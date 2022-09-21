Read full article on original website
Related
South Carolina couple arrested after 4-month-old dies
The Richland County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Richland Co. couple after the death of a 4-month-old.
WBTV
Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
Parked trains cause pains for Chester County community
CHESTER, S.C. — Trains keep parking on a stretch of tracks in a Chester County community, blocking lanes and causing big delays for people who need to get from one side of town to the other. The delays because of the trains are causing headaches for residents, but even...
cn2.com
Roy Rector Suicide Awareness Ride Set for Saturday
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – September is Suicide Prevention Month and one family in Chester County is working to keep their son’s memory alive and help others who may be struggling. Yvonne Rector’s son Roy, died by suicide when he was 16 years old, back in 2004....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anson County sheriff dies unexpectedly, officials say
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid has died unexpectedly, the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association confirmed Wednesday. Reid worked as a state trooper in Union County and served in the Army and National Guard before becoming sheriff in 2014. The head of the sheriff’s association called...
Worker was dead in SC Belk department store bathroom for 4 days, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said. Bessie Durham, a janitor at the Belk at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday in a bathroom stall, Columbia police said. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom.
WYFF4.com
Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
cn2.com
Rock Hill PD Creates New Division to Focus on Homeless, Teen Violence
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The homeless population, teen violence and opioid overdoses, all huge problems leaders say they are dealing with right here in the city of Rock Hill. So much so the Rock Hill Police Department has created a new division within its department to focus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Not on my watch’: Retired NYPD officer saves woman that drove into Lake Norman
A woman was saved by a citizen who drove into Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, according to Mooresville Fire.
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day 09-22-2022
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County School District selected Mica Parker, a first-grade teacher at Heath Springs Elementary, as the Teacher of the Year!. Parker was given a 1-thousand dollar check to spend in her classroom and she gets to use a new Ford EcoSport for the year.
Driver of pickup truck killed in fiery wreck, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The driver of a pickup truck was killed Wednesday afternoon in York County, state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. on Highway 422 near Stowe Road. The driver lost control of the 1989 Chevy S10 before it flipped several times and...
abccolumbia.com
Coroner identifies body of woman found inside Belk restroom at Columbiana Centre
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Coroner says they have identified a woman who was reported missing and found in a restroom in the Belk location at Columbiana Centre. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the deceased was identified as Ms. Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia. Investigators say the woman...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – National Seat Check Day
Fort Mill, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This Saturday our friends at Britax, headquartered in Fort Mill are once again offering free car seat checks. September 24th is National Seat Check day, and Certified Technicians will be on hand from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Britax Headquarters on 4140 Pleasant Road in Fort Mill.
abccolumbia.com
DHEC: Raccoons found in York and Lexington counties tested positive for rabies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), two raccoons found in York and Lexington counties tested positive for rabies. The infected animal found in York County was located in McConnells, near Love Street and McConnells Highway E. It is the fourth animal...
Worker dies in bathroom at South Carolina Belk store, but body wasn’t found for 4 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said. Bessie Durham, a janitor at the Belk at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday in a bathroom stall, Columbia police said. Her cleaning cart was outside […]
myfoxzone.com
South Carolina mother, boyfriend arrested after baby covered in bruises dies on life support
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested and charged with the death of a four-month-old child in Richland County. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to an area hospital on Sept. 6 after the baby was brought and was unresponsive. Deputies noticed bruises on the baby's body, including the back, arms, legs, and ears.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Winery Finding Home in Fort Lawn, Impact Fees, Sports Report
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The world’s largest wine company, E and J Gallo Winery is less than a month away from opening part of its facility in Chester County. More than $52 Million has been collected in Fort Mill in the form of impact fees since 2018 and not a penny of it has been spent.
Facility investigated twice before elderly resident rescued from nearby woods, state officials say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 79-year-old woman is still recovering after she was rescued from a wooded area three days after walking away from her assisted care facility in Chester County. As Judy Pate recovers in an intensive care unit, her family’s attorney said they are working with law...
fox46.com
Accused ‘serial rapist’ now charged with rape in Lincoln County, authorities say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man Mooresville Police accused of being a “serial rapist” after his arrest in June is now facing charges in Lincoln County, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. 29-year-old Michael Brandon Shinn of Sherrills Ford was arrested in June...
Firefighters: 3 hospitalized after CATS bus driver has medical emergency, hits CMS bus
CHARLOTTE — A school bus driver and a Charlotte Area Transit System bus rider were hurt in a crash when the driver of the CATS bus had a medical emergency, firefighters said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, a CATS bus crashed head-on into a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in...
Comments / 2