Russell County, AL

Traffic Alert: Alabama 165 in Russell County closed near crash site

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGyiI_0i3awvsQ00

More Details: Georgia man killed in Fort Mitchell crash involving log truck and van

UPDATE 9/20/2022 9:41 p.m. : The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that the roadway is re-opened.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused a road closure in Russell County.

The crash occurred at 5:10 p.m., on Sept. 20, on Alabama 165 near mile marker 20.

ALEA officials said all lanes of the roadway are closed in the area of the crash.

Information about injuries in the incident is not available at this time.

Everyone should find an alternative route.

Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Russell County, AL
WRBL News 3

