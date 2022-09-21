cut off the public benefits, their not helping me in any manner. They stand around pandering. The only hope they have for their lives is if others Continue to feed them. They have no ambitions to strive towards other than more handouts. I have family members who think that way. I think it's disgusting, they don't see any problem with it. Cut them off in all ways or keep bearing the burden. Your choice.
I live about a half mile from camp squat and there's no hope to be had there. Thefts are up and the non stop parade of dirtbags and crazies walking by and around my apt.complex does not make me feel safe. They are a nuisance and a menace but the problem is not ever going to be fixed because law enforcement completely ignores the problem and has been ignoring the problem for years .They've just let it get worse and get out of control. The city leaders and law enforcement are soft on the homeless issue. I see no light at the end of the long long tunnel and every word I speak is true because I've been dealing with these homeless dirtbags for 8 years now.
time for the taxpayers to sue jewels helping hands, the city and the state.addicts and criminals need to be run out of the county.
