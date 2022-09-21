Read full article on original website
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – MEETINGS TONIGHT: Jack & Jill of America and Race & Reconciliation
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tonight Jack and Jill and Race and Reconciliation of Rock Hill are meeting to encourage and empower. The Upper Palmetto Chapter of Jack and Jill of America is a newly chartered chapter serving York and Lancaster counties. This is a group of mothers...
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day 09-22-2022
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County School District selected Mica Parker, a first-grade teacher at Heath Springs Elementary, as the Teacher of the Year!. Parker was given a 1-thousand dollar check to spend in her classroom and she gets to use a new Ford EcoSport for the year.
cn2.com
Everyone Is A Winner At Miracle Park’s Battle Of The Carolinas
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Miracle Park one year anniversary Celebration came to an end with the Battle of the Carolinas baseball game. The game was played between our very own Rock Hill Miracle League team, and an opposing Charlotte team. Every player who has some kind of disability, was given the chance to hit, run the bases, and play defense.
cn2.com
Rock Hill PD Creates New Division to Focus on Homeless, Teen Violence
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The homeless population, teen violence and opioid overdoses, all huge problems leaders say they are dealing with right here in the city of Rock Hill. So much so the Rock Hill Police Department has created a new division within its department to focus...
coladaily.com
Irmo gets ready for 48th annual Okra Strut
The town of Irmo is preparing for another year of the annual Okra Strut. Many individuals in the Midlands will strut their way to the free festival this weekend for two days of family fun and entertainment. Irmo’s festival dates back to the early 1970s when the Lake Murray-Irmo Woman’s...
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina City Is Among The Best For Country Music Lovers
If I had to guess which North or South Carolina city made the list for best country music fans, I probably would not have guessed this city. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE this city and get there as often as I can but this was kind of a surprise (to me).
cn2.com
CN2 Business Spotlight – Organic Bronze Bar Bringing a Healthy Glow to Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Though summer is coming to an end, a new business in Fort Mill is offering a service where you can get a sun-kissed glow year round. Just opening its doors this month, Organic Bronze Bar offers an all natural, air-brushed tan they say is a healthy alternative to UV tanning and toxic chemicals.
cn2.com
Roy Rector Suicide Awareness Ride Set for Saturday
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – September is Suicide Prevention Month and one family in Chester County is working to keep their son’s memory alive and help others who may be struggling. Yvonne Rector’s son Roy, died by suicide when he was 16 years old, back in 2004....
These 3 Charlotte suburbs ranked among the best in the nation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people want to escape the hustle and bustle of a large city and settle their family down in a nice suburb. But with sprawling metropolitan areas, it's sometimes hard to choose which one will be best. A recent SmartAsset study revealed the best suburbs to...
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Carowind’s Blvd Exit Makeover
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carowinds Blvd Exit 90 off of I-77 is targeted for a makeover and CN2 is talking with Assistant County Engineer Patrick Hamilton about the big price, the project and what we can expect. Funding includes:. $64.3 Million Grant. Local Match of $21.4 Million.
cn2.com
Manager Resigns – Looking to be Closer to Family
CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City Manager in York has announced his resignation. Seth Duncan says he is heading to Mauldin, South Carolina where he will serve as city administrator. He says he made the decision so he could be closer to his family. His official...
The Post and Courier
Fight the Power: Black Columbia artists share experiences on working in the South, Columbia
I was a hip-hop dude performing in Columbia for more than 20 years. I quickly discovered that being a young Black artist, I could always feel that things seemed to be more difficult for me to have outlets to showcase and share my art. Some venues had a "we just don't do rap" policy. Other spots over the years got flat out caught using racist tactics and not wanting any Black folks. It's something that's gotten better but there are still challenges.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake hits South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
Parked trains cause pains for Chester County community
CHESTER, S.C. — Trains keep parking on a stretch of tracks in a Chester County community, blocking lanes and causing big delays for people who need to get from one side of town to the other. The delays because of the trains are causing headaches for residents, but even...
D1 transfer Zaire Scotland making waves at Benedict College early
After starting his career at the Division I level, running back Zaire Scotland is quickly making an impact at Benedict College. The post D1 transfer Zaire Scotland making waves at Benedict College early appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
thenewirmonews.com
Lexington Medical Center Irmo Okra Strut 2022 Schedule of entertainment
The Root Doctors, they continue to be the southeast’s premiere party band playing all our your favorite cover tunes new and old. Cowboy Mouth, For over two decades Cowboy Mouth has dished up it’s unique style of rock & Roll gumbo. It is sure to be a raucous, redemptive live music experience.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte man shatters vertebrae while working on home project
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doing home improvement yourself can save money, but it also comes with risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were more than 24,000 home improvement injuries that sent patients to the hospital in 2020. A Charlotte contractor says he severely injured his back when...
Large percentage of South Carolina students are failing basic subjects, test results show
ROCK HILL, S.C. — There are major concerns among educators in South Carolina after newly released test results show that large percentages of students in local counties are failing basic subjects like biology and US history. During the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials warned that time away from the classroom...
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
