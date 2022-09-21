Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
UPDATE: Fire burns about 30 acres in southern Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Several fire departments from Caddo and Comanche counties are battling a large fire near Cyril. The Fletcher Fire Department was requested to assist around 12:45 p.m. to the area of County Roads 1470 and 2670 in Caddo County. The fire has burned a fairly large...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in southeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say a motorcyclist has died following a crash in southeast Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Officials respond to several fires in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to several fires in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, officials responded to a fire on South Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City. Crews also responded to a fire on South Shields Boulevard, as well as another fire at Pinefield Drive. Officials told KOCO 5 that no...
Fire crews battle electrical fire at Heritage Park Mall
An electrical fire outside of Heritage Park Mall left thousands without power.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
Crash Kills Motorcycle Rider In Southeast OKC
Crews responded to a crash between a car and a motorcycle in SE Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near SE 74th and Air Depot Blvd. The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was in his...
Man hit, killed along I-40 in Oklahoma City
A California man is dead after he was hit by a truck along westbound I-40 in eastern Oklahoma City.
OKCPD: Fatal 2 vehicle collision
A person has died in a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle near SE 74th Street and Air Depot Blvd. Wednesday evening.
okcfox.com
California man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A California man was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Oklahoma City shortly after midnight. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Ford F450 with a 40-foot trailer driven by a Narasota, Texas man struck the victim on I-40 westbound. Troopers said the Ford F450 driver...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Suspect shot by officer in southwest Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
News On 6
OKC Man Hit By Car, Killed After Running Into Traffic
Oklahoma City Police said a man was hit by a car and killed at around 1 a.m. Thursday on I-40 near North Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police said dispatchers received several calls about a man acting erratically and running in and out of traffic. OCPD said he was pronounced dead...
OKC Police, Fire Respond To Crash In NE OKC
First responders have arrived at the scene of a wreck that happened around 5:40 a.m. Monday near Northeast 122nd Street and Broadway Extension. Oklahoma City police said at least two have been transported to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Authorities closed the northbound section of Broadway Extension, but it...
chickashatoday.com
Accident causes damage to utilities and sends one to the hospital.
A two vehicle injury accident was reported at 9th Street and Grand Ave in Chickasha around 1:57 AM. on Saturday, September 17th. One subject was treated by EMS and released at the scene. The other was taken to an area hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
Small Oklahoma business says it’s struggling after thieves stole tools from truck
An Edmond family tells KFOR sneaky thieves targeted their truck in broad daylight, taking thousands of dollars in work tools - the equipment kept their small business afloat.
‘Absolutely heartbreaking’: Yukon Cinema 5 being demolished for more parking spaces
Yukon residents gathered outside of the Yukon Cinema 5 movie theater Wednesday as a local wrecking company began tearing it down.
okcfox.com
Stillwater police serving 'high risk search warrant,' asks people to avoid E. 7th Street
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE:. Police said the scene is now secure. The Stillwater Multi-Jurisdictional Special Operations Team is serving a "high risk search warrant" in the area of 2700 E. 7th Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area. The search warrant is also being served close...
‘She didn’t see the curve’: Family recovering after serious accident in Grady County
A family is recovering just days after their car missed a curve and overturned in a ravine.
Police: Man’s body found inside vacant apartment
Detectives are investigating after a man's body was found inside a vacant apartment on Monday morning.
Police: Barricaded suspect taken into custody in Cleveland Co.
Cleveland County Sheriffs say an individual had allegedly barricaded themselves after they did not show up for court on Wednesday.
Comments / 0