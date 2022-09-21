ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

hotnewhiphop.com

Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Black & Gold" Release Date Revealed

Drake has a huge streetwear empire thanks to his time with Nike. One of his latest creations is none other than his NOCTA brand, which is a nice merge of both streetwear and sportswear. Over the last year or so, NOCTA has come through with various sneakers, including some colorways of the Nike Hot Step Air Terra.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023

While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Travis Scott And Jordan Brand Might Have An Air Jordan 7 In The Works

Upon the beginning of 2022, many were unsure whether or not Nike would continue their collaborative relationship with Travis Scott. But now half a year later, it’s clear the Swoosh had no intentions of cutting ties with the renowned artist, as we’ve since witnessed the release of his Air Max 1s, Air Trainer 1s, and yet another colorway of his Air Jordan 1 Low. The latter sneaker even has two sequels in the works — “Black/Phantom” and “Sail/Black” — which are but an appetizer for La Flame’s next project.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

J Balvin Explains His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration: ‘Everything I Do Has to Tell a Story’

Like his first Air Jordan collaboration, the latest special edition sneaker design from reggaeton superstar J Balvin is a radiant one. His Air Jordan 2, which is finally dropping next week after months of teasers, features a light-up Wings logo on the tongue that illuminates when pressed. More than just a bell or whistle, that detail has an important meaning to the message of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Lifestyle
sneakernews.com

WMNS Exclusive Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Olive” Expected To Release Spring 2023

It’s clear that Travis Scott and Jordan Brand are going all in on the Air Jordan 1 Low OG, as multiple collaborative colorways have surfaced in the last few months. And today — only a week after official images of the “Black/Phantom” appeared — leaks have revealed that a WMNS Exclusive pair is expected to land sometime during Spring 2023.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

CLOT Looks To The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” For Their Jordan Delta 2 Collaboration

A long-standing associate of the Nike umbrella — having worked with the Swoosh, Converse, and, of course, Jordan Brand — CLOT has produced a wide range of collaborative sneakers over the course of the past few years and beyond. And for their latest effort, the label is going a bit against the grain, highlighting one of the Jumpman’s unsung heroes: the Jordan Delta 2.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole Trends In Light Of Ime Udoka-Nia Long Cheating Scandal

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble right now, personally and professionally. Last night, it was revealed that Udoka had an affair with a staff member on the Celtics, which is against the team's rules. The relationship was, in fact, consensual, although he still broke an important franchise rule.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rj Barrett
HipHopDX.com

Nelly Suggests He’s Responsible For Nike Air Force 1s Price Hike: ‘We Ain’t Get No Residuals’

Nelly has suggested he’s partially responsible for the price hike of Nike Air Force 1s in the early 2000s. In an interview with Complex’s Sneaker Shopping, Nelly spoke about some of his favorite shoes including the Nike Air Force 1s, which were long theorized to have been revived in popularity thanks to the St. Louis rapper’s 2002 hit single “Air Force Ones.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
HipHopDX.com

Hip Hop Pioneers Respond To Akademiks Calling Them ‘Dusty’ After LL COOL J Lashing

Exclusive – Akademiks is facing an onslaught of criticism after he referred to the pioneers and architects of Hip Hop as “dusty” in one of his recent Twitch rants. In addition to LL COOL J, who berated the media personality on Wednesday night (September 21), Scorpio of groundbreaking Hip Hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has spoken out about Akademiks’ comments, telling HipHopDX he was way off base.
HIP HOP

