreaking Hip Hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has spoken out about Akademiks’ comments, telling HipHopDX he was way off base.
