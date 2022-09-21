ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

CN2 Picture of The Day 09-22-2022

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County School District selected Mica Parker, a first-grade teacher at Heath Springs Elementary, as the Teacher of the Year!. Parker was given a 1-thousand dollar check to spend in her classroom and she gets to use a new Ford EcoSport for the year.
Everyone Is A Winner At Miracle Park’s Battle Of The Carolinas

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Miracle Park one year anniversary Celebration came to an end with the Battle of the Carolinas baseball game. The game was played between our very own Rock Hill Miracle League team, and an opposing Charlotte team. Every player who has some kind of disability, was given the chance to hit, run the bases, and play defense.
Irmo gets ready for 48th annual Okra Strut

The town of Irmo is preparing for another year of the annual Okra Strut. Many individuals in the Midlands will strut their way to the free festival this weekend for two days of family fun and entertainment. Irmo’s festival dates back to the early 1970s when the Lake Murray-Irmo Woman’s...
Roy Rector Suicide Awareness Ride Set for Saturday

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – September is Suicide Prevention Month and one family in Chester County is working to keep their son’s memory alive and help others who may be struggling. Yvonne Rector’s son Roy, died by suicide when he was 16 years old, back in 2004....
Carolina Connection – Carowind’s Blvd Exit Makeover

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carowinds Blvd Exit 90 off of I-77 is targeted for a makeover and CN2 is talking with Assistant County Engineer Patrick Hamilton about the big price, the project and what we can expect. Funding includes:. $64.3 Million Grant. Local Match of $21.4 Million.
Manager Resigns – Looking to be Closer to Family

CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City Manager in York has announced his resignation. Seth Duncan says he is heading to Mauldin, South Carolina where he will serve as city administrator. He says he made the decision so he could be closer to his family. His official...
Fight the Power: Black Columbia artists share experiences on working in the South, Columbia

I was a hip-hop dude performing in Columbia for more than 20 years. I quickly discovered that being a young Black artist, I could always feel that things seemed to be more difficult for me to have outlets to showcase and share my art. Some venues had a "we just don't do rap" policy. Other spots over the years got flat out caught using racist tactics and not wanting any Black folks. It's something that's gotten better but there are still challenges.
Another earthquake hits South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
Lexington Medical Center Irmo Okra Strut 2022 Schedule of entertainment

The Root Doctors, they continue to be the southeast’s premiere party band playing all our your favorite cover tunes new and old. Cowboy Mouth, For over two decades Cowboy Mouth has dished up it’s unique style of rock & Roll gumbo. It is sure to be a raucous, redemptive live music experience.
Charlotte man shatters vertebrae while working on home project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doing home improvement yourself can save money, but it also comes with risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were more than 24,000 home improvement injuries that sent patients to the hospital in 2020. A Charlotte contractor says he severely injured his back when...
Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
