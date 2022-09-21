COLUMBIA, S.C. — A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested and charged with the death of a four-month-old child in Richland County. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to an area hospital on Sept. 6 after the baby was brought and was unresponsive. Deputies noticed bruises on the baby's body, including the back, arms, legs, and ears.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO