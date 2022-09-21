ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Paul Smith
2d ago

cut off the public benefits, their not helping me in any manner. They stand around pandering. The only hope they have for their lives is if others Continue to feed them. They have no ambitions to strive towards other than more handouts. I have family members who think that way. I think it's disgusting, they don't see any problem with it. Cut them off in all ways or keep bearing the burden. Your choice.

say what?
2d ago

I live about a half mile from camp squat and there's no hope to be had there. Thefts are up and the non stop parade of dirtbags and crazies walking by and around my apt.complex does not make me feel safe. They are a nuisance and a menace but the problem is not ever going to be fixed because law enforcement completely ignores the problem and has been ignoring the problem for years .They've just let it get worse and get out of control. The city leaders and law enforcement are soft on the homeless issue. I see no light at the end of the long long tunnel and every word I speak is true because I've been dealing with these homeless dirtbags for 8 years now.

Freya'sdottir X
2d ago

time for the taxpayers to sue jewels helping hands, the city and the state.addicts and criminals need to be run out of the county.

KHQ Right Now

WSDOT responds to Spokane sheriff's vow to clear out Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has responded to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich vowing to clear out Camp Hope in mid-October. "The Sheriff’s proposal doesn’t capture the spirit of those conversations and we will continue to work in good faith with willing partners at all...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County experiencing intermittent 911 outages

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is experiencing intermittent 911 outages. Anyone in the middle of an emergency who is unable to reach 911 should hang up and call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. Multiple counties are experiencing issues and authorities are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sheriff Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October. Knezovich sent a letter to Washington State Transportation Secretary Roger Millar detailing his concerns about the homeless encampment. Camp Hope sits on state-owned land within city limits. Knezovich’s letter states his frustrations over the inaction of clearing the camp. Earlier this month, the City...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 90#All Of Us#Homelessness
KREM2

Structure fire reported on Electric Ave in Four Lakes

CHENEY, Wash. — A detached garage is confirmed to be on fire in Four Lakes. According to fire chief Cody Rohrbach with Spokane County Fire District 3, the location of the fire is in the area of 10300 South Electric Avenue. There are concerns that the fire is spreading to nearby structures, including a mobile home.
FOUR LAKES, WA
KREM2

Spokane residents react to city's updated illegal camping ordinance

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in four years, Spokane City Council members voted to update the city's illegal camping ordinance. It is now illegal for someone to camp on any public property under or within 50 feet of a railroad viaduct in downtown police boundaries and within three blocks of a congregate homeless shelter.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

City of Spokane seeking proposals for childcare program

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane is currently seeking proposals from organizations experienced in granting funds to childcare facilities within city limits to administer federal pandemic relief funding. According to a press release from the city, these funds are intended to assist childcare providers with staffing and assist...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Not wanting to make the change’: SPD clearing downtown homeless camps, but is it making a difference?

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are now clearing the streets downtown, but making meaningful change in addressing homelessness is still a challenge. SPD can now enforce sit-and-lie rules and have even more power to clear camps. On Monday, the City Council voted to give police the authority to stop camping regardless of shelter space if they think it’s dangerous for the person or public.
SPOKANE, WA
98.3 The KEY

What Happened with Spokane’s Improper Doctor?

You're here to learn about the alleged improper doctor, or "Dr. Improper," as I like to call him. Before we get to him, though, how about a quick refresher on the oath that doctors take when they start their career. The Hippocratic Oath. You've no doubt heard of the Hippocratic...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

86-year-old woman found dead in Sandpoint hotel

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) is investigating the death of a woman who was reportedly strangled to death. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, SPD responded to a call from the Best Western Edgewater Hotel at 56 Bridge Street. When police arrived, they found an 86-year-old woman dead in a hotel room. It is believed she died of strangulation.
SANDPOINT, ID
