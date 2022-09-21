ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

WBTV

Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Roy Rector Suicide Awareness Ride Set for Saturday

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – September is Suicide Prevention Month and one family in Chester County is working to keep their son’s memory alive and help others who may be struggling. Yvonne Rector’s son Roy, died by suicide when he was 16 years old, back in 2004....
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Anson County sheriff dies unexpectedly, officials say

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid has died unexpectedly, the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association confirmed Wednesday. Reid worked as a state trooper in Union County and served in the Army and National Guard before becoming sheriff in 2014. The head of the sheriff’s association called...
ANSON COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
GAFFNEY, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Picture of The Day 09-22-2022

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County School District selected Mica Parker, a first-grade teacher at Heath Springs Elementary, as the Teacher of the Year!. Parker was given a 1-thousand dollar check to spend in her classroom and she gets to use a new Ford EcoSport for the year.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Digital Dashboard – National Seat Check Day

Fort Mill, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This Saturday our friends at Britax, headquartered in Fort Mill are once again offering free car seat checks. September 24th is National Seat Check day, and Certified Technicians will be on hand from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Britax Headquarters on 4140 Pleasant Road in Fort Mill.
FORT MILL, SC
myfoxzone.com

South Carolina mother, boyfriend arrested after baby covered in bruises dies on life support

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested and charged with the death of a four-month-old child in Richland County. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to an area hospital on Sept. 6 after the baby was brought and was unresponsive. Deputies noticed bruises on the baby's body, including the back, arms, legs, and ears.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

