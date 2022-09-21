ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Touts Abortion, But What About Economy, Education?

With just a few weeks left before early voting kicks off, what issues will motivate how New Mexicans vote? According to one recent poll the top issue this fall is inflation/ the economy (at 59%). Crime was right behind at 58% followed by immigration and health care. Abortion was down the list at just 29%.
Northern New Mexico Community Leaders Gather At LANL Community Engagement Breakfast In Espanola

Rio Arriba County Manager Lucia Sanchez, left, chats with Los Alamos National Laboratory Director Thom Mason Wednesday at the LANL community engagement event at Ohkay Hotel Casino in Espanola. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Greg Gonzales of Columbus Capital, far left, discusses the company’s proposed development project in Los Alamos...
National Pretrial Group Honors State Supreme Court Justice And New Mexico Courts Administrator

Justice Michael E. Vigil/Photo Courtesy Supreme Court. AOC Director Artie Pepin received an award Monday from the National Association of Pretrial Services Agencies (NAPSA). Photo courtesy of the Administrative Office of the Courts. Photo Courtesy Supreme Court. Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon accepts Charles W. Daniel Judicial Leadership Award on...
