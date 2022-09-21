ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

NyQuil chicken isn’t actually a TikTok trend

For the sake of humanity, let’s count our lucky stars: NyQuil chicken is not a real threat to public health. But this week, the FDA issued a warning about what the agency perceived as a TikTok challenge encouraging users to cook raw chicken in a pool of NyQuil, a sleep-inducing cold medicine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Breast#Cooking#Drugs#Foodsafety#General Health#Procter Gamble
Popculture

Turkey Recall 2022: Meats Recalled Over Listeria Contamination

Turkey breast and pastrami packages sold in Canadian supermarkets were recalled on Aug. 11 due to possible listeria contamination. The products, produced under the Crescent brand name, were sold in Ontario. Crescent worked with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to remove the recalled product from store shelves. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
GEORGIA STATE
The Kitchn

Kroger Recalls More Than 20 Products Due to Listeria Concerns

Like most people, you probably try to incorporate as much fresh produce into your diet as possible, in hopes of keeping things balanced and full of nutrients. If Kroger happens to be your go-to place to pick up ready-to-eat versions of your favorite veggies, however, the most recent recall may tempt you to just go for the burger.
GEORGIA STATE
BGR.com

Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now

Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
FDA
Deseret News

Don’t cook your chicken in NyQuil, FDA says

The Food and Drug Administration is issuing the following warning in response to a recent social media trend: Don’t cook your chicken in NyQuil. “One social media trend relying on peer pressure is online video clips of people misusing nonprescription medications and encouraging viewers to do so too,” the FDA stated. “These video challenges, which often target youths, can harm people — and even cause death.”
HEALTH
msn.com

FDA has to warn Americans not to marinate chicken in Nyquil

The federal government had to clarify this week that a nighttime medication known for treating sniffling, sneezing, coughing, aching, stuffy head and fever is not a substitute for 11 herbs and spices. Responding to a number of videos that have trended on social media, the Food and Drug Administration warned...
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

Stop Cooking Chicken in Nyquil, FDA Begs in Response to Social Media Trend

The US Food and Drug Administration is taking a bizarre trend seriously. It may seem like cooking up raw chicken in cough syrup is the stuff of nightmares, but videos purporting to do just that have appeared on platforms including TikTok and Instagram. Last week, the FDA issued a warning over the misuse of medicines as inspired by social media videos. TikTok condemned the Nyquil videos.
INSTAGRAM
Vice

FDA Perhaps Superfluously Warns Teens Not to Cook Chicken in Nyquil

The FDA is warning teenagers against trying “Nyquil chicken.” This involves marinating chicken in the over the counter cold medicine, cooking it, and eating it. Whether anyone has ever actually done this is unclear, but users on TikTok have been sharing—and mocking—a chicken recipe that calls for you to cook the meat in Nyquil. (The resulting dish is also known as “sleepy chicken.”) Although it’s already difficult to find content related to the recipe—notably, many of the recipe videos that other users are responding to have been deleted—typing “nyquil” into the search bar in TikTok brings up several search terms related to the recipe, like “nyquil chick” or “nyquil chicekn.” Some of the videos making fun of the recipe also already have a flag from TikTok on them that reads “Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt.”
HEALTH
msn.com

FDA's 'NyQuil Chicken' warning may have ignited a cough medicine cooking frenzy

The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning on Sep. 15 alerting TikTok users and others on social media about the dangers of cooking chicken breasts in NyQuil, a popular over-the-counter cold and flu medicine. The message referred to a "challenge" involving the combination of medicine and poultry, which is it described as "silly and unappetizing."
HEALTH
msn.com

FDA Reminds People That Cooking Chicken in NyQuil Is a Terrible Idea

There are so many great recipes for chicken. You can fry it. Braise it. Pan-sear it. You should not, however, cook it in a mixture of acetaminophen, dextromethorphan, and doxylamine, as a now-deleted spree of TikTok NyQuil chicken videos suggest. While most of the TikToks showing how to make “sleepy...
RECIPES
Pocono Update

FDA Advises Against Consuming Nyquil Chicken

Let's just get right to the point - cooking chicken with NyQuil is extremely dangerous and an absolutely horrible idea. NATIONAL | The internet has been home to some pretty insane challenges throughout the years. From the cinnamon challenge to the milk crate challenge, there has been no shortage of hopeful social media personalities trying to get their 15 minutes of fame by putting their physical safety on the line. We have even seen the extremes of people partaking in the tide pod challenge - where people literally ate laundry detergent for some "clout" in the media spheres. Well, it seems we are heading back to these extremes and witnessing people ingesting a new social media challenge ready to send them to the emergency room.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Subs recalled in British Columbia because of Listeria concerns

CLS Catering Services Ltd. is recalling Fresh and Local brand turkey and bacon sub sandwiches from the marketplace because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled Products:. BrandProductSizeUPCCodes. Fresh and LocalTurkey, Bacon Sub205 g8...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy