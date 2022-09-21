Read full article on original website
Latest TikTok Trend Has People Cooking Their Chicken In NyQuil, & Surprise… It’s Highly Dangerous
Remember when it was cool and trendy to eat poisonous Tide Pods and try to see if… you know, didn’t die?. Well, let me introduce you to the next ridiculous challenge you’ll ever hear…. Coating your chicken with large amounts of NyQuil. Yeah, we’re just out here...
TechCrunch
NyQuil chicken isn’t actually a TikTok trend
For the sake of humanity, let’s count our lucky stars: NyQuil chicken is not a real threat to public health. But this week, the FDA issued a warning about what the agency perceived as a TikTok challenge encouraging users to cook raw chicken in a pool of NyQuil, a sleep-inducing cold medicine.
Vegetable recall: 25 ready-to-eat veggies recalled over Listeria, here’s the full list
Listeria monocytogenes contamination might have impacted as many as 25 different GHGA ready-to-eat vegetable products, leading to a product recall affecting consumers in various states. Listeria is often the cause of recalls like this one. GHGA sold these products via Kroger stores in Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia. The vegetable...
Popculture
Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
Popculture
Turkey Recall 2022: Meats Recalled Over Listeria Contamination
Turkey breast and pastrami packages sold in Canadian supermarkets were recalled on Aug. 11 due to possible listeria contamination. The products, produced under the Crescent brand name, were sold in Ontario. Crescent worked with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to remove the recalled product from store shelves. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Kroger Recalls More Than 20 Products Due to Listeria Concerns
Like most people, you probably try to incorporate as much fresh produce into your diet as possible, in hopes of keeping things balanced and full of nutrients. If Kroger happens to be your go-to place to pick up ready-to-eat versions of your favorite veggies, however, the most recent recall may tempt you to just go for the burger.
Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now
Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
The FDA's Warning About NyQuil Chicken Resulted In Around 7,000 Searches For It On TikTok
One day before the FDA posted on Nyquil chicken, TikTok only recorded five searches for it.
Don't cook chicken in NyQuil, FDA warns after TikTok challenge
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Cooking chicken in cough medicine NyQuil is not only silly and unappetizing but can also be very unsafe, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said, following the "sleepy chicken" TikTok challenge.
FDA・
Don’t cook your chicken in NyQuil, FDA says
The Food and Drug Administration is issuing the following warning in response to a recent social media trend: Don’t cook your chicken in NyQuil. “One social media trend relying on peer pressure is online video clips of people misusing nonprescription medications and encouraging viewers to do so too,” the FDA stated. “These video challenges, which often target youths, can harm people — and even cause death.”
msn.com
FDA has to warn Americans not to marinate chicken in Nyquil
The federal government had to clarify this week that a nighttime medication known for treating sniffling, sneezing, coughing, aching, stuffy head and fever is not a substitute for 11 herbs and spices. Responding to a number of videos that have trended on social media, the Food and Drug Administration warned...
CNET
Stop Cooking Chicken in Nyquil, FDA Begs in Response to Social Media Trend
The US Food and Drug Administration is taking a bizarre trend seriously. It may seem like cooking up raw chicken in cough syrup is the stuff of nightmares, but videos purporting to do just that have appeared on platforms including TikTok and Instagram. Last week, the FDA issued a warning over the misuse of medicines as inspired by social media videos. TikTok condemned the Nyquil videos.
FDA Perhaps Superfluously Warns Teens Not to Cook Chicken in Nyquil
The FDA is warning teenagers against trying “Nyquil chicken.” This involves marinating chicken in the over the counter cold medicine, cooking it, and eating it. Whether anyone has ever actually done this is unclear, but users on TikTok have been sharing—and mocking—a chicken recipe that calls for you to cook the meat in Nyquil. (The resulting dish is also known as “sleepy chicken.”) Although it’s already difficult to find content related to the recipe—notably, many of the recipe videos that other users are responding to have been deleted—typing “nyquil” into the search bar in TikTok brings up several search terms related to the recipe, like “nyquil chick” or “nyquil chicekn.” Some of the videos making fun of the recipe also already have a flag from TikTok on them that reads “Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt.”
When Fried Chicken Isn’t Enough, TikTok Users Try “Sleepy Chicken” In Latest Viral Trend
The FDA sends out a warning on NyQuil Chicken after a strange social media trend goes viral. Check out the unusual TikTok trend inside.
msn.com
FDA's 'NyQuil Chicken' warning may have ignited a cough medicine cooking frenzy
The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning on Sep. 15 alerting TikTok users and others on social media about the dangers of cooking chicken breasts in NyQuil, a popular over-the-counter cold and flu medicine. The message referred to a "challenge" involving the combination of medicine and poultry, which is it described as "silly and unappetizing."
msn.com
FDA Reminds People That Cooking Chicken in NyQuil Is a Terrible Idea
There are so many great recipes for chicken. You can fry it. Braise it. Pan-sear it. You should not, however, cook it in a mixture of acetaminophen, dextromethorphan, and doxylamine, as a now-deleted spree of TikTok NyQuil chicken videos suggest. While most of the TikToks showing how to make “sleepy...
FDA Advises Against Consuming Nyquil Chicken
Let's just get right to the point - cooking chicken with NyQuil is extremely dangerous and an absolutely horrible idea. NATIONAL | The internet has been home to some pretty insane challenges throughout the years. From the cinnamon challenge to the milk crate challenge, there has been no shortage of hopeful social media personalities trying to get their 15 minutes of fame by putting their physical safety on the line. We have even seen the extremes of people partaking in the tide pod challenge - where people literally ate laundry detergent for some "clout" in the media spheres. Well, it seems we are heading back to these extremes and witnessing people ingesting a new social media challenge ready to send them to the emergency room.
foodsafetynews.com
Subs recalled in British Columbia because of Listeria concerns
CLS Catering Services Ltd. is recalling Fresh and Local brand turkey and bacon sub sandwiches from the marketplace because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled Products:. BrandProductSizeUPCCodes. Fresh and LocalTurkey, Bacon Sub205 g8...
