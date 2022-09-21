ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

kswo.com

UPDATE: Fire burns about 30 acres in southern Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Several fire departments from Caddo and Comanche counties are battling a large fire near Cyril. The Fletcher Fire Department was requested to assist around 12:45 p.m. to the area of County Roads 1470 and 2670 in Caddo County. The fire has burned a fairly large...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Officials respond to several fires in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to several fires in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, officials responded to a fire on South Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City. Crews also responded to a fire on South Shields Boulevard, as well as another fire at Pinefield Drive. Officials told KOCO 5 that no...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
news9.com

Crash Kills Motorcycle Rider In Southeast OKC

Crews responded to a crash between a car and a motorcycle in SE Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near SE 74th and Air Depot Blvd. The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was in his...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Man Hit By Car, Killed After Running Into Traffic

Oklahoma City Police said a man was hit by a car and killed at around 1 a.m. Thursday on I-40 near North Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police said dispatchers received several calls about a man acting erratically and running in and out of traffic. OCPD said he was pronounced dead...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Police, Fire Respond To Crash In NE OKC

First responders have arrived at the scene of a wreck that happened around 5:40 a.m. Monday near Northeast 122nd Street and Broadway Extension. Oklahoma City police said at least two have been transported to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Authorities closed the northbound section of Broadway Extension, but it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

Accident causes damage to utilities and sends one to the hospital.

A two vehicle injury accident was reported at 9th Street and Grand Ave in Chickasha around 1:57 AM. on Saturday, September 17th.   One subject was treated by EMS and released at the scene. The other was taken to an area hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.
CHICKASHA, OK
