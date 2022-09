Members of the RNI team and volunteers of the Morgantown Alzheimer’s Association along with Gordon E Gee pose for a photo. The WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute lit its building purple for September (William Wotring/The Dominion Post file photo).

Cognitive carbonation, maybe? Sure looked like it on the scan. The patient on the receiving end acted like it, too. She was more aware, it seemed. And, just as important — mayb

You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers